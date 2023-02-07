Who is in, out and on the cusp of the girls basketball postseason
The girls' basketball regular season wraps up tonight. With that in mind, let's take a look at where things stand heading down the stretch.
DISTRICT 3-5A
WHO'S IN : Amarillo High, Tascosa, Palo Duro, Plainview
WHO'S OUT: Caprock
The Lady Sandies moved into sole possession of first place with a win over Tascosa on Friday. They can win the district outright with a victory over Plainview on Tuesday. The Lady Dons and Lady Bulldogs are all locked in as the Lady Longhorns will stay home this year.
DISTRICT 4-4A GIRLS
WHO'S IN : Canyon, Randall, Hereford
WHO'S OUT: Borger, Perryton, Dumas
ON THE BUBBLE: Pampa, West Plains
The Lady Eagles have locked up the district championship (again) and the Lady Raiders and Lady Whitefaces have punched their ticket to the next round. The only thing to be determined is the last spot. Pampa sits at 7-6 in district while West Plains is 6-7. As long as Pampa defeats winless Dumas tonight, they'll be in. For the Lady Wolves, they must beat Borger at home needs Dumas to win its first district game of the season in order to make it.
DISTRICT 1-3A GIRLS
WHO'S IN: Bushland, Canadian, Spearman
WHO'S OUT: River Road
ON THE BUBBLE: Dalhart, Tulia
The Lady Falcons and Lady Wildcats will settle the district champion tonight. For the final spot, if Dalhart beats River Road, it’s in. If it loses and Tulia upsets Spearman, Tulia is in.
DISTRICT 2-3A GIRLS
WHO'S IN: Idalou, Childress, Shallowater, Lubbock Roosevelt
WHO'S OUT: Abernathy, Slaton
All sorted here.
DISTRICT 3-3A GIRLS
WHO'S IN: Littlefield, Muleshoe
WHO'S OUT: Friona, Dimmitt
ON THE BUBBLE: Brownfield, Denver City, Lamesa
Tuesday night will determine who the last two teams are. Brownfield is 6-5, Lamesa is 5-6 and Denver City is 6-6. Lamesa plays winless Friona tonight, but it will need to hope that it wins and Brownfield and DC both lose.
DISTRICT 1-2A GIRLS
WHO'S IN: Gruver, Sunray, Stratford
WHO'S OUT: Booker
ON THE BUBBLE: West Texas High, Sanford-Fritch
Sanford-Fritch got a crucial 41-40 win over WT last Friday to set up a final night of excitement. Both are 3-6 in district. WT plays 0-8 Booker, while Fritch plays 8-0 Gruver. If both win, Fritch is in. If both lose, Fritch is in. Otherwise, it's dependent on who wins and who loses. On paper, WT has the edge.
DISTRICT 2-2A GIRLS
WHO'S IN: Wellington, Clarendon, Quanah, Wheeler
WHO'S OUT: Shamrock, Memphis
This one is all sorted aside from the champ.
DISTRICT 3-2A GIRLS
WHO'S IN: Panhandle, Farwell, Vega
WHO'S OUT: Highland Park
ON THE BUBBLE: Bovina, Boys Ranch
Bovina is 3-6 while Boys Ranch is 2-7. Boys Ranch plays Highland Park tonight, which is winless in district. Bovina plays district champion Panhandle. If the Lady Riders win and Bovina loses, BR is heading to the postseason. Anything less, it's Bovina.
DISTRICT 1-1A GIRLS
WHO'S IN: McLean, Miami, Follett, Fort Elliot
WHO'S OUT: Kelton, Leford, Darouzett
Nothing to see here.
DISTRICT 2-1A GIRLS
WHO'S IN: Claude, Valley, Silverton, White Deer
WHO'S OUT: Groom, Hedley
All sorted with Claude as the district title holder.
DISTRICT 3-1A GIRLS
WHO'S IN: Hartley, Texline, Wildorado, Pringle-Morse
WHO'S OUT: Adrian
Hartley is the champ here.
DISTRICT 4-1A GIRLS
WHO'S IN: Nazareth, Happy, Kress, Springlake-Earth
WHO'S OUT: Lazbuddie, Hart
Nazareth is the district champ once again.
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Who is in, out and on the cusp of the girls basketball postseason
Comments / 0