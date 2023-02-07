Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Boys Basketball Travels To Play 3A #1 Bondurant-Farrar Tonight
It may be the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad’s toughest test of the season as the Panthers visit class 3A #1 Bondurant-Farrar. 11 of the Bluejays 18 wins have been by double figures while averaging just over 63 points per game, and have yet to allow a team to hit 70 this season. Knoxville, meanwhile, is reeling, losing five games in a row following Monday’s 79-57 loss to Oskaloosa. The Panthers have been shorthanded for the last several games due to injury and illness, and Coach Troy Pearson hopes to get at least as full strength as he can back for tonight’s action. Tip off from Bondurant-Farrar is set for 7:30.
kniakrls.com
Eagles and Indians Wrap of Conference Basketball Action Tonight
Competing in their final Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader of the season, the Pella Christian and Indianola basketball teams meet on Eagle Lane tonight. Both the Eagles and Indians girls are looking for bounce back games this evening, as both teams dropped their contests earlier in the week. Class 4A #15 ranked Indianola fell to #8 ranked Pella 53-50 Tuesday, while Pella Christian struggled in a 49-17 loss against #1 ranked Dallas Center-Grimes. Indians head girls basketball coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports despite losing their last three games to ranked opponents, the Indians feel good about heading into postseason and will try to get some momentum tonight.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Plays Mormon Trail In First Round Of Regional
Class 1A girls basketball Squads will get to start the postseason road tonight as Melcher-Dallas hits the road to take on Mormon Trail at Chariton. The game is at a neutral site due to the fact that both teams have gyms that are unavailable to play in. Melcher-Dallas has been used to playing on the road even for home games this season and Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports regardless, her team is confident they can duplicate their win just a couple of weeks ago in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament.
kniakrls.com
Indianola, Norwalk girls assigned to Class 4A, Region 2
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced its regional basketball pairings for Class 4A and 5A on Wednesday, placing Indianola and Norwalk in Region 2 of 4A. The six-team bracket includes a pair of state-ranked teams in No. 2 North Polk and No. 15 Indianola, who will both receive first round byes. North Polk is currently 18-2 overall while the Indians are 9-11.
kniakrls.com
PCM Sweeps South Hamilton in Final Conference Doubleheader This Season
The PCM basketball teams earned a sweep in their final doubleheader of the season Tuesday against South Hamilton, as girls got a 58-46 upset win and the boys pulled out a 49-47 victory. The Mustang girls proved up to the challenge early against the Class 2A #13 ranked Hawks, starting...
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Basketball Splits with Interstate-35
The Pleasantville boys basketball team knocked off the I-35 Roadrunners in Truro Tuesday night by the final score of 62-45. Ryder Thill paced the Trojans with 22 points followed by Dayson Leerhoff with 13, Trent Jolly with nine and Parker Sheets with eight. The Trojans finished 8-8 in league play...
kniakrls.com
Flurry of Sports Action Coming as Winter Season Nears End for Dutch
All six remaining winter sports teams will be in action through this Saturday for the Pella Dutch as the postseason looms and seasons near an end for some athletes. Pella’s boys wrestlers are poised to send a group of athletes to Wells Fargo Arena and the state meet if they can navigate a deep field at the Carlisle Class 3A state qualifying site. Head Coach Jay Pike believes they have at least six wrestlers that should be top four seeds or better — and after several years of 3rd and 4th place finishes at Districts, he’s excited to see if those same competitors can take the next step and earn a state bid. Among the athletes to watch this weekend are:
kniakrls.com
Central Men’s Wrestling Snaps Losing Streak, Men’s Basketball Cracks Regional Rankings
Ending a three-match losing streak, the Central College wrestling team bested William Penn University 37-15 in a non-conference dual Tuesday night. Central (6-5, 3-4 American Rivers Conference) made it nine in a row against the Statesmen (5-7 overall) dating back to 2014. The Dutch were gifted 18 points after three forfeits by William Penn at 133, 141 and 149 pounds.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Boys Dominated By North Mahaska
The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad knew it would have an uphill climb against North Mahaska, and the Warhawks got out to a huge early lead and never let up in an 89-45 win. Kail Arkema had 11 points to lead the Sabers while Holden Roberts scored ten with nine rebounds. Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS Sports North Mahaska was a really good team and his team got some good shots off early, but could not knock them down. The Sabers will start class 1A substate play with an opening round game against Moulton-Udell on Friday.
kniakrls.com
PCM Basketball Travels to South Hamilton in Heart of Iowa Conference Finale
The PCM basketball teams have their final doubleheader of the season tonight, as they travel to Jewell to face off with Heart of Iowa Conference foe South Hamilton. In their final game before beginning regional play on Saturday, the Mustang girls will try to avenge their early season loss to the Class 2A #13 ranked Hawks. On January 6th, PCM faced then #11 ranked South Hamilton and nearly pulled off the upset behind a combined 33 points from sisters Addison and Paige Steenhoek, but ultimately fell 53-48. The Mustangs enter tonight’s game off one of their best performances of the season, dominating Roland-Story 54-36 on Senior Night Friday. With just two guaranteed games remaining for the PCM girls, head coach Sami Allison-Rodriguez says that she’s not worried about the excitement from Friday carrying over into tonight’s contest.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Boys Wrap Up The Regular Season Tonight At Wayne
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad will put its four game winning streak on the line tonight at Wayne. The Saints have ripped off four wins in a row averaging 72 points per game and getting huge production from Owen Suntken, who has averaged 29 points in those four wins. As much as the offense is running on high octane, Coach John Suntken tells KNIA/KRLS his team’s defensive efforts need to continue…
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Boys Winning Streak Stopped By Wayne
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad’s four game winning streak came to an end to the hands of Wayne on Tuesday night 63-50. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports it was even through three quarters, but his team went ice cold in the 4th and made mistakes. Owen Suntken was held to 15 points, while Chase Ripperger and Logan Godfrey had 12 points. Melcher-Dallas will start class 1A substate play on Monday back at Wayne against Mormon Trail.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Girls Head To Fairfield, Wrestlers Travel To Martensdale For A Triangular
Two Knoxville teams will be in action tonight as the girls basketball squad will head to Fairfield and the wrestlers travel to Martensdale-St. Mary’s for their final dual of the season with the Blue Devils and Carlisle. The girls basketball squad is trying to gain more confidence in their final regular season game going up against a struggling Fairfield squad. The Panthers are coming off a 46-31 victory over Newton on Saturday where the Panthers played well defensively. The wrestlers will be in their final duals of the season after falling to West Burlington-Notre Dame in the class 2A regional duals last week. First bouts are set for 6:00. Listen for the play-by-play of the girls game live on 95.3 KNIA beginning at 7:15.
kniakrls.com
Central Returns to National Men’s Track Index
The Central College men’s track and field team returned to the USTFCCCA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Team Rating Index at No. 25 in the third week of its release Tuesday. Points in the National Team Rating Index are based off placement in the National Descending Order...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Clinch LHC Title, Pella Girls Win Top 15 Showdown
For the first time in program history, the Indianola boys basketball team is outright Little Hawkeye Conference champions after knocking off Pella 79-68 last night as part of a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA, KRLS2 and Pella Dutch Live. In the opener, the 8th-ranked Dutch girls held on for a 53-50 victory over #13 Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Basketball Begins Final Week of Regular Season Tonight Versus DCG
The Pella Christian basketball teams begin their final week of regular season action tonight, hosting Dallas Center-Grimes in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader. The Eagle girls face a tough stretch to end the regular season, beginning with tonight’s matchup with the Class 4A #1 ranked Mustangs. Since falling to Class 5A #13 ranked Ankeny on January 17th, DCG has won five straight games with three coming by more than 30 points. Pella Christian struggled against the Mustangs a month ago, turning the ball over 22 times in a 62-23 loss. Eagles head coach Jordan Dyk knows DCG will be just as tough the second time around but believes reaching objectives in the game will help them prepare for postseason play.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Boys Host North Mahaska Tonight
The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad will have quite possibly its most difficult challenge of the season tonight when the Sabers host North Mahaska. The Warhawks are currently in 2nd place in the South Iowa Cedar League West Standings and have had a tradition of getting teams to the State Tournament. Sabers Coach Mateo Varese tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he is not looking at what his team can do to pull off the upset, rather show his young team what it takes to play at a high level.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestlers Split At Martensdale-St. Mary’s
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad split a triangular with Martensdale-St. Mary’s and Carlisle on Tuesday night. The Panthers fell to the Wildcats 60-17. Tre DeRaad, Braylon Trout, and Luke Spaur got wins for the Panthers. The script was flipped for the Panthers in the match against Martensdale-St. Mary’s as Knoxville rolled to a 60-12 win. Reagan Roberts, Dane Gullion, Andon Trout, Chaz Graves, Daniel Gorskikh, Wayne Johnston, Ruger Kendall, Trenton Kingery, along with DeRaad, Braylon Trout, and Spaur took wins. Knoxville will now turn its focus to the class 2A district this Saturday in Ballard.
kniakrls.com
Pella’s Tauke Earns Academic All-State Basketball Honor
A Pella basketball senior was chosen as one of the best all around athletes and students in Iowa this week. The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association has selected Kylie Tauke to the 2023 Girls Academic All-State Team. Tauke was one of 20 students from the entire state chosen for her on the court performance and efforts in the classroom. Tauke entered this final week of the regular season averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the #8 ranked in Class 4A Pella girls basketball team. Tauke was also a 2022 3A State Track and Field qualifier in the long jump and a second-team All-Little Hawkeye Conference selection as an outfielder for the Dutch softball team. The 2022 Academic All-State team was selected by an IBCA panel from more than 172 applicants. This team carries the following averages: An ACT composite of 29.4, scoring average of 12.5 points per game on the court, and a GPA of 4.16.
kniakrls.com
Two Central College Athletes Gain Conference Honors
Central College’s Grant Johnson (senior, Waukee, Van Meter HS) and Sam Beatty (senior, Mount Pleasant) received American Rivers Conference honors. Johnson, a 6-foot, 10-inch forward was named the conference men’s basketball player of the week while Beatty, a men’s track and field high jumper, was tabbed as the men’s field events athlete of the week.
