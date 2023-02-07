BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday evening in the Waltherson neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 7:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3900 Block of Ridgecroft Road to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview where he succumbed to his injuries. At the location of the shooting, a 24 -year-old man was interviewed by police and then taken into custody. This case The post Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO