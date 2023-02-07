Read full article on original website
Falcons Get Hot Against Dinos
Carbon visited Cedar City on Friday night for another region matchup. The Dinos kept up with the Falcons in the first half, staying within one to two possessions at all times. Then, after the break, Canyon View got hot from outside and started sinking threes. The Dinos, on the other hand, struggled to shoot all night, going 10-36 (28%) from the field. It turned out to be a devastating combination as Canyon View went on to win 60-40.
Spartans Chase Out Red Devils
Grand made its way to the Spartan Center on Friday night to face a salivating Emery team. The Spartans put up 100 points against the Red Devils the week prior, and Emery was ready to apply another beat down. It was an offensive clinic from the get go as the...
Carbon Smokes the Falcons
On Thursday, Carbon traveled to Cedar City to continue its region schedule. The Lady Dinos jumped on Canyon View early with 21 points in the first quarter to lead by nine. Carbon continued its attack and extended its lead to 17, 35-18, by halftime. The Dinos coasted in the second half and left with a 52-38 win.
Utah Photographer to be Featured by the ECHS
For the month of February, the Emery County Historical Society is turning its attention to Utah photography. The society will be learning about the career of photographer George Edward Anderson, who was born in 1860 and passed away in 1928. The society explained that those that have photos of Emery...
Emery Commissioners Busy With County Business
Chris Wood with the Utah Division of Wildlife presented a check in the amount of $2,610.71 to the Emery County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. This check was a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) for the 5,492 acres of land in Emery County owned by the department. This...
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH. SUZANNE P. MILLER aka SUZANNE V. MILLER aka VIRGINIA SUSAN MILLER, Plaintiff,. NICOLE KAJSA BROWN aka NICOLE KAJSA RAGAN; and ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY AT 123 SIXTH WEST, EAST CARBON, UT 84520, identified herein as DOES 1 through 100, inclusive, Defendants.
CARBON CANAL COMPANY ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING – 2023
CARBON CANAL COMPANY will hold its annual stockholders’ meeting on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Event Center, 450 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price, Utah. The 2022 financial report, 2023 budget, and election of 3 directors are on the agenda. Proxies are available at the Carbon Canal Company Office (23 S. Carbon Avenue #10, Price, Utah). Proxies with original signatures only will be accepted prior to the meeting between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Nominees Announced for Emery County Justice Court Vacancy
The Emery County Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the judicial vacancy that will serve Emery County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Steven L. Stream, who retired in July, 2022. Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:. • Judge Jon Carpenter, J.D., the Carbon...
Castleview Treats Community to Free Ice Skating Day
Castleview Hospital once again provided the community the chance to get out and be active while spending time with loved ones. This was accomplished through the annual community ice skating day hosted at the Carbon County skate pond on Saturday. Those that attended were treated to free ice skate rentals...
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2023. WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m. GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m. A. WORKING SESSION. 1....
REQUEST FOR BIDS – TRANSPORT/ GUIDED TOUR VEHICLE
Carbon County Recreation Department is accepting sealed bids for a new van or large SUV vehicle. Minimum criteria for the vehicle are as follows: Be able to carry a minimum of 8 passengers, storage room for coolers, cloth seats, carpet, and hands-free communication capability, automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive preferred. Sealed...
