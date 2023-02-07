(February 9, 2023) - The unmistakable voice of Whitney Houston is powerful and timeless. She is one of the best-selling artists of all time with sales of over 200 million records worldwide and is the only artist to have had seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Whitney reached the pinnacle of pop success, becoming one of the most accomplished recording artists of all time. But her heart was always in gospel music, and it profoundly influenced her life and career. On March 24, 2023, we will get to know a side of Whitney intrinsic to her very soul with the release of I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston.

