Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Dow could drop 1,000 points ‘immediately’ if the Fed goes too big with its next rate hike
Investors are pricing in a mild interest rate hike this week, but if they get something more aggressive, stocks are in trouble, Jeremy Siegel says.
The biggest risk to the market is no recession at all in 2023, JPMorgan strategist says
JPMorgan strategist Mike Bell said the biggest market risk is if there is no recession this year and wage growth stays high. That would force the Federal Reserve to raise rates by more than expected to rein in inflation, he told Bloomberg. Both stocks and bonds would decline if the...
Billionaire 'bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will likely push back on the market's narrative that it will soon cut interest rates
The bond market is signaling it believes the Fed will start cutting rates in the face of a recession. Gundlach sees the Fed dashing those hopes.
CNBC
Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments
Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’
“Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. recession odds to 25% on strong labor market
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Monday it now sees a 25% probability of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months, down from a previous 35% forecast.
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
marketscreener.com
Dollar flat after Fed official comments; focus on CPI data next week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week's U.S. inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way. Moving to a federal funds rate of between 5.00%...
Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?
Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy.
NBC Connecticut
Bank of England Chief Says Pay Raise Negotiations Should Factor in Falling Inflation
LONDON — Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has urged workers and employers to consider the expected sharp fall in inflation this year when negotiating pay settlements. U.K. inflation came in at an annual 10.5% in December, marking a second consecutive month of declines. The soaring cost of living in the country has led to widespread industrial action among public sector workers, whose average pay increases drastically lag those of the private sector.
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
investing.com
Still 'work to do' on raising rates, says NY Fed President Williams
Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve still probably needs to raise its key interest rate above 5% to bring inflation down durably, a top central bank official said on Wednesday. "We still have work to do" on raising rates, newswires quoted New York Federal Reserve President John Williams as telling a...
Bank of Canada's first published minutes show job, growth data drove rate hike
TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will release minutes from its policy setting meeting for the first time on Wednesday, as the central bank battles to restore credibility lost during last year's fight to contain inflation.
U.S. dollar falters as Fed outlook weighs; focus on next week's inflation data
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Thursday, moving in line with lower Treasury yields, as investors stuck to their views that the Federal Reserve does not need to raise interest rates any more than it should as inflation is starting to get under control.
NBC Connecticut
American Small Business Pessimism on Recession, Inflation, Isn't Relenting
Stocks boomed to start the year and Wall Street banks lowered recession odds on bets that the Fed will pause, and possibly even cut rates, in an increasingly likely soft landing scenario for the economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week "disinflation has begun" but gave no clear indication...
thenewscrypto.com
US Federal Reserve on Bitcoin’s Response To Monetary News
US Federal Reserve reports a disconnect between Bitcoin and macroeconomic fundamentals. Sensitivity of Bitcoin, the US Dollar, metals, and other stock prices to macroeconomy news is studied. On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a 31-page report titled “The Bitcoin – Macro Disconnect”, compiling the findings of...
marketscreener.com
Indian cenbank to hike rates again on sticky inflation, Fed pressure - analysts
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said on Thursday, a day after the central bank delivered what many had expected to be its last hike in the current cycle.
Comments / 0