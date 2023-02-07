Probate Case No. 223700035 (Seventh District Court, Emery County, Utah) Cal Kerwin Jensen, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 357, Cleveland, UT 84518, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Shane Clifford, Esq., at the following address: P.O. Box 214, Huntington, UT 84528; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Emery County, Utah, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

EMERY COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO