It may be the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad’s toughest test of the season as the Panthers visit class 3A #1 Bondurant-Farrar. 11 of the Bluejays 18 wins have been by double figures while averaging just over 63 points per game, and have yet to allow a team to hit 70 this season. Knoxville, meanwhile, is reeling, losing five games in a row following Monday’s 79-57 loss to Oskaloosa. The Panthers have been shorthanded for the last several games due to injury and illness, and Coach Troy Pearson hopes to get at least as full strength as he can back for tonight’s action. Tip off from Bondurant-Farrar is set for 7:30.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO