Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Bill Gates defends use of private jet amid fight against climate change
During an interview with BBC, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said it wasn't hypocritical for him to travel by private jet despite being an advocate for climate change.
Bill Gates says private jet use doesn't conflict with his climate change philanthropy
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, in an interview with the BBC, rejected accusations of hypocrisy for engaging in philanthropy and advocacy to address climate change, while generating outsized carbon emissions when he travels by private jet. A British broadcaster, Amol Rajan, asked Gates in an interview that aired last Friday how...
Bill Pledges to Keep Flying Private Jet While Speaking Out Against Climate Change
Billionaire Microsoft cofounder, philanthropist, and climate advocate Bill Gates will do whatever it takes to save the planet — as long as it doesn't mean flying economy. "Well, I buy the gold standard of, funding Climeworks, to do direct air capture that far exceeds my family's carbon footprint," Gates told the BBC during a lengthy interview, when asked how he feels about the criticism that, as one of the world's premier voices in the climate movement, regularly flying private — widely regarded as one of the more blatantly terrible things one can do for the environment — is a bit hypocritical. (To clarify, Climeworks is a direct air carbon capture firm that has a partnership with the Gates-founded Microsoft.)
Fighting Climate Change Was Costly. Now It’s Profitable.
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, The Atlantic’s newsletter about living through climate change, here.It is a good time to be in the decarbonization business in the United States. The Inflation Reduction Act—with its $374 billion cornucopia of green incentives, subsidies, and grants—was designed to entice private companies to invest in the transition away from fossil fuels. Initial reports already suggest that the IRA may be working. An analysis by American Clean Power, a lobbying group of renewable-energy companies, indicates that even just the anticipation of its bounty catalyzed $40 billion in investments and created nearly 7,000 jobs in the...
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Energy crisis could become a win-win situation for climate and the economy
Since the Russian attack on Ukraine almost a year ago, there is no shortage of pessimistic forecasts for the climate and for the economy: Geopolitical tensions might eclipse the fight against global heating, and oil and gas price shocks might ruin our prosperity. But a new study based on a respected economic equilibrium model concludes that the opposite is conceivable: a win-win situation for climate and the economy. The study, with contributions from the Berlin-based climate research institute MCC (Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change), has now been published in Nature Climate Change.
It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research appeared first on Nevada Current.
Norway wealth fund: we won't back boards who fail on climate
OSLO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.35 trillion wealth fund will step up its engagement with companies over their management of climate risk by voting against board members it deems are not doing enough on the issue, it said on Thursday.
Test proves that CO2 sucked from the air can be trapped in concrete
A California startup using rocks to soak up carbon dioxide from the air has teamed up with a Canadian company to mineralize the gas in concrete, a technological tie-up that is a first and they say could provide a model for fighting climate change globally. U.N. scientists concluded that removing...
Scotland’s wind turbines have been secretly using fossil fuels
Scotland’s power sector is being criticized after it was revealed that dozens of giant turbines have been using diesel generators. The information came from a whistleblower who says the environmental-friendly windmills were only turning thanks to fossil fuels. The revelation is now fueling environmental, health and safety concerns, especially...
A new ‘science’ textbook wants to make students believe climate change doesn’t exist
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. After decades of intense public debate and misinformation campaigns, nearly three-quarters of Americans now accept that climate change is happening; not only that, more than half understand it is caused by human activity. This shift has forced fossil fuel companies — and the organizations they fund — to alter their tactics to avoid regulation. Where they once denied climate science outright, companies now engage in “discourses of delay,” publicly accepting the science but working to stall climate policy by redirecting blame, pushing non-transformative solutions, and emphasizing the downsides of taking action.
Shell's Board of Directors Sued Over Climate Strategy in a First-Of-Its-Kind Lawsuit
Environmental law firm ClientEarth, in its capacity as a shareholder, filed the lawsuit against the British oil major's board at the high court of England and Wales on Thursday. It alleges 11 members of Shell's board are mismanaging climate risk, breaching company law by failing to implement an energy transition...
Past records help to predict different effects of future climate change on land and sea
Ongoing climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions is often discussed in terms of global average warming. For example, the landmark Paris Agreement seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 ⁰C, relative to pre-industrial levels. However, the extent of future warming will not be the same throughout the planet. One of the clearest regional differences in climate change is the faster warming over land than sea. This "terrestrial amplification" of future warming has real-world implications for understanding and dealing with climate change.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Bill Gates claims his private jet habit ‘not part of’ climate problem
Billionaire Bill Gates defended his habit of using private jets for personal travel despite being one of the world’s most vocal climate activists — testily denying that he is “part of the problem” when it comes to climate change. The Microsoft co-founder grew visibly irritated when confronted on the topic during a lengthy interview last week with BBC journalist Amol Rajan. “What do you say to the charge that if you are a climate change campaigner, but you also travel around the world in a private jet, you’re a hypocrite?” Rajan asked. “By the gold standard of funding Climeworks to do direct air...
Column: Big oil companies are already reneging on their global warming promises
BP and Shell made eye-catching promises to invest in renewable energy. If you're shocked that they're already backing off, you haven't been paying attention.
Greenpeace threatens legal action over UK failure to meet fuel poverty targets
Government plans to upgrade energy efficiency of homes will help only 5.8% of fuel poor households by 2030, campaign group claims
