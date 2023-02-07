Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness to host 12th annual Wear Red Day celebration
The 2023 Wear Red Day celebration, an annual event hosted by the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, will be held this year at the Goodman Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 18. This will be the 12th annual event and the first in-person Wear Red Day celebration since the start...
Myesha Thompson looks to boost Black homeownership as director of innovative Own It: Building Black Wealth initiative
While housing and the current state of the economy continue to be topics of discussion across communities in Madison, Myesha Thompson, with her experience in both the financial and real estate field, is looking to support aspiring Black and brown homeowners in her new role as director of Own It: Building Black Wealth, a privately-funded Madison organization that supports community members of color throughout the process of buying a home and building wealth.
The late Vickie Lynn, founder of the Black Women in Business Beloit Expo, to be honored at Saturday’s fifth annual event
The Black Women in Business Beloit Expo will return for its fifth year on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Eclipse Event Center in Beloit. Black women from across the midwest will come together to support each other and more than 50 vendors offering their services, wares, and products. The expo is themed around Black Herstory Day as a means to celebrate Black women during Black History Month.
UW System Board of Regents to present 15th annual Diversity Awards on Feb. 10
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents will honor winners of the 15th annual Regents’ Diversity Awards on Friday, Feb. 10. The award is for people and organizations that provide support for students from underrepresented and marginalized backgrounds, and each recipient of an award is given $7,500 to continue carrying that mission forward.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: Ferbuary 10
The Black Women in Business Beloit Expo will go on tomorrow in honor of its founder, Vicki Lynn, who passed away suddenly last week. Plus, Centro Hispano will break ground on its new home soon, and COVID stats are steadily drifiting upward. Listen now:
Sherman Church to host “A Love Supreme” worship service paying tribute to jazz legend John Coltrane
Sherman United Methodist Church on Madison’s North Side will host “A Love Supreme” worship service to honor Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m. The worship service, which will also feature an art exhibit and a jazz set, will be a tribute to jazz saxophonist John Coltrane and will feature artwork art, music and a sermon inspired by Coltrane’s seminal work, “A Love Supreme.” Coltrane was widely considered one of the most innovative composers and musicians in the history of jazz and composed “A Love Supreme” in December 1964, releasing it a year later.
Madison365 Week in Review for February 4
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Women’s Leadership Summit and Men’s Leadership Summit — free, virtual, and happening this week!. Shanee McCoy has been named director of UW-Madison’s PEOPLE Program. $230,000 grant from the Schlecht Family Foundation. Lawrence...
Shanee McCoy named director of UW–Madison’s PEOPLE program
Shanee McCoy will serve as the next director of UW–Madison’s Precollege Enrichment Opportunity Program for Learning Excellence (PEOPLE), the university has announced. The UW PEOPLE program is a long-term diversity pipeline to higher education that serves more than 1,200 students annually on campus and in the Madison Metropolitan and Milwaukee Public school districts.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: February 9
Wear Red Day, an event to celebrate and learn about heart health, is coming up next weekend. Plus, the Madison school superintendent is retiring, President Biden visited the area, and Forward Madison finally has its goalkeeper. Listen now:
Good Grief: A Spoonful of Nature
Amid all the bad news we consume everyday, I was buoyed by a story I stumbled onto about all the good news that gets lost in the shuffle. This tidbit was scrolling at the bottom of the TV screen during my favorite Sunday morning news show: “Canadian doctors prescribe free passes to national parks.”
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0