Ohio State

CBS News

Residents near the Ohio train derailment can't return home, officials say

Residents from the Ohio village of East Palestine — close to where a train derailed on Friday — say they're nervous about returning home, even after an emergency evacuation order is lifted. Some even said they may never return. Jami Cozza told CBS News that she was worried that her family won't be able to live in East Palestine anymore for their own safety. "I think I owe that to my daughter," she said. "No matter how much I want to stay."For residents of East Palestine that do want to return, they were still waiting for the all-clear from officials, as contractors continued to...
sciotopost.com

Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
WTOL 11

How to get a fishing license in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
TheDailyBeast

Ohio Guv Warns of ‘Grave Danger of Death’ Near Fiery Train Derailment

Ohio authorities are letting out nasty, potentially deadly fumes in a flaming train that derailed on Friday to keep it from a possible catastrophic explosion. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the “controlled release” of vinyl chloride, a toxic chemical, would occur on Monday afternoon, warning residents that there remains the “grave danger of death,” according to CNN. DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro have ordered residents near the 1-mile-by-2-mile area surrounding East Palestine to leave. Anyone who remains nearby inhaling the fumes risks death or serious injury via skin burns, serious lung damage, or flying shrapnel which can travel a mile away. “We are ordering you to leave. This is a matter of life and death," DeWine said at a press conference. Anyone who remains may be arrested, according to CNN.Read it at CNN
