Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album
Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
CMT Premiere: Vince Gill Releases Remastered Video of "Someday" In Honor of 20th Anniversary of "Next Big Thing"
Vince Gill’s 11th album, “Next Big Thing,” notches its 20th anniversary this week. In celebration of the milestone, the music video from one of the album’s singles, “Someday,” was remastered in HD. In a recent call with CMT, Gill said he didn’t remember much...
EW.com
New Whitney Houston album I Go to the Rock to include 6 unreleased gospel songs
Whitney Houston's legacy will live on in a new posthumous album filled with songs from the late icon's favorite genre. Houston's estate revealed news of the record — titled I Go to the Rock — Thursday on Good Morning America. The LP will include six previously unreleased tracks, all of which feature her "singing her first love: gospel songs," per GMA's Lara Spencer.
Lies (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Lies, the new band from Mike and Nate Kinsella, has announced its debut self-titled album with a new song called “Resurrection.” It’s due out March 31 via Polyvinyl. They’re also set to play a short stint of tour dates on the East Coast in April. Check out the album art, the full list of tour dates, and the video for “Resurrection” below.
Kelly Clarkson Covers The Hell Out Of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night)”
This might just be Kelly Clarkson’s best Kellyoke segment yet…. She’s known to cover country songs quite often on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she recently tipped her cap to the great Ronnie Milsap with an incredible cover of his hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).”
Lainey Wilson Becomes First Female Artist In Over A Decade To Have Multiple Songs Charting In Top 10 At Country Radio
Lainey Wilson’s momentum just keeps growing. After releasing her Bell Bottom Country album last year, to a new role as Abby on Yellowstone and even a couple big award show wins in 2022, she’s well on her way to potentially have TWO #1 singles early this year. As...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Who Is Chris Stapleton’s Wife, Morgane Stapleton? Everything You Need to Know About the Singer-Songwriter
You may know about Chris Stapleton, who will be singing the national anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl, but who is his wife, Morgane Stapleton? Here's everything you need to know.
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Bryan College Station Eagle
February: The month the music lived on
Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Musical actors to bring Willie, Waylon and Cash to life at the Cole on Feb. 16
HAMLET — If the band is never going to get back together again, thankfully, we still have tribute bands who preserve some of music’s greatest sounds and legendary personas. Such is the case with the Highwaymen Live, a tribute band to three giants of the outlaw country music movement.
Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover
Talk about an all-time great cover… Back in 1996, Johnny Cash included an absolutely incredible cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hit “Southern Accents” on his 1996 Unchained album. And in fact, he’s actually backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on that whole record, which features other covers of songs like Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” and Beck’s “Rowboat,” just to name a couple. “Southern Accents” was the title track to TPATH’s 1985 sixth studio album, and was also released […] The post Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
This Nashville Mansion Has Hosted Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars. Now It’s Heading to Auction.
This palatial Nashville mansion will make you feel like country music royalty. The multimillion-dollar pad, which will go under the gavel at DeCaro International Auctions next month, sits just 12 miles outside of the music mecca in the nearby city of Brentwood. Covering nearly five acres, the sprawling estate comprises a red-brick manse of more than 10,000 square feet, a well-appointed guest apartment and an “elaborate entertainment building.” It’s also hosted an array of notable celebs. “The property has a history rich in tradition as a dazzling venue for hosting glamorous and memorable famous celebrity gatherings, private and political parties, and functions...
Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels”
HOT DAMN. Taking back to the 2016 when Chris Stapleton teamed up with the great Dwight Yoakam for a cover of Willie Nelson and Ray Charles’ “Seven Spanish Angels.” Written by Troy Seals and Eddie Setser, “Seven Spanish Angels” was recorded by Willie Nelson and Ray Charles in 1984, and released on Charles’ album Friendship, and then later included on Willie’s 1985 duets compilation album, Half Nelson. It was the most successful of Ray’s eight hits on the country chart, as […] The post Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
An Impatient Paul McCartney Worked on a ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Song Without George Martin
Paul McCartney didn't wait for George Martin to start working on one gentle 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' song.
Top 10 Faith Hill Songs
Faith Hill is one of the rare artists that has managed to garner success in multiple genres. Since her debut in 1993, Hill has sold more than 20 million records and clinched more than a dozen No. 1 hits, all while swerving in and out of the pop and country lanes. From classic country duets with Tim McGraw and Vince Gill to blithe pop anthems, Hill’s soaring vocals have delighted audiences for decades.
47 Years Ago: Ronnie Milsap Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry
Forty-seven years ago today (Feb. 6, 1976) was a day of celebration for Ronnie Milsap: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, when he was just 33 years old. Milsap became an Opry member just as he was beginning to dominate the...
soultracks.com
Long awaited Whitney Houston Gospel CD and DVD to be released
(February 9, 2023) - The unmistakable voice of Whitney Houston is powerful and timeless. She is one of the best-selling artists of all time with sales of over 200 million records worldwide and is the only artist to have had seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Whitney reached the pinnacle of pop success, becoming one of the most accomplished recording artists of all time. But her heart was always in gospel music, and it profoundly influenced her life and career. On March 24, 2023, we will get to know a side of Whitney intrinsic to her very soul with the release of I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston.
