FLOYDADA — Only one team has been able to hold the Floydada boys basketball team to fewer than 98 points over the past six weeks. In the first meeting with the Whirlwinds, Olton limited the speedy and shifty opposition to come away with a 72-68 win. As in any close encounter, Abran Castillo felt like his team should've been the victors and, had they played their game, they would have. ...

FLOYDADA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO