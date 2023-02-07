Read full article on original website
Teen arrested for arson fire in bathroom at Kan. high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
Homicide: Kan. high school football player dead after fight
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight on Monday that led to the the death of an 18-year-old in Leavenworth as a homicide. According to Leavenworth Police, the fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Eric Miller and a 19-year-old suspect. Police responded to report of the disturbance and found the teen with critical injuries. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
Student enters plea in shooting at Kansas high school
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial. Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.
Driver dead after Amtrak train strikes FedEx truck near KC
CASS COUNTY —One person died in an accident with a train just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday south of Kansas City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol a FedEx truck was attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Hereford Road and Smart Road near Pleasant Hill. The driver of the...
Native Americans renew protests of Kansas City Chiefs mascot
PHOENIX (AP) — Two years ago as the Kansas City Chiefs were vying for a second consecutive Super Bowl victory in Tampa, Florida, there was one group outside Raymond James Stadium picketing their appearance. Native American protesters were calling for the Chiefs to drop their name, logo and their...
No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas, 88-80
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points,...
New receivers helped Chiefs get to Super Bowl without Hill
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of the NFL’s most dynamic receivers when Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. The loss did nothing to slow them down. Kansas City revamped its receiving group in the offseason and the new players quickly meshed...
Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off IR for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since...
Chiefs' Jones sets sack standard for Kansas City defense
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Jones claims to have very little memory of a relatively benign game in 2017, when the Kansas City Chiefs welcomed the Philadelphia Eagles to Arrowhead Stadium for the second game of the regular season. Jason Kelce remembers it quite well. The veteran Philadelphia center spent...
Eagles count on pass rush to harass Mahomes in Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — The defensive philosophy that has carried the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl is relatively simple. A deep rotation of defensive linemen provides constant pressure that makes opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable and often leads to them ending on the ground. “It’s always a race to the quarterback,”...
Cardinals acquire LHP Misiewicz from Royals for cash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from their cross-state rival Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday. To make room on the 40-man roster, St. Louis designated right-hander James Naile for assignment on the Missouri native's 30th birthday. The 28-year-old Misiewicz, who...
