ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments

Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketscreener.com

Dollar flat after Fed official comments; focus on CPI data next week

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week's U.S. inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way. Moving to a federal funds rate of between 5.00%...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?

Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy.
NBC Connecticut

Bank of England Chief Says Pay Raise Negotiations Should Factor in Falling Inflation

LONDON — Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has urged workers and employers to consider the expected sharp fall in inflation this year when negotiating pay settlements. U.K. inflation came in at an annual 10.5% in December, marking a second consecutive month of declines. The soaring cost of living in the country has led to widespread industrial action among public sector workers, whose average pay increases drastically lag those of the private sector.
OilPrice.com

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
investing.com

Still 'work to do' on raising rates, says NY Fed President Williams

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve still probably needs to raise its key interest rate above 5% to bring inflation down durably, a top central bank official said on Wednesday. "We still have work to do" on raising rates, newswires quoted New York Federal Reserve President John Williams as telling a...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Connecticut

American Small Business Pessimism on Recession, Inflation, Isn't Relenting

Stocks boomed to start the year and Wall Street banks lowered recession odds on bets that the Fed will pause, and possibly even cut rates, in an increasingly likely soft landing scenario for the economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week "disinflation has begun" but gave no clear indication...
thenewscrypto.com

US Federal Reserve on Bitcoin’s Response To Monetary News

US Federal Reserve reports a disconnect between Bitcoin and macroeconomic fundamentals. Sensitivity of Bitcoin, the US Dollar, metals, and other stock prices to macroeconomy news is studied. On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a 31-page report titled “The Bitcoin – Macro Disconnect”, compiling the findings of...
marketscreener.com

Indian cenbank to hike rates again on sticky inflation, Fed pressure - analysts

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said on Thursday, a day after the central bank delivered what many had expected to be its last hike in the current cycle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy