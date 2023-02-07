Read full article on original website
Knoxville Boys Basketball Travels To Play 3A #1 Bondurant-Farrar Tonight
It may be the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad’s toughest test of the season as the Panthers visit class 3A #1 Bondurant-Farrar. 11 of the Bluejays 18 wins have been by double figures while averaging just over 63 points per game, and have yet to allow a team to hit 70 this season. Knoxville, meanwhile, is reeling, losing five games in a row following Monday’s 79-57 loss to Oskaloosa. The Panthers have been shorthanded for the last several games due to injury and illness, and Coach Troy Pearson hopes to get at least as full strength as he can back for tonight’s action. Tip off from Bondurant-Farrar is set for 7:30.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Plays Mormon Trail In First Round Of Regional
Class 1A girls basketball Squads will get to start the postseason road tonight as Melcher-Dallas hits the road to take on Mormon Trail at Chariton. The game is at a neutral site due to the fact that both teams have gyms that are unavailable to play in. Melcher-Dallas has been used to playing on the road even for home games this season and Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports regardless, her team is confident they can duplicate their win just a couple of weeks ago in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament.
Twin Cedars Girls Begin The Tournament Trail Against Seymour
Class 1A girls basketball squads get to start the postseason regional road tonight as Twin Cedars will host Seymour in first round action. The Sabers have stumbled down the stretch, losing three of their final four regular season games but Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the regional brings a new season and hopes her team can put together four quarters tonight.
PCM Boys Basketball Ends the Regular Season Tonight at East Marshall
The PCM Mustangs boys basketball team travels to Le Grand tonight for their final game of the regular season, taking on the Mustangs of East Marshall in a non-conference game. PCM picked up a big win in their Heart of Iowa conference finale Tuesday night against South Hamilton, hanging on for a 49-47 victory and improving to 7-13 overall. East Marshall meanwhile won their second straight game on Monday, 84-76 over GMG, and sit at 6-14 overall this season. While East Marshall sits 8 games under .500, PCM head coach Fred Lorenson says that it doesn’t reflect the talent of their team and adds that his squad will need to be sharp to walk away with the win.
Knoxville Girls Defense Holds Down Fairfield In 62-42 Win
The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad took down Fairfield 62-42 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers methodically pulled away from Fairfield to build a lead as high as 25 before settling for a 20 point win. Knoxville also turned over the Trojans with defensive pressure in the half court and full court. Panthers’ Sophomore Hannah Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports the team effort on both sides of the court was key.
Flurry of Sports Action Coming as Winter Season Nears End for Dutch
All six remaining winter sports teams will be in action through this Saturday for the Pella Dutch as the postseason looms and seasons near an end for some athletes. Pella’s boys wrestlers are poised to send a group of athletes to Wells Fargo Arena and the state meet if they can navigate a deep field at the Carlisle Class 3A state qualifying site. Head Coach Jay Pike believes they have at least six wrestlers that should be top four seeds or better — and after several years of 3rd and 4th place finishes at Districts, he’s excited to see if those same competitors can take the next step and earn a state bid. Among the athletes to watch this weekend are:
Central Downs Wartburg to Retain Men’s Basketball Lead, 19 boards from Van Gorp Not Enough for Central Women
Still a step ahead of the pack in the American Rivers race, the Central College men’s basketball team needed another blue-collar effort to subdue Wartburg College 84-77 Wednesday while signs of progress weren’t enough for the Dutch women’s basketball team in a 65-57 loss to the Knights.
Twin Cedars Boys Dominated By North Mahaska
The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad knew it would have an uphill climb against North Mahaska, and the Warhawks got out to a huge early lead and never let up in an 89-45 win. Kail Arkema had 11 points to lead the Sabers while Holden Roberts scored ten with nine rebounds. Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS Sports North Mahaska was a really good team and his team got some good shots off early, but could not knock them down. The Sabers will start class 1A substate play with an opening round game against Moulton-Udell on Friday.
Norwalk squads rout Newton for Little Hawkeye sweeps
It was a great night all around for the Norwalk Community basketball teams Tuesday as both Warrior squads completed a season sweep of the Newton Cardinals. The Norwalk girls took care of business first, making seven three-pointers in building a 38-18 halftime lead and winning 61-37. The boys team also started fast, taking a 34-17 advantage to the locker room and winning 67-47 in a battle for second place in the Little Hawkeye Conference. Both games were carried live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3) as well as the Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
Indianola Boys Clinch LHC Title, Pella Girls Win Top 15 Showdown
For the first time in program history, the Indianola boys basketball team is outright Little Hawkeye Conference champions after knocking off Pella 79-68 last night as part of a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA, KRLS2 and Pella Dutch Live. In the opener, the 8th-ranked Dutch girls held on for a 53-50 victory over #13 Indianola.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Hannah Dunkin Knoxville Girls Basketball – February 8, 2023
Knoxville Girls basketball’s Hannah Dunkin has been one of the leading scorers for the Panthers this season. Dunkin has helped Knoxville to a 14-7 regular season and looks forward to the regional round of play starting next week. Dunkin talked with Derek Cardwell about the season, Tuesday Night’s win over Fairfield, and what it’s like playing with older sister Emma on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Pella Christian Struggles in Conference Basketball Doubleheader Against DCG
It was a rough night Tuesday for the Pella Christian basketball teams, as they were swept by Dallas Center-Grimes in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader heard live on 92.1 KRLS and on the Pella Christian YouTube channel. The Eagle girls fell to the Class 4A #1 ranked Mustangs 49-17, while the P.C. boys lost 66-34.
Knoxville Wrestlers Split At Martensdale-St. Mary’s
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad split a triangular with Martensdale-St. Mary’s and Carlisle on Tuesday night. The Panthers fell to the Wildcats 60-17. Tre DeRaad, Braylon Trout, and Luke Spaur got wins for the Panthers. The script was flipped for the Panthers in the match against Martensdale-St. Mary’s as Knoxville rolled to a 60-12 win. Reagan Roberts, Dane Gullion, Andon Trout, Chaz Graves, Daniel Gorskikh, Wayne Johnston, Ruger Kendall, Trenton Kingery, along with DeRaad, Braylon Trout, and Spaur took wins. Knoxville will now turn its focus to the class 2A district this Saturday in Ballard.
PCM Basketball Travels to South Hamilton in Heart of Iowa Conference Finale
The PCM basketball teams have their final doubleheader of the season tonight, as they travel to Jewell to face off with Heart of Iowa Conference foe South Hamilton. In their final game before beginning regional play on Saturday, the Mustang girls will try to avenge their early season loss to the Class 2A #13 ranked Hawks. On January 6th, PCM faced then #11 ranked South Hamilton and nearly pulled off the upset behind a combined 33 points from sisters Addison and Paige Steenhoek, but ultimately fell 53-48. The Mustangs enter tonight’s game off one of their best performances of the season, dominating Roland-Story 54-36 on Senior Night Friday. With just two guaranteed games remaining for the PCM girls, head coach Sami Allison-Rodriguez says that she’s not worried about the excitement from Friday carrying over into tonight’s contest.
Melcher-Dallas Boys Winning Streak Stopped By Wayne
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad’s four game winning streak came to an end to the hands of Wayne on Tuesday night 63-50. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports it was even through three quarters, but his team went ice cold in the 4th and made mistakes. Owen Suntken was held to 15 points, while Chase Ripperger and Logan Godfrey had 12 points. Melcher-Dallas will start class 1A substate play on Monday back at Wayne against Mormon Trail.
Twin Cedars Boys Host North Mahaska Tonight
The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad will have quite possibly its most difficult challenge of the season tonight when the Sabers host North Mahaska. The Warhawks are currently in 2nd place in the South Iowa Cedar League West Standings and have had a tradition of getting teams to the State Tournament. Sabers Coach Mateo Varese tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he is not looking at what his team can do to pull off the upset, rather show his young team what it takes to play at a high level.
Central Men’s Wrestling Snaps Losing Streak, Men’s Basketball Cracks Regional Rankings
Ending a three-match losing streak, the Central College wrestling team bested William Penn University 37-15 in a non-conference dual Tuesday night. Central (6-5, 3-4 American Rivers Conference) made it nine in a row against the Statesmen (5-7 overall) dating back to 2014. The Dutch were gifted 18 points after three forfeits by William Penn at 133, 141 and 149 pounds.
Afternoon Adventure Speaker Series to Focus on 6-on-6 Girls Basketball
Indianola Parks and Rec is featuring a look back at 6-on-6 girls basketball in Iowa as part of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month. Kathy Kester tells KNIA News the presentation will recount Iowa’s 6-on-6 history, and makes connections to the development of girls’ and women’s sport in the United States, and welcomes audience members to share their own stories and collections. The speaker series will be held on February 23rd at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Pella Christian Basketball Begins Final Week of Regular Season Tonight Versus DCG
The Pella Christian basketball teams begin their final week of regular season action tonight, hosting Dallas Center-Grimes in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader. The Eagle girls face a tough stretch to end the regular season, beginning with tonight’s matchup with the Class 4A #1 ranked Mustangs. Since falling to Class 5A #13 ranked Ankeny on January 17th, DCG has won five straight games with three coming by more than 30 points. Pella Christian struggled against the Mustangs a month ago, turning the ball over 22 times in a 62-23 loss. Eagles head coach Jordan Dyk knows DCG will be just as tough the second time around but believes reaching objectives in the game will help them prepare for postseason play.
Pella’s Tauke Earns Academic All-State Basketball Honor
A Pella basketball senior was chosen as one of the best all around athletes and students in Iowa this week. The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association has selected Kylie Tauke to the 2023 Girls Academic All-State Team. Tauke was one of 20 students from the entire state chosen for her on the court performance and efforts in the classroom. Tauke entered this final week of the regular season averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the #8 ranked in Class 4A Pella girls basketball team. Tauke was also a 2022 3A State Track and Field qualifier in the long jump and a second-team All-Little Hawkeye Conference selection as an outfielder for the Dutch softball team. The 2022 Academic All-State team was selected by an IBCA panel from more than 172 applicants. This team carries the following averages: An ACT composite of 29.4, scoring average of 12.5 points per game on the court, and a GPA of 4.16.
