The PCM basketball teams have their final doubleheader of the season tonight, as they travel to Jewell to face off with Heart of Iowa Conference foe South Hamilton. In their final game before beginning regional play on Saturday, the Mustang girls will try to avenge their early season loss to the Class 2A #13 ranked Hawks. On January 6th, PCM faced then #11 ranked South Hamilton and nearly pulled off the upset behind a combined 33 points from sisters Addison and Paige Steenhoek, but ultimately fell 53-48. The Mustangs enter tonight’s game off one of their best performances of the season, dominating Roland-Story 54-36 on Senior Night Friday. With just two guaranteed games remaining for the PCM girls, head coach Sami Allison-Rodriguez says that she’s not worried about the excitement from Friday carrying over into tonight’s contest.

JEWELL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO