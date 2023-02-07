ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

South Side shooting: Man killed by gunfire while sitting in car

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death while sitting in a car in Bronzeville Wednesday night. Police say a 26-year-old man was in a vehicle with a woman in the 2500 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 11 p.m. when shots were fired. The woman drove to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was fatally shot on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Kenwood in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Police said the man was standing next to a pick-up truck when he was shot on his right side. He was transported to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 64, reported missing from West Side since November

CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man has been reported missing for over a month from the city’s West Side. Police say Cornelius Duncan, nicknamed as “Duncan” has been reported missing since November 17. He was last seen near the 1700 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Police reported he may be homeless and may be seen frequenting […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police apprehend two suspects who bail from car wanted in homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Unbelievable video Wednesday night showed the end of a chase involving Illinois State Police.Chicago Police Englewood District officers assisted in apprehending two suspects who had fled from a vehicle wanted in a homicide.Officers were seen running down the sidewalk near 54th and Bishop streets.Police late Wednesday said the two suspected offenders were in custody.Weapons and the vehicle were recovered, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side

CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in violent robbery of 81-year-old in the Loop

CHICAGO - A man was charged after allegedly knocking down an elderly man and robbing him Tuesday afternoon in the Loop. Tarrese Dunmore, 20, is accused of shoving an 81-year-old to the ground and stealing his belongings around 5 p.m. in the first block of South State Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 armed robberies reported minutes apart in Bucktown

Chicago — Two men were robbed minutes apart in separate incidents in Bucktown on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. The same crew is believed to be responsible for both crimes, but no arrests have been made. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was walking south in the 1600 block...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Multiple people in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple people are in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Illinois State Police said the pursuit began around 4:35 a.m. at 87th and State streets.Police said the pursuit continued throughout city streets, the Dan Ryan Expressway and Lake Shore Drive.Chopper 2 was over the scene near 83rd Street and Ellis Avenue where the chase ended in a crash. Police said suspects are in custody. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Leydell Smith Jr., 24, was arrested just before midnight minutes after he allegedly shot a 24-year-old man in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said. A weapon was also recovered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect. Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder. On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a...
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
cwbchicago.com

Target security detained man who mugged 81-year-old shopper in the Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — Security guards are being credited with catching a man who mugged an 81-year-old victim inside a downtown Chicago store on Tuesday. Prosecutors said the octogenarian was targeted as he walked out of the restroom at Target, 1 South State, around 5:40 p.m. As he was walking, 20-year-old Tarrese Dunmore ran up behind him and grabbed a bag he was carrying, prosecutor Lorraine Scaduto said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy