Carbon Smokes the Falcons
On Thursday, Carbon traveled to Cedar City to continue its region schedule. The Lady Dinos jumped on Canyon View early with 21 points in the first quarter to lead by nine. Carbon continued its attack and extended its lead to 17, 35-18, by halftime. The Dinos coasted in the second half and left with a 52-38 win.
Cougars Snap Pirates’ Streak
On Thursday, the Lady Pirates set sail toward Monticello. Green River quickly proved it was the better team by doubling up the Buckaroos in the first quarter. The Pirates quickly turned the contest into a massacre and went on to win 74-45 for their third win in a row. Abigail...
Spartans Chase Out Red Devils
Grand made its way to the Spartan Center on Friday night to face a salivating Emery team. The Spartans put up 100 points against the Red Devils the week prior, and Emery was ready to apply another beat down. It was an offensive clinic from the get go as the...
Hernandez, Pirates Put Exclamation Mark on the Week
The Pirates had a tough test on Thursday in Monticello. Green River jumped out to a 19-10 lead, but struggled to maintain it. The pesky Buckaroos kept closing the gap inch by inch. Finally, in the fourth quarter, Monticello took over and went on to win 53-48. Green River did...
USU Eastern Earns 10th Conference Win
The USU Eastern Lady Eagles moved to 10-2 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play and earned a season-series sweep over the Snow College Badgers with a 64-53 win Saturday afternoon in Ephraim. “That was a great team effort on both ends of the floor,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton following...
Utah Photographer to be Featured by the ECHS
For the month of February, the Emery County Historical Society is turning its attention to Utah photography. The society will be learning about the career of photographer George Edward Anderson, who was born in 1860 and passed away in 1928. The society explained that those that have photos of Emery...
Janice R. Davies
PRICE – Janice R. Davies, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Parkdale Health and Rehab in Price, Utah. Janice was born May 20, 1936, to Lorenzo Snow Roberts and Janice Manita Boren Roberts, in Richfield, Utah. She married Richard Edward (Ted) Davies on October 10, 1953, in Fillmore, Utah.
Saturday Vibes Gears Up for 2023 Season
After renewing its partnership with Helper City for another two years, Saturday Vibes is gearing up for another fun-packed season in 2023. Allie Farnham, Helper Saturday Vibes Market Manager, took time to highlight what the community can expect from the upcoming season, which will feature 10 events spanning May to September. The events will remain on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
Fun and Excitement Added to the Anticipation of the Emery High Prom
Another element of fun and excitement was added to the anticipation of the Emery High Prom, which will be on March 3. This was made possible by junior advisor teachers Brandi Tuttle, Courtnee Justice and Tisha Thornley, who organized an Emery High Prom dress exchange. The public was invited to...
CARBON CANAL COMPANY ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING – 2023
CARBON CANAL COMPANY will hold its annual stockholders’ meeting on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Event Center, 450 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price, Utah. The 2022 financial report, 2023 budget, and election of 3 directors are on the agenda. Proxies are available at the Carbon Canal Company Office (23 S. Carbon Avenue #10, Price, Utah). Proxies with original signatures only will be accepted prior to the meeting between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Probate Case No. 223700035 (Seventh District Court, Emery County, Utah) Cal Kerwin Jensen, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 357, Cleveland, UT 84518, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Shane Clifford, Esq., at the following address: P.O. Box 214, Huntington, UT 84528; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Emery County, Utah, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
Emery Commissioners Busy With County Business
Chris Wood with the Utah Division of Wildlife presented a check in the amount of $2,610.71 to the Emery County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. This check was a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) for the 5,492 acres of land in Emery County owned by the department. This...
Letter to the Editor: Back Country Scenic Byway
Once upon a time, there was a Back Country Scenic Byway. It lives in the land called Carbon and Duchesne Counties. It is a land of crystal clear waters and lush meadows full of wildlife surrounded by majestic cliffs. People have lived on this land for thousands of years and they have left their history on the walls of the canyons. We will call them Native Americans. Then, settlers arrived and the Buffalo Soldiers turned the trails into roads for horses and wagons. Scholars have come from around the world to study these histories.
Castleview Treats Community to Free Ice Skating Day
Castleview Hospital once again provided the community the chance to get out and be active while spending time with loved ones. This was accomplished through the annual community ice skating day hosted at the Carbon County skate pond on Saturday. Those that attended were treated to free ice skate rentals...
Harmony Massage and Wellness Welcomed to Huntington
A ribbon cutting was hosted on Friday afternoon by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) for Harmony Massage and Wellness. The business recently opened in Huntington inside the Enchanted Rocks building located at 115 North Main Street. Business owner Heather Keith is a licensed massage therapist who offers a variety...
REQUEST FOR BIDS – TRANSPORT/ GUIDED TOUR VEHICLE
Carbon County Recreation Department is accepting sealed bids for a new van or large SUV vehicle. Minimum criteria for the vehicle are as follows: Be able to carry a minimum of 8 passengers, storage room for coolers, cloth seats, carpet, and hands-free communication capability, automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive preferred. Sealed...
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2023. WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m. GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m. A. WORKING SESSION. 1....
Carbon Corridor Contributes to Community’s Economic Vitality
The Carbon Corridor Public Art Grant Launches March 1, 2023. Carbon County recognizes the economic impact that the arts bring to a community. Public art contributes to a community’s identity, fosters community pride and a sense of belonging, and enhances the quality of life for its residents and visitors. That is why the Carbon Corridor, the destination marketing brand for Carbon County, has allocated some of its tourism dollars to help fund the new Public Art Grant Program.
