Who is in, out and on the cusp of the girls basketball postseason

The girls' basketball regular season wraps up tonight. With that in mind, let's take a look at where things stand heading down the stretch.

DISTRICT 3-5A

WHO'S IN : Amarillo High, Tascosa, Palo Duro, Plainview

WHO'S OUT: Caprock

The Lady Sandies moved into sole possession of first place with a win over Tascosa on Friday. They can win the district outright with a victory over Plainview on Tuesday. The Lady Dons and Lady Bulldogs are all locked in as the Lady Longhorns will stay home this year.

DISTRICT 4-4A GIRLS

WHO'S IN : Canyon, Randall, Hereford

WHO'S OUT: Borger, Perryton, Dumas

ON THE BUBBLE: Pampa, West Plains

The Lady Eagles have locked up the district championship (again) and the Lady Raiders and Lady Whitefaces have punched their ticket to the next round. The only thing to be determined is the last spot. Pampa sits at 7-6 in district while West Plains is 6-7. As long as Pampa defeats winless Dumas tonight, they'll be in. For the Lady Wolves, they must beat Borger at home needs Dumas to win its first district game of the season in order to make it.

DISTRICT 1-3A GIRLS

WHO'S IN: Bushland, Canadian, Spearman

WHO'S OUT: River Road

ON THE BUBBLE: Dalhart, Tulia

The Lady Falcons and Lady Wildcats will settle the district champion tonight. For the final spot, if Dalhart beats River Road, it’s in. If it loses and Tulia upsets Spearman, Tulia is in.

DISTRICT 2-3A GIRLS

WHO'S IN: Idalou, Childress, Shallowater, Lubbock Roosevelt

WHO'S OUT: Abernathy, Slaton

All sorted here.

DISTRICT 3-3A GIRLS

WHO'S IN: Littlefield, Muleshoe

WHO'S OUT: Friona, Dimmitt

ON THE BUBBLE: Brownfield, Denver City, Lamesa

Tuesday night will determine who the last two teams are. Brownfield is 6-5, Lamesa is 5-6 and Denver City is 6-6. Lamesa plays winless Friona tonight, but it will need to hope that it wins and Brownfield and DC both lose.

DISTRICT 1-2A GIRLS

WHO'S IN: Gruver, Sunray, Stratford

WHO'S OUT: Booker

ON THE BUBBLE: West Texas High, Sanford-Fritch

Sanford-Fritch got a crucial 41-40 win over WT last Friday to set up a final night of excitement. Both are 3-6 in district. WT plays 0-8 Booker, while Fritch plays 8-0 Gruver. If both win, Fritch is in. If both lose, Fritch is in. Otherwise, it's dependent on who wins and who loses. On paper, WT has the edge.

DISTRICT 2-2A GIRLS

WHO'S IN: Wellington, Clarendon, Quanah, Wheeler

WHO'S OUT: Shamrock, Memphis

This one is all sorted aside from the champ.

DISTRICT 3-2A GIRLS

WHO'S IN: Panhandle, Farwell, Vega

WHO'S OUT: Highland Park

ON THE BUBBLE: Bovina, Boys Ranch

Bovina is 3-6 while Boys Ranch is 2-7. Boys Ranch plays Highland Park tonight, which is winless in district. Bovina plays district champion Panhandle. If the Lady Riders win and Bovina loses, BR is heading to the postseason. Anything less, it's Bovina.

DISTRICT 1-1A GIRLS

WHO'S IN: McLean, Miami, Follett, Fort Elliot

WHO'S OUT: Kelton, Leford, Darouzett

Nothing to see here.

DISTRICT 2-1A GIRLS

WHO'S IN: Claude, Valley, Silverton, White Deer

WHO'S OUT: Groom, Hedley

All sorted with Claude as the district title holder.

DISTRICT 3-1A GIRLS

WHO'S IN: Hartley, Texline, Wildorado, Pringle-Morse

WHO'S OUT: Adrian

Hartley is the champ here.

DISTRICT 4-1A GIRLS

WHO'S IN: Nazareth, Happy, Kress, Springlake-Earth

WHO'S OUT: Lazbuddie, Hart

Nazareth is the district champ once again.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Who is in, out and on the cusp of the girls basketball postseason