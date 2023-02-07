Read full article on original website
etvnews.com
Castleview Treats Community to Free Ice Skating Day
Castleview Hospital once again provided the community the chance to get out and be active while spending time with loved ones. This was accomplished through the annual community ice skating day hosted at the Carbon County skate pond on Saturday. Those that attended were treated to free ice skate rentals...
etvnews.com
The Helper Project to Memorialize Thomas Williams
During last week’s Helper City Council meeting, a representative of The Helper Project informed the council that it has been decided to complete a memorial for Thomas Elmo Williams. Williams, who passed away in March of 2022, was a staple to the Helper community in many ways. He was...
etvnews.com
Janice R. Davies
PRICE – Janice R. Davies, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Parkdale Health and Rehab in Price, Utah. Janice was born May 20, 1936, to Lorenzo Snow Roberts and Janice Manita Boren Roberts, in Richfield, Utah. She married Richard Edward (Ted) Davies on October 10, 1953, in Fillmore, Utah.
etvnews.com
Saturday Vibes Gears Up for 2023 Season
After renewing its partnership with Helper City for another two years, Saturday Vibes is gearing up for another fun-packed season in 2023. Allie Farnham, Helper Saturday Vibes Market Manager, took time to highlight what the community can expect from the upcoming season, which will feature 10 events spanning May to September. The events will remain on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING – MUDDY CREEK IRRIGATION COMPANY
Muddy Creek Irrigation Company will be holding their annual meeting on February 18, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Emery Rec Center in Emery, UT. Published in the ETV Newspaper February 8 and February 15, 2023.
etvnews.com
Utah Photographer to be Featured by the ECHS
For the month of February, the Emery County Historical Society is turning its attention to Utah photography. The society will be learning about the career of photographer George Edward Anderson, who was born in 1860 and passed away in 1928. The society explained that those that have photos of Emery...
etvnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Back Country Scenic Byway
Once upon a time, there was a Back Country Scenic Byway. It lives in the land called Carbon and Duchesne Counties. It is a land of crystal clear waters and lush meadows full of wildlife surrounded by majestic cliffs. People have lived on this land for thousands of years and they have left their history on the walls of the canyons. We will call them Native Americans. Then, settlers arrived and the Buffalo Soldiers turned the trails into roads for horses and wagons. Scholars have come from around the world to study these histories.
etvnews.com
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Probate Case No. 223700035 (Seventh District Court, Emery County, Utah) Cal Kerwin Jensen, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 357, Cleveland, UT 84518, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Shane Clifford, Esq., at the following address: P.O. Box 214, Huntington, UT 84528; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Emery County, Utah, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
etvnews.com
REQUEST FOR BIDS – TRANSPORT/ GUIDED TOUR VEHICLE
Carbon County Recreation Department is accepting sealed bids for a new van or large SUV vehicle. Minimum criteria for the vehicle are as follows: Be able to carry a minimum of 8 passengers, storage room for coolers, cloth seats, carpet, and hands-free communication capability, automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive preferred. Sealed...
etvnews.com
CARBON CANAL COMPANY ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING – 2023
CARBON CANAL COMPANY will hold its annual stockholders’ meeting on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Event Center, 450 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price, Utah. The 2022 financial report, 2023 budget, and election of 3 directors are on the agenda. Proxies are available at the Carbon Canal Company Office (23 S. Carbon Avenue #10, Price, Utah). Proxies with original signatures only will be accepted prior to the meeting between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
etvnews.com
PT3 Travels to Salina Competition
Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline team (PT3) traveled to Salina on Jan. 21 for a competition that was hosted at Salina High School. Both Easton Higgs and Luxx D’Ambrosio received three first place awards, while Ryanna Pantelakis and Jordyn Pearce each earned first, first and second place. PT3 continued scoring with Jaxx D’Ambrosio earning first, second and third, while Charlie Higgs took first, second and fifth.
etvnews.com
Emery Commissioners Busy With County Business
Chris Wood with the Utah Division of Wildlife presented a check in the amount of $2,610.71 to the Emery County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. This check was a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) for the 5,492 acres of land in Emery County owned by the department. This...
etvnews.com
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH. SUZANNE P. MILLER aka SUZANNE V. MILLER aka VIRGINIA SUSAN MILLER, Plaintiff,. NICOLE KAJSA BROWN aka NICOLE KAJSA RAGAN; and ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY AT 123 SIXTH WEST, EAST CARBON, UT 84520, identified herein as DOES 1 through 100, inclusive, Defendants.
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2023. WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m. GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m. A. WORKING SESSION. 1....
etvnews.com
Nominees Announced for Emery County Justice Court Vacancy
The Emery County Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the judicial vacancy that will serve Emery County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Steven L. Stream, who retired in July, 2022. Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:. • Judge Jon Carpenter, J.D., the Carbon...
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
etvnews.com
Carbon Smokes the Falcons
On Thursday, Carbon traveled to Cedar City to continue its region schedule. The Lady Dinos jumped on Canyon View early with 21 points in the first quarter to lead by nine. Carbon continued its attack and extended its lead to 17, 35-18, by halftime. The Dinos coasted in the second half and left with a 52-38 win.
etvnews.com
Hernandez, Pirates Put Exclamation Mark on the Week
The Pirates had a tough test on Thursday in Monticello. Green River jumped out to a 19-10 lead, but struggled to maintain it. The pesky Buckaroos kept closing the gap inch by inch. Finally, in the fourth quarter, Monticello took over and went on to win 53-48. Green River did...
etvnews.com
Falcons Get Hot Against Dinos
Carbon visited Cedar City on Friday night for another region matchup. The Dinos kept up with the Falcons in the first half, staying within one to two possessions at all times. Then, after the break, Canyon View got hot from outside and started sinking threes. The Dinos, on the other hand, struggled to shoot all night, going 10-36 (28%) from the field. It turned out to be a devastating combination as Canyon View went on to win 60-40.
etvnews.com
Cougars Snap Pirates’ Streak
On Thursday, the Lady Pirates set sail toward Monticello. Green River quickly proved it was the better team by doubling up the Buckaroos in the first quarter. The Pirates quickly turned the contest into a massacre and went on to win 74-45 for their third win in a row. Abigail...
