fox32chicago.com
South Side shooting: Man killed by gunfire while sitting in car
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death while sitting in a car in Bronzeville Wednesday night. Police say a 26-year-old man was in a vehicle with a woman in the 2500 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 11 p.m. when shots were fired. The woman drove to Stroger...
25-year-old man shot and killed on South Side, police say
A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Bronzeville Wednesday night, police said. The man, 26, was with a woman at 25th and Wabash when someone opened fire just before 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.
Edgewater stabbing: Person in custody after man killed trying to break up argument
Chicago police said a female suspect attacked 2 others before the man intervened. A person is now in custody and charges are pending, according to CPD.
Woman stabs and kills peacemaker trying to break up attempted attack on North Side: CPD
A man is dead after being stabbed in Edgewater Wednesday night, police said. The man, age unknown, saw a woman trying to stab two people on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road when he intervened around 11:40 p.m., police said.
27-year-old man fatally shot on South Side: CPD
A man was shot to death Tuesday night in Avalon Park on the South Side. The man, 27, was on the street at 81st and Kenwood Avenue about 8:15 p.m. when he was shot in the right side, Chicago police said.
Man shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was fatally shot on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Kenwood in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Police said the man was standing next to a pick-up truck when he was shot on his right side. He was transported to […]
Avalon Park shooting: Family distraught after man gunned down in front of Far South Side home
The victim's brother not only wants justice but also the kind of closure that only comes with knowing why his brother was killed.
Man, 64, reported missing from West Side since November
CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man has been reported missing for over a month from the city’s West Side. Police say Cornelius Duncan, nicknamed as “Duncan” has been reported missing since November 17. He was last seen near the 1700 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Police reported he may be homeless and may be seen frequenting […]
UPDATE: Suspect killed after shootout with Chicago Police on Northwest Side
A man is dead after engaging in a shootout with Chicago Police on the Northwest Side. Officers began to chase the suspect which led them to an alley nearby at 3700 N. Troy. There, two officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire, according to Brown.
Police apprehend two suspects who bail from car wanted in homicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Unbelievable video Wednesday night showed the end of a chase involving Illinois State Police.Chicago Police Englewood District officers assisted in apprehending two suspects who had fled from a vehicle wanted in a homicide.Officers were seen running down the sidewalk near 54th and Bishop streets.Police late Wednesday said the two suspected offenders were in custody.Weapons and the vehicle were recovered, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. […]
fox32chicago.com
Dakotah Earley suing city of Chicago, police department after being severely wounded in Lincoln Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man who was shot and severely wounded in a Lincoln Park robbery last year is now suing the city and the Chicago Police Department. Lawyers for Dakotah Earley will announce the lawsuit Thursday. Earley was shot three times and lost his leg as a result of his...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in violent robbery of 81-year-old in the Loop
CHICAGO - A man was charged after allegedly knocking down an elderly man and robbing him Tuesday afternoon in the Loop. Tarrese Dunmore, 20, is accused of shoving an 81-year-old to the ground and stealing his belongings around 5 p.m. in the first block of South State Street, police said.
cwbchicago.com
2 armed robberies reported minutes apart in Bucktown
Chicago — Two men were robbed minutes apart in separate incidents in Bucktown on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. The same crew is believed to be responsible for both crimes, but no arrests have been made. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was walking south in the 1600 block...
Multiple people in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple people are in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Illinois State Police said the pursuit began around 4:35 a.m. at 87th and State streets.Police said the pursuit continued throughout city streets, the Dan Ryan Expressway and Lake Shore Drive.Chopper 2 was over the scene near 83rd Street and Ellis Avenue where the chase ended in a crash. Police said suspects are in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Leydell Smith Jr., 24, was arrested just before midnight minutes after he allegedly shot a 24-year-old man in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said. A weapon was also recovered...
Teens, 15 and 16, face felonies for weapon possession, smoking on CTA
CHICAGO — Two teenagers, 15 and 16, were arrested and charged when police discovered they were in possession of weapons at a CTA train stop near the Loop Thursday morning. According to police, a 15-year-old boy is facing a felony count of unlawful use of weapon and another teen, 16, faces a felony of aggravated […]
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect. Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder. On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a...
cwbchicago.com
Target security detained man who mugged 81-year-old shopper in the Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — Security guards are being credited with catching a man who mugged an 81-year-old victim inside a downtown Chicago store on Tuesday. Prosecutors said the octogenarian was targeted as he walked out of the restroom at Target, 1 South State, around 5:40 p.m. As he was walking, 20-year-old Tarrese Dunmore ran up behind him and grabbed a bag he was carrying, prosecutor Lorraine Scaduto said.
