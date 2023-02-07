ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Great Bend Post

Teen arrested for arson fire in bathroom at Kan. high school

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Homicide: Kan. high school football player dead after fight

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight on Monday that led to the the death of an 18-year-old in Leavenworth as a homicide. According to Leavenworth Police, the fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Eric Miller and a 19-year-old suspect. Police responded to report of the disturbance and found the teen with critical injuries. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Great Bend Post

Student enters plea in shooting at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial. Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.
OLATHE, KS
Great Bend Post

No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas, 88-80

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Eagles count on pass rush to harass Mahomes in Super Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — The defensive philosophy that has carried the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl is relatively simple. A deep rotation of defensive linemen provides constant pressure that makes opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable and often leads to them ending on the ground. “It’s always a race to the quarterback,”...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Cardinals acquire LHP Misiewicz from Royals for cash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from their cross-state rival Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday. To make room on the 40-man roster, St. Louis designated right-hander James Naile for assignment on the Missouri native's 30th birthday. The 28-year-old Misiewicz, who...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
