A Pella basketball senior was chosen as one of the best all around athletes and students in Iowa this week. The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association has selected Kylie Tauke to the 2023 Girls Academic All-State Team. Tauke was one of 20 students from the entire state chosen for her on the court performance and efforts in the classroom. Tauke entered this final week of the regular season averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the #8 ranked in Class 4A Pella girls basketball team. Tauke was also a 2022 3A State Track and Field qualifier in the long jump and a second-team All-Little Hawkeye Conference selection as an outfielder for the Dutch softball team. The 2022 Academic All-State team was selected by an IBCA panel from more than 172 applicants. This team carries the following averages: An ACT composite of 29.4, scoring average of 12.5 points per game on the court, and a GPA of 4.16.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO