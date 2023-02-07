Read full article on original website
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Completely Destroy This Whole City’: FBI Foils Two White Supremacists’ ‘Racially-Motivated’ Plot to Knock Out Baltimore’s Electricity
The Justice Department seems to have thwarted a racially motivated terrorist attack in Baltimore, Maryland, the largest city and economic center of the state. The FBI believes a Maryland woman and Florida man teamed up to conspire “to carry out attacks against critical infrastructure, specifically electrical substations,” to push their neo-Nazi agenda and cause chaos in the predominantly Black city.
Lansing Daily
2 Arrested in Alleged ‘Racially Motivated’ Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid
Two people, including a suspected Neo-Nazi leader, were arrested for allegedly planning to attack the Maryland power grid in what authorities describe as a "racially motivated" plot, according to multiple reports. According to The Washington Post, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody on charges of conspiring to destroy an energy facility in Baltimore, … Read more
Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations
BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
wypr.org
Blazing the Trail: Remembering Maryland's first Black lawyers
Continuing our observance of Black History Month, we begin today with a conversation about an important aspect of Black history here in Maryland concerning breaking the color barrier in the legal profession. Next Thursday night (February 16), the University of Baltimore School of Law will host a symposium with two...
Nottingham MD
Nine Baltimore men indicted for participating in criminal gang, one indicted for murder of Marquis Carter
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown on Monday announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for their participation in a criminal gang that operated throughout the Baltimore area distributing drugs and carrying out violent acts. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore.
Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday evening in the Waltherson neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 7:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3900 Block of Ridgecroft Road to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview where he succumbed to his injuries. At the location of the shooting, a 24 -year-old man was interviewed by police and then taken into custody. This case The post Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit are investigating a shooting that took place in Waltherson Tuesday night. Officers in the area of Ridgecroft Road were dispatched to the 3900 block on the report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 pm. Once at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. nearby, they located a 24-year-old male suspect who remained at the location after the shooting. He was taken into custody. At this time, he has not been charged but has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting.
Nottingham MD
Assaults reported in Carney, Middle River; woman robbed in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this week. At just before 8:45 a.m. on Monday, February 6, an individual broke into a business located in the 1700-block of Amuskai Road in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled through the front door in the direction of Chestnut Oak Road.
Suspects sought in death of man found in Tesla trunk
Columbus police have released surveillance photos and video of two people they said are connected to the death of a Maryland man.
Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police believe they have found the source of three shootings that occurred throughout the community Tuesday night. After investigating the shootings police found a vehicle on a surveillance video system that appears to be connected to all three incidents. Incident 1: Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shootingIncident 2: Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge As Officers were walking in the area of Bayly Rd on Tuesday at approximately 11:15 pm, they were informed that another “Shot Spotter” alert had been issued for the 800 block of Park Lane. CPD and MSP units responded to the The post Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Man Gets 25 Years For String Of Armed Robberies, Fatal Carjacking, Feds Say
Federal authorities say that a Baltimore man will spend decades in federal prison for a violent string of armed robberies that left three people shot and two killed. David Banks, 29, has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, according to the Department of Justice.
KTTS
Florida mass shooting suspect killed by police during car chase
Authorities in Florida confirmed that the suspect in a Florida mass shooting is dead after being shot and crashing his car after a police chase. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said that officers had sought to arrest 21-year-old Alex Greene on Monday for an outstanding burglary warrant, but as officers went to arrest Greene, he fled.
fox5dc.com
Maryland drunk driving law has loophole that needs to be closed, advocates say
Maryland lawmakers look to beef up "Noah's Law" The family of a Montgomery County police officer who was killed by a drunk driver says the law bearing his name to stop drunk driving has a massive loophole that needs to be closed. Seven years ago, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah...
Video released of suspect wanted for Northwest Baltimore shooting
Baltimore police release footage of a suspect wanted for shooting that happened in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on Jan. 4.
Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
Fundraiser for Jan. 6 prisoners at Towson pub cancelled after uproar
BALTIMORE -- A Towson pub announced Monday it will no longer host a Republican group's fundraiser to support those imprisoned on charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot. Charles Village Pub and Patio, colloquially known as CVP, would have been the venue for the "Jan 6th Political Prisoner Fundraiser" hosted by the Republican Women of Baltimore County. "Come join us for an evening of speakers, silent auctions and exciting offerings," read a flyer for the Feb. 7 event, which noted tickets are $20 per person. "J6 family members will be joining us." The funds raised would have gone to "The Patriot Freedom...
