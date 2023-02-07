Carbon visited Cedar City on Friday night for another region matchup. The Dinos kept up with the Falcons in the first half, staying within one to two possessions at all times. Then, after the break, Canyon View got hot from outside and started sinking threes. The Dinos, on the other hand, struggled to shoot all night, going 10-36 (28%) from the field. It turned out to be a devastating combination as Canyon View went on to win 60-40.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO