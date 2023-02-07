Residents from the Ohio village of East Palestine — close to where a train derailed on Friday — say they're nervous about returning home, even after an emergency evacuation order is lifted. Some even said they may never return. Jami Cozza told CBS News that she was worried that her family won't be able to live in East Palestine anymore for their own safety. "I think I owe that to my daughter," she said. "No matter how much I want to stay."For residents of East Palestine that do want to return, they were still waiting for the all-clear from officials, as contractors continued to...

