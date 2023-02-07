Read full article on original website
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Rep. George Santos was paid by a company the SEC called a 'classic Ponzi scheme' but never disclosed the payments as a candidate, report says
Rep. George Santos said he left Harbor City in March 2021, but a lawyer reviewing the firm said he was paid after that date and didn't disclose it.
7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay
America’s largest banks are working to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. The post 7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay appeared first on KYMA.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Binance Suspending All Bank Transfers in US Dollars, Says Freeze Is Temporary
Crypto powerhouse Binance says it’s pausing all bank transfers denominated in the US dollar. In a brief message on Twitter, the leading crypto exchange by volume says it expects the freeze to affect a small number of users. “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
CNBC
How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
PayMedix Flips Healthcare Payments Risk Model Upside Down by Underwriting Employers, Not Patients
It’s a concept in need of a catchy name, but the healthcare financing innovation from Health Payment Systems/PayMedix is in some ways a new form of buy now, pay later (BNPL) that may upend the apple cart of how people access healthcare — even if they can’t pay for it.
WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy since it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work backgrounds, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos…
Bank Of England Proposes A 'Digital Pound' For Everyday Use
The Bank of England has put forward a proposal to launch a digital currency that would be solely issued by the central bank that could be used by households and businesses for their everyday payments, allowing individuals to access their funds via a digital wallet accessible through smartphones or cards.
CoinDesk
UK Banks Blocking Crypto Access Given Fraud, Volatility, Lawmakers Told
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bank bosses in the U.K. are blocking customers’ access to cryptoassets due to concerns over fraud and volatility, lawmakers were told today. Social media and technology platforms were cited as a significant source...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
Robinhood’s crypto business continues to decline during Crypto Winter as customers steer clear of trading
The drop came amid a major retrenchment in the crypto industry.
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
crowdfundinsider.com
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
‘Data-Driven Intelligence’ Helps Credit Union Members Navigate Inflation’s Challenges
If there’s one universal certainty right now, it’s that everyone’s examining the household budget. As Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, it’s no surprise that the economy and persistently high inflation “really is top of mind for all credit union members.” Though inflation’s growth rate has been slowing over the past several months, it’s still well beyond the desired 2% rate targeted by the Federal Reserve.
Binance Says Crypto ‘Learning Curve’ Is Preventing Audits
A full audit of cryptocurrency giant Binance could be a long time coming. That’s according to Leon Foong, head of the world’s largest crypto exchange’s Asia-Pacific operations. He told Bloomberg News that while the company wants to hire an auditor, big accountants are still getting a handle on the crypto sector.
Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions
New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
EMEA FinTechs Step up to Plug Small Business Finance Gap
In an area once dominated by banks, EMEA FinTechs are now major SMB lenders. Across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, a generation of FinTech lenders are shaking up the way small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access finance. And if recent events are anything to go by, demand for their services has surged.
