Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team wins to set up district tiebreaker game
The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team closed on a 7-1 run to claim a 52-49 victory over the Montgomery Lady Lions in a District 21-5A regular-season finale Tuesday night. Consol senior guard Mia Teran had a game-high 21 points, and Da’Mya Turner hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left after Montgomery missed a free throw that would have tied the game with six seconds left.
Rebels defeat Wildcats
PROSPERITY — In an exciting game on Tuesday, January 31, Mid-Carolina High School’s varsity boys basketball team played at home against Ninety-Six and pulled out the victory. In the first quarter of the game, Mid-Carolina scored 10 points with their strong defense keeping Ninety-Six behind with 0 points....
Floydada boys get revenge on Olton to tie lead in District 4-2A standings
FLOYDADA — Only one team has been able to hold the Floydada boys basketball team to fewer than 98 points over the past six weeks. In the first meeting with the Whirlwinds, Olton limited the speedy and shifty opposition to come away with a 72-68 win. As in any close encounter, Abran Castillo felt like his team should've been the victors and, had they played their game, they would have. ...
Lake Charles American Press
Panthers pounce with 3-pointers, clinch fourth straight district title
REEVES — Reeves controlled the game early with its strong inside game, but Fairview’s quick-strike offense won out in the second half as the Panthers locked up the District 5-C girls basketball championship with a 53-38 win Tuesday night. Fairview’s ability to hit a 3-pointer directly from a...
