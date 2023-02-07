ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Style

Pamela Anderson Just Shared the Concealer That’s Always in Her Bag, and It’s From a Hollywood-Loved Brand

Since the ‘90s, people have been trying to emulate Pamela Anderson — she’s just got a certain something about her. Her thin, pointed brows were a staple of the time and we can’t help but wonder if the resurgence of fuzzy hats in 2021 stemmed from her iconic VMAs look. And while her trend-setting status has had a long-lasting impact, it’s also far from over — she’s kind of our spring mood board. Just last week she introduced us to a bra hack that’s changed the styling game and now, via Vouge’s In the Bag series, she’s given us an inside-look at her beauty routine, including the concealer she always keeps on hand.
In Style

Meredith Duxbury Did Her Mom’s Makeup With a “Mature Skin” Foundation From a Brand Supermodels Use

If you’re anything like us and often find yourself scrolling through ‘BeautyTok’ for hours at a time, then you’ve probably come across videos from content creator Meredith Duxbury. The beauty influencer, who’s amassed more than 17 million followers on the app, is known for her controversial foundation technique in which she uses upwards of 10 pumps of product.
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
The Daily South

Are Bumpit Hairstyles Making A Comeback?

Growing up in the South, you repeatedly hear the saying, “the higher the hair, the closer to heaven.” Now, does teased hair really relate to scripture? Not particularly. Did I still believe it? Perhaps a little. From the sky-high bouffants of the 1960s—with teased-high hair icons like Priscilla Presley and Jackie Kennedy—to the pinned bang poufs of the 2000s, big hair has always been a trend that comes back around. Last year, velcro rollers were the hottest “new” thing to pop back up on the hair scene. For many Southern women, they never went out of style in the first place.
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Flatters Her Feet in Clear PVC Pumps With Highlighter Yellow Dress for Night Out

Tia Mowry was photographed while having herself a night out in Los Angeles yesterday. Sporting a pop of color, Mowry’s going-out ensemble centered around a classic maxi dress. The sleek highlighter-yellow garment featured a squared-off neckline, a leg climbing side slit and a tailored bodycon fit. The “Sister, Sister” star wore all-gold accessories which included large hoop earrings, chain bracelets and a plethora of rings among other items. As for her hair, Mowry’s hair was worn down in lengthy braids that cascaded down her back. The cookbook author upped the drama in her outfit, stepping into pointed-toe pumps made of a clear PVC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Bravely Poses on Suspended Construction Beam in Cargo Pants & Metallic Stilettos for Maybelline

Gigi Hadid gave construction style a sharp finish during her latest appearance. The supermodel was spotted on the set of a Maybelline commercial in New York City on Jan. 17, while posing on a construction beam suspended by a crane. Hadid appeared on the streets of Manhattan in a black cropped denim vest. The sleeveless piece featured a wide collar and buttons along the side. She complemented the lightweight separate with a sparkling silver long-sleeve top and tan cargo pants. The baggy bottoms had large pockets on the side and pleats near the hem. To amp up her look, the 27-year-old media...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
latest-hairstyles.com

Say Goodbye to Long Hair: 15 Chic Chin-Length Haircuts with Bangs

Chin-length hair with bangs is a short to medium bob cut with a fringe that flatters a wide variety of facial features. Senior hairdresser Mackenzey Forrey of New York City explained that it works well with almost all hair types and textures. For instance, it makes thin, fine hair look fuller and gives wavy or curly hair extra volume and shape.
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Takes All-Black Dressing to New Heights in Metallic 5-Inch Heels on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Salma Hayek is a guest on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” airing today. In the episode, Hayek reminisced on a past Valentine’s Day with her husband François-Henri Pinault, and how he secretly flew her parents to France on Valentine’s Day and surprised her at the courthouse to get eloped. Hayek also shared a hilarious story about why she married him three more times after that. Hayek’s talk show look was comprised of a black button-down long sleeve that was neatly tucked into a patent leather skirt. The maxi-length bottoms featured two rows of silver studs that ran down...
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Delivers Tourist Style in Floral Dress & Leather Sandals at the ‘Pink City’ in India

Mindy Kaling is traveling through India and made a fashionable stop at Jaipur, also known as the “Pink City” due to its buildings’ color. The actress posted a set of photos of her trip on Instagram this weekend, showing off her tourist style. Kaling wore a printed a-line dress that featured a bold red floral pattern aptly named “Garden of Dreams” from the LA-based fashion brand Rhode. The “Ella” dress features airy dolman-style sleeves and a fluttery hem. The ensemble currently retails for $218 (previously $435) on the brand’s website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Swear This $3 Lip Gloss From Amazon Is ‘Nearly Identical’ to Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when liquid lipsticks were all the rave way back when? Or when Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick took over the beauty scene? Well, there’s a new trend in town: lip gloss. Everyone seems to be going for plump, juicy, shiny lips these days. Perhaps it’s because of the Y2K renaissance, or maybe it’s because of the clean, dewy aesthetic people are opting for. Regardless, you’ve probably noticed people whipping out their lip gloss tubes left and right, whether it’s on...
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Serves ’60s Style in Leopard Print Coat, Lace Dress & Pointy Pumps at Marc Jacobs Runway Show

Nicky Hilton put a glamorous touch on her winter wardrobe for Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The French Sole fashion designer joined a host of A-list stars at the event including Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Anna Wintour. Hilton arrived at the Park Avenue Armory in a cozy leopard print coat. Underneath, the socialite wore a short-sleeve black lace dress. The piece had a fitted bodice and a slightly ruffled hemline. Taking inspiration from the ’60s, Hilton accessorized with black leather opera gloves and a small black handbag. The model’s hair was styled in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Styles White Blouse With Pussy-Bow Tie & 6-Inch Heels on ‘James Corden’

Emma Roberts brought chic style to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” while promoting her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, is now out in theaters. Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star sat down with Corden and actor Paul Walter Hauser in a sharp Ralph Lauren outfit. Her ensemble featured a set of black suede trousers made from a mulberry silk blend with a subtle floral motif printed all over. Roberts wore the pants with a white blouse featuring an upturned collar. Giving her classic...
PopSugar

Alicia Silverstone Gives Cher's Best "Clueless" Outfits a 2023 Makeover

Cher Horowitz has been a shopping expert since 1995, and she's back with some major styling tips. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Alicia Silverstone partnered with cash-back shopping app Rakuten for a "Clueless"-inspired ad spot released on Feb. 6. "I used to be pretty clueless about shopping," Silverstone says as she steps up for debate class nearly 30 years after Cher's onscreen debut. In the video, she's wearing an updated version of the character's classic plaid blazer and yellow miniskirt.

