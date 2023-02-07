Read full article on original website
Eagles and Indians Wrap of Conference Basketball Action Tonight
Competing in their final Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader of the season, the Pella Christian and Indianola basketball teams meet on Eagle Lane tonight. Both the Eagles and Indians girls are looking for bounce back games this evening, as both teams dropped their contests earlier in the week. Class 4A #15 ranked Indianola fell to #8 ranked Pella 53-50 Tuesday, while Pella Christian struggled in a 49-17 loss against #1 ranked Dallas Center-Grimes. Indians head girls basketball coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports despite losing their last three games to ranked opponents, the Indians feel good about heading into postseason and will try to get some momentum tonight.
Knoxville Boys Basketball Travels To Play 3A #1 Bondurant-Farrar Tonight
It may be the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad’s toughest test of the season as the Panthers visit class 3A #1 Bondurant-Farrar. 11 of the Bluejays 18 wins have been by double figures while averaging just over 63 points per game, and have yet to allow a team to hit 70 this season. Knoxville, meanwhile, is reeling, losing five games in a row following Monday’s 79-57 loss to Oskaloosa. The Panthers have been shorthanded for the last several games due to injury and illness, and Coach Troy Pearson hopes to get at least as full strength as he can back for tonight’s action. Tip off from Bondurant-Farrar is set for 7:30.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Plays Mormon Trail In First Round Of Regional
Class 1A girls basketball Squads will get to start the postseason road tonight as Melcher-Dallas hits the road to take on Mormon Trail at Chariton. The game is at a neutral site due to the fact that both teams have gyms that are unavailable to play in. Melcher-Dallas has been used to playing on the road even for home games this season and Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports regardless, her team is confident they can duplicate their win just a couple of weeks ago in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament.
PCM Boys Basketball Ends the Regular Season Tonight at East Marshall
The PCM Mustangs boys basketball team travels to Le Grand tonight for their final game of the regular season, taking on the Mustangs of East Marshall in a non-conference game. PCM picked up a big win in their Heart of Iowa conference finale Tuesday night against South Hamilton, hanging on for a 49-47 victory and improving to 7-13 overall. East Marshall meanwhile won their second straight game on Monday, 84-76 over GMG, and sit at 6-14 overall this season. While East Marshall sits 8 games under .500, PCM head coach Fred Lorenson says that it doesn’t reflect the talent of their team and adds that his squad will need to be sharp to walk away with the win.
Pleasantville Basketball Splits with Interstate-35
The Pleasantville boys basketball team knocked off the I-35 Roadrunners in Truro Tuesday night by the final score of 62-45. Ryder Thill paced the Trojans with 22 points followed by Dayson Leerhoff with 13, Trent Jolly with nine and Parker Sheets with eight. The Trojans finished 8-8 in league play...
Central Downs Wartburg to Retain Men’s Basketball Lead, 19 boards from Van Gorp Not Enough for Central Women
Still a step ahead of the pack in the American Rivers race, the Central College men’s basketball team needed another blue-collar effort to subdue Wartburg College 84-77 Wednesday while signs of progress weren’t enough for the Dutch women’s basketball team in a 65-57 loss to the Knights.
Indianola, Norwalk girls assigned to Class 4A, Region 2
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced its regional basketball pairings for Class 4A and 5A on Wednesday, placing Indianola and Norwalk in Region 2 of 4A. The six-team bracket includes a pair of state-ranked teams in No. 2 North Polk and No. 15 Indianola, who will both receive first round byes. North Polk is currently 18-2 overall while the Indians are 9-11.
Melcher-Dallas Boys Wrap Up The Regular Season Tonight At Wayne
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad will put its four game winning streak on the line tonight at Wayne. The Saints have ripped off four wins in a row averaging 72 points per game and getting huge production from Owen Suntken, who has averaged 29 points in those four wins. As much as the offense is running on high octane, Coach John Suntken tells KNIA/KRLS his team’s defensive efforts need to continue…
PCM Basketball Travels to South Hamilton in Heart of Iowa Conference Finale
The PCM basketball teams have their final doubleheader of the season tonight, as they travel to Jewell to face off with Heart of Iowa Conference foe South Hamilton. In their final game before beginning regional play on Saturday, the Mustang girls will try to avenge their early season loss to the Class 2A #13 ranked Hawks. On January 6th, PCM faced then #11 ranked South Hamilton and nearly pulled off the upset behind a combined 33 points from sisters Addison and Paige Steenhoek, but ultimately fell 53-48. The Mustangs enter tonight’s game off one of their best performances of the season, dominating Roland-Story 54-36 on Senior Night Friday. With just two guaranteed games remaining for the PCM girls, head coach Sami Allison-Rodriguez says that she’s not worried about the excitement from Friday carrying over into tonight’s contest.
Twin Cedars Boys Dominated By North Mahaska
The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad knew it would have an uphill climb against North Mahaska, and the Warhawks got out to a huge early lead and never let up in an 89-45 win. Kail Arkema had 11 points to lead the Sabers while Holden Roberts scored ten with nine rebounds. Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS Sports North Mahaska was a really good team and his team got some good shots off early, but could not knock them down. The Sabers will start class 1A substate play with an opening round game against Moulton-Udell on Friday.
Melcher-Dallas Boys Winning Streak Stopped By Wayne
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad’s four game winning streak came to an end to the hands of Wayne on Tuesday night 63-50. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports it was even through three quarters, but his team went ice cold in the 4th and made mistakes. Owen Suntken was held to 15 points, while Chase Ripperger and Logan Godfrey had 12 points. Melcher-Dallas will start class 1A substate play on Monday back at Wayne against Mormon Trail.
Central Men’s Wrestling Snaps Losing Streak, Men’s Basketball Cracks Regional Rankings
Ending a three-match losing streak, the Central College wrestling team bested William Penn University 37-15 in a non-conference dual Tuesday night. Central (6-5, 3-4 American Rivers Conference) made it nine in a row against the Statesmen (5-7 overall) dating back to 2014. The Dutch were gifted 18 points after three forfeits by William Penn at 133, 141 and 149 pounds.
Indianola Boys Clinch LHC Title, Pella Girls Win Top 15 Showdown
For the first time in program history, the Indianola boys basketball team is outright Little Hawkeye Conference champions after knocking off Pella 79-68 last night as part of a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA, KRLS2 and Pella Dutch Live. In the opener, the 8th-ranked Dutch girls held on for a 53-50 victory over #13 Indianola.
Central Returns to National Men’s Track Index
The Central College men’s track and field team returned to the USTFCCCA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Team Rating Index at No. 25 in the third week of its release Tuesday. Points in the National Team Rating Index are based off placement in the National Descending Order...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Christian Senior Girls Bowler Alexa Klaasen – February 8th, 2023
Senior Alexa Klaasen shattered the Pella Christian girls bowling team’s two-game series record set by Amanda Harrill in 2018 (348), bowling a 428 against Oskaloosa on January 21st. She joined Tyler Crabb on this week’s Radio Sports Page to talk about etching her name into the Eagles’ record books.
Twin Cedars Boys Host North Mahaska Tonight
The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad will have quite possibly its most difficult challenge of the season tonight when the Sabers host North Mahaska. The Warhawks are currently in 2nd place in the South Iowa Cedar League West Standings and have had a tradition of getting teams to the State Tournament. Sabers Coach Mateo Varese tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he is not looking at what his team can do to pull off the upset, rather show his young team what it takes to play at a high level.
Norwalk squads shoot for sweep of Newton; boys game a battle for second in Little Hawkeye
The Little Hawkeye Conference basketball season is down to its final week, and for Norwalk that means a chance to finish strong with a pair of home games. The Warrior girls and boys squads are both aiming for a season sweep tonight as they host Newton in a varsity doubleheader that tips off at 6:15 p.m. Both games can be heard live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3) and live streamed on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
Knoxville Wrestlers Split At Martensdale-St. Mary’s
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad split a triangular with Martensdale-St. Mary’s and Carlisle on Tuesday night. The Panthers fell to the Wildcats 60-17. Tre DeRaad, Braylon Trout, and Luke Spaur got wins for the Panthers. The script was flipped for the Panthers in the match against Martensdale-St. Mary’s as Knoxville rolled to a 60-12 win. Reagan Roberts, Dane Gullion, Andon Trout, Chaz Graves, Daniel Gorskikh, Wayne Johnston, Ruger Kendall, Trenton Kingery, along with DeRaad, Braylon Trout, and Spaur took wins. Knoxville will now turn its focus to the class 2A district this Saturday in Ballard.
Cold Shooting Stops Knoxville Boys Basketball In Oskaloosa On Monday
The Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad never led in a 79-57 loss to Oskaloosa on Monday night. The Panthers started cold from the field and never could recover shooting just 5/21 from three point range and just 32% overall. Oskaloosa broke the game open in the 3rd quarter outscoring the Panthers 27-16 in the frame after holding a 3726 lead at halftime. Landen Norris had a career high 29 points in a losing cause for Knoxville, who dropped to 11-8 on the season and will travel to class 3A top ranked Bondurant-Farrar on Thursday.
Pella, Indianola Square Off to Start LHC’s Final Week
Indianola pays a visit to Pella as the last week of Little Hawkeye Conference basketball action tips off tonight. The Indian boys have clinched a share of the league title, and will win it outright with a win in either of their last two games or one loss each by Norwalk and Newton. Indianola beat the Dutch 60-53 four weeks ago, and Pella coach Derek Schulte knows his team will have its hands full tonight.
