ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album

Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
EW.com

New Whitney Houston album I Go to the Rock to include 6 unreleased gospel songs

Whitney Houston's legacy will live on in a new posthumous album filled with songs from the late icon's favorite genre. Houston's estate revealed news of the record — titled I Go to the Rock — Thursday on Good Morning America. The LP will include six previously unreleased tracks, all of which feature her "singing her first love: gospel songs," per GMA's Lara Spencer.
Pitchfork

Lies (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Lies, the new band from Mike and Nate Kinsella, has announced its debut self-titled album with a new song called “Resurrection.” It’s due out March 31 via Polyvinyl. They’re also set to play a short stint of tour dates on the East Coast in April. Check out the album art, the full list of tour dates, and the video for “Resurrection” below.
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Bryan College Station Eagle

February: The month the music lived on

Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
IOWA STATE
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover

Talk about an all-time great cover… Back in 1996, Johnny Cash included an absolutely incredible cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hit “Southern Accents” on his 1996 Unchained album. And in fact, he’s actually backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on that whole record, which features other covers of songs like Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” and Beck’s “Rowboat,” just to name a couple. “Southern Accents” was the title track to TPATH’s 1985 sixth studio album, and was also released […] The post Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Robb Report

This Nashville Mansion Has Hosted Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

This palatial Nashville mansion will make you feel like country music royalty.  The multimillion-dollar pad, which will go under the gavel at DeCaro International Auctions next month, sits just 12 miles outside of the music mecca in the nearby city of Brentwood. Covering nearly five acres, the sprawling estate comprises a red-brick manse of more than 10,000 square feet, a well-appointed guest apartment and an “elaborate entertainment building.” It’s also hosted an array of notable celebs. “The property has a history rich in tradition as a dazzling venue for hosting glamorous and memorable famous celebrity gatherings, private and political parties, and functions...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels”

HOT DAMN. Taking back to the 2016 when Chris Stapleton teamed up with the great Dwight Yoakam for a cover of Willie Nelson and Ray Charles’ “Seven Spanish Angels.” Written by Troy Seals and Eddie Setser, “Seven Spanish Angels” was recorded by Willie Nelson and Ray Charles in 1984, and released on Charles’ album Friendship, and then later included on Willie’s 1985 duets compilation album, Half Nelson. It was the most successful of Ray’s eight hits on the country chart, as […] The post Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Faith Hill Songs

Faith Hill is one of the rare artists that has managed to garner success in multiple genres. Since her debut in 1993, Hill has sold more than 20 million records and clinched more than a dozen No. 1 hits, all while swerving in and out of the pop and country lanes. From classic country duets with Tim McGraw and Vince Gill to blithe pop anthems, Hill’s soaring vocals have delighted audiences for decades.
101.5 KNUE

47 Years Ago: Ronnie Milsap Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry

Forty-seven years ago today (Feb. 6, 1976) was a day of celebration for Ronnie Milsap: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, when he was just 33 years old. Milsap became an Opry member just as he was beginning to dominate the...
soultracks.com

Long awaited Whitney Houston Gospel CD and DVD to be released

(February 9, 2023) - The unmistakable voice of Whitney Houston is powerful and timeless. She is one of the best-selling artists of all time with sales of over 200 million records worldwide and is the only artist to have had seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Whitney reached the pinnacle of pop success, becoming one of the most accomplished recording artists of all time. But her heart was always in gospel music, and it profoundly influenced her life and career. On March 24, 2023, we will get to know a side of Whitney intrinsic to her very soul with the release of I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston.

Comments / 0

Community Policy