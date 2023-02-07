Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snowy mix makes for slushy travel Thursday
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central and east-central Wisconsin including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will move in Thursday morning. This will be a wet-heavy type of snow and will make for tough travel conditions.
wearegreenbay.com
Messy system enters late tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The nice weather has come to an end. Cloud cover continues to increase tonight with temps falling into the low 30s. A system will move in from the south after midnight bringing our next snow chance. A WINTER STORM WATCH...
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
wearegreenbay.com
Gorgeous today, messy wintry mix Thursday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It’s going to be a fantastic February day Wednesday as plenty of sun shines bright over the state and a feeling of spring is in the air. Temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 40s! Southwest winds from 5 to 12 miles per hour.
fox47.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency. LODI: A snow emergency takes effect at...
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
Snow on the way: Winter Weather Advisory takes effect 6 a.m. Thursday
The calm before the storm has begun. We'll have quiet weather Wednesday, with increasing clouds and highs near 40°.
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan
UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Students return to class in Menominee Wednesday
Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. This is about 15-20 degrees above average. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild Wednesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. High pressure over the Midwest will bring spring-like temperatures for...
spectrumnews1.com
County-by-county: Wet snow and windy conditions expected on Thursday
A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will hone in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. Brown. Winter Weather Advisory (in effect until...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you can just say “Nuts!” to peanut allergies. Brad Spakowitz tells you about the latest research into controlling peanut allergies, developing a shot that blocked the allergic reaction in its tracks. And it may work for other severe allergies, too. Plus, we’re...
CBS 58
'More unpredictable than normal': DNR, Coast Guard offer warnings as ice conditions deteriorate
HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While many might be appreciating the mild winter temperatures, winter enthusiasts have had to deal with challenging conditions as they try to partake in their favorite activities. "We haven't had much ice," said John Ferrante, ice fishing on Pike Lake in Washington County. "I've only...
spectrumnews1.com
County-by-county: Heavy snow possible on Thursday
A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will home in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. What You Need To Know. Winter Weather...
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
wearegreenbay.com
What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?
(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: DNR previews sturgeon spearing season
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spearers have their eyes on Mother Nature the next few days before those eyes start staring down holes in the ice on Saturday. Due to warm weather and rain, ice conditions could change before the start of the 16-day sturgeon spearing season. If not, the DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon to go around -- approximately 40,000 adults in the Lake Winnebago System.
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
