Read full article on original website
Related
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Evan Lambert was held for about five hours before being released from jail.
Officials: Controlled release of toxic chemicals from derailed train in Ohio completed
A controlled chemical release from several rail cars that were part of a train that derailed in Ohio late last week has been completed, officials said.
West Virginia drug supply cut off after 11 charged in drug case
A drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico.
Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail...
Residents near the Ohio train derailment can't return home, officials say
Residents from the Ohio village of East Palestine — close to where a train derailed on Friday — say they're nervous about returning home, even after an emergency evacuation order is lifted. Some even said they may never return. Jami Cozza told CBS News that she was worried that her family won't be able to live in East Palestine anymore for their own safety. "I think I owe that to my daughter," she said. "No matter how much I want to stay."For residents of East Palestine that do want to return, they were still waiting for the all-clear from officials, as contractors continued to...
Toxic Chemicals Released From Derailed Train Cars In Ohio
'You need to leave, you just need to leave. This is a matter of life and death.'
sciotopost.com
Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers
State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
Chemical release at train derailment site will help prevent explosion
With the threat of a deadly explosion after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio over the weekend, a controlled release of a dangerous chemical will take place Monday afternoon.
Dollar General agrees to ‘price check’ its Ohio stores, attorney general says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar Generals in Ohio have work to do after reaching an agreement with the state attorney general. NBC4 investigated local stores on claims of discrepancies in their pricing between what was advertised on shelves and what was charged at the checkout lanes. When county auditors looked into the reports and confirmed […]
How to get a fishing license in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
FBI agent in Householder trial: Gov. DeWine on board to block repeal of corrupt HB6: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the scary red Communist China ads, commercials and fliers urging Ohioans not to sign petitions repealing House Bill 6?. One of the most wildly misleading political campaigns in Ohio history on...
NewsNation reporter released from jail after arrest
Correspondent Evan Lambert was giving a live report during NewsNation's "Rush Hour" when he was taken into custody.
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
wtae.com
Crews work to resolve unexpected odor in parts of Westmoreland County
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Crews in parts of Westmoreland County were busy late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning with reports of natural gas odors in homes and businesses. Most of the reports came from people in the Murrysville area. People’s Gas said the smell is not coming from a...
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
NE Ohio Train Derailment: Local hazmat coordinator says rail is ‘safe way’ to transport hazmat
You don’t have to leave Miamisburg to find the last major hazmat emergency like what’s going on in East Palestine.
Ohio Guv Warns of ‘Grave Danger of Death’ Near Fiery Train Derailment
Ohio authorities are letting out nasty, potentially deadly fumes in a flaming train that derailed on Friday to keep it from a possible catastrophic explosion. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the “controlled release” of vinyl chloride, a toxic chemical, would occur on Monday afternoon, warning residents that there remains the “grave danger of death,” according to CNN. DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro have ordered residents near the 1-mile-by-2-mile area surrounding East Palestine to leave. Anyone who remains nearby inhaling the fumes risks death or serious injury via skin burns, serious lung damage, or flying shrapnel which can travel a mile away. “We are ordering you to leave. This is a matter of life and death," DeWine said at a press conference. Anyone who remains may be arrested, according to CNN.Read it at CNN
Comments / 0