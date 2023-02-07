Read full article on original website
10 Do-It-All Mascaras Makeup Artists Swear Will Give Your Lashes Length and Volume in a Single Swipe
Once upon a time, I routinely got false lashes. Every few weeks, I’d book an appointment, head to the lash studio, and lay down for an hour while a technician tediously applied falsies to each of my lashes. For a while, I loved it, and kept up the process...
In Style
Pamela Anderson Just Shared the Concealer That’s Always in Her Bag, and It’s From a Hollywood-Loved Brand
Since the ‘90s, people have been trying to emulate Pamela Anderson — she’s just got a certain something about her. Her thin, pointed brows were a staple of the time and we can’t help but wonder if the resurgence of fuzzy hats in 2021 stemmed from her iconic VMAs look. And while her trend-setting status has had a long-lasting impact, it’s also far from over — she’s kind of our spring mood board. Just last week she introduced us to a bra hack that’s changed the styling game and now, via Vouge’s In the Bag series, she’s given us an inside-look at her beauty routine, including the concealer she always keeps on hand.
In Style
Meredith Duxbury Did Her Mom’s Makeup With a “Mature Skin” Foundation From a Brand Supermodels Use
If you’re anything like us and often find yourself scrolling through ‘BeautyTok’ for hours at a time, then you’ve probably come across videos from content creator Meredith Duxbury. The beauty influencer, who’s amassed more than 17 million followers on the app, is known for her controversial foundation technique in which she uses upwards of 10 pumps of product.
Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono reveals how she preps for the Super Bowl
In a blink of an eye, the world will be able to enjoy Rihanna ’s big comeback to the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show set to take place on Sunday, February 12, in Arizona. Although the event’s musical performance is under wraps, key figures close to the...
4 Face-Framing Hairstyles That Make Woman Over 40 Look 10 Years Younger
A good haircut has the capacity to transform your entire face. As you grow older, it’s especially important to choose a flattering style that will compliment your features and enhance your youthful appearance without drawing the eye to natural signs ...
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Katie Holmes Shines In Sheer Tights And A Fringed Skirt On 'Jimmy Fallon'
Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes, 44, rocked sheer tights and a fringed skirt while speaking with the late-night show host Jimmy Fallon, 48, to talk about the 25th anniversary of her film debut in The Ice Storm and her role in the play The Wand...
The Daily South
Are Bumpit Hairstyles Making A Comeback?
Growing up in the South, you repeatedly hear the saying, “the higher the hair, the closer to heaven.” Now, does teased hair really relate to scripture? Not particularly. Did I still believe it? Perhaps a little. From the sky-high bouffants of the 1960s—with teased-high hair icons like Priscilla Presley and Jackie Kennedy—to the pinned bang poufs of the 2000s, big hair has always been a trend that comes back around. Last year, velcro rollers were the hottest “new” thing to pop back up on the hair scene. For many Southern women, they never went out of style in the first place.
Kate Hudson Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day In A Flirty Red Ab-Baring Dress
If watching Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery or seeing Kate Hudson in her Elie Saab gown for the Los Angeles premiere wasn’t enough proof that she is aging in reverse, then we think her very latest look will do it as we – and the rest of her 16.3M Instagram followers – are in awe!
Tia Mowry Flatters Her Feet in Clear PVC Pumps With Highlighter Yellow Dress for Night Out
Tia Mowry was photographed while having herself a night out in Los Angeles yesterday. Sporting a pop of color, Mowry’s going-out ensemble centered around a classic maxi dress. The sleek highlighter-yellow garment featured a squared-off neckline, a leg climbing side slit and a tailored bodycon fit. The “Sister, Sister” star wore all-gold accessories which included large hoop earrings, chain bracelets and a plethora of rings among other items. As for her hair, Mowry’s hair was worn down in lengthy braids that cascaded down her back. The cookbook author upped the drama in her outfit, stepping into pointed-toe pumps made of a clear PVC...
womansday.com
At 64, Jamie Lee Curtis Stuns in Plunging Blazer and Lace, Shuts Down Red Carpet
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stunned in a plunging blazer and lace pants on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Fans were obsessed with the spicy look. The actress isn’t shying away from bold looks in her 60s, and we are in full support. While...
Gigi Hadid Bravely Poses on Suspended Construction Beam in Cargo Pants & Metallic Stilettos for Maybelline
Gigi Hadid gave construction style a sharp finish during her latest appearance. The supermodel was spotted on the set of a Maybelline commercial in New York City on Jan. 17, while posing on a construction beam suspended by a crane. Hadid appeared on the streets of Manhattan in a black cropped denim vest. The sleeveless piece featured a wide collar and buttons along the side. She complemented the lightweight separate with a sparkling silver long-sleeve top and tan cargo pants. The baggy bottoms had large pockets on the side and pleats near the hem. To amp up her look, the 27-year-old media...
latest-hairstyles.com
Say Goodbye to Long Hair: 15 Chic Chin-Length Haircuts with Bangs
Chin-length hair with bangs is a short to medium bob cut with a fringe that flatters a wide variety of facial features. Senior hairdresser Mackenzey Forrey of New York City explained that it works well with almost all hair types and textures. For instance, it makes thin, fine hair look fuller and gives wavy or curly hair extra volume and shape.
Salma Hayek Takes All-Black Dressing to New Heights in Metallic 5-Inch Heels on ‘Kelly Clarkson’
Salma Hayek is a guest on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” airing today. In the episode, Hayek reminisced on a past Valentine’s Day with her husband François-Henri Pinault, and how he secretly flew her parents to France on Valentine’s Day and surprised her at the courthouse to get eloped. Hayek also shared a hilarious story about why she married him three more times after that. Hayek’s talk show look was comprised of a black button-down long sleeve that was neatly tucked into a patent leather skirt. The maxi-length bottoms featured two rows of silver studs that ran down...
Mindy Kaling Delivers Tourist Style in Floral Dress & Leather Sandals at the ‘Pink City’ in India
Mindy Kaling is traveling through India and made a fashionable stop at Jaipur, also known as the “Pink City” due to its buildings’ color. The actress posted a set of photos of her trip on Instagram this weekend, showing off her tourist style. Kaling wore a printed a-line dress that featured a bold red floral pattern aptly named “Garden of Dreams” from the LA-based fashion brand Rhode. The “Ella” dress features airy dolman-style sleeves and a fluttery hem. The ensemble currently retails for $218 (previously $435) on the brand’s website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling...
Shoppers Swear This $3 Lip Gloss From Amazon Is ‘Nearly Identical’ to Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when liquid lipsticks were all the rave way back when? Or when Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick took over the beauty scene? Well, there’s a new trend in town: lip gloss. Everyone seems to be going for plump, juicy, shiny lips these days. Perhaps it’s because of the Y2K renaissance, or maybe it’s because of the clean, dewy aesthetic people are opting for. Regardless, you’ve probably noticed people whipping out their lip gloss tubes left and right, whether it’s on...
Nicky Hilton Serves ’60s Style in Leopard Print Coat, Lace Dress & Pointy Pumps at Marc Jacobs Runway Show
Nicky Hilton put a glamorous touch on her winter wardrobe for Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The French Sole fashion designer joined a host of A-list stars at the event including Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Anna Wintour. Hilton arrived at the Park Avenue Armory in a cozy leopard print coat. Underneath, the socialite wore a short-sleeve black lace dress. The piece had a fitted bodice and a slightly ruffled hemline. Taking inspiration from the ’60s, Hilton accessorized with black leather opera gloves and a small black handbag. The model’s hair was styled in a...
Emma Roberts Styles White Blouse With Pussy-Bow Tie & 6-Inch Heels on ‘James Corden’
Emma Roberts brought chic style to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” while promoting her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, is now out in theaters. Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star sat down with Corden and actor Paul Walter Hauser in a sharp Ralph Lauren outfit. Her ensemble featured a set of black suede trousers made from a mulberry silk blend with a subtle floral motif printed all over. Roberts wore the pants with a white blouse featuring an upturned collar. Giving her classic...
PopSugar
Alicia Silverstone Gives Cher's Best "Clueless" Outfits a 2023 Makeover
Cher Horowitz has been a shopping expert since 1995, and she's back with some major styling tips. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Alicia Silverstone partnered with cash-back shopping app Rakuten for a "Clueless"-inspired ad spot released on Feb. 6. "I used to be pretty clueless about shopping," Silverstone says as she steps up for debate class nearly 30 years after Cher's onscreen debut. In the video, she's wearing an updated version of the character's classic plaid blazer and yellow miniskirt.
