Since the ‘90s, people have been trying to emulate Pamela Anderson — she’s just got a certain something about her. Her thin, pointed brows were a staple of the time and we can’t help but wonder if the resurgence of fuzzy hats in 2021 stemmed from her iconic VMAs look. And while her trend-setting status has had a long-lasting impact, it’s also far from over — she’s kind of our spring mood board. Just last week she introduced us to a bra hack that’s changed the styling game and now, via Vouge’s In the Bag series, she’s given us an inside-look at her beauty routine, including the concealer she always keeps on hand.

17 HOURS AGO