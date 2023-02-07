Read full article on original website
Cougars Snap Pirates’ Streak
On Thursday, the Lady Pirates set sail toward Monticello. Green River quickly proved it was the better team by doubling up the Buckaroos in the first quarter. The Pirates quickly turned the contest into a massacre and went on to win 74-45 for their third win in a row. Abigail...
Hernandez, Pirates Put Exclamation Mark on the Week
The Pirates had a tough test on Thursday in Monticello. Green River jumped out to a 19-10 lead, but struggled to maintain it. The pesky Buckaroos kept closing the gap inch by inch. Finally, in the fourth quarter, Monticello took over and went on to win 53-48. Green River did...
USU Eastern Earns 10th Conference Win
The USU Eastern Lady Eagles moved to 10-2 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play and earned a season-series sweep over the Snow College Badgers with a 64-53 win Saturday afternoon in Ephraim. “That was a great team effort on both ends of the floor,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton following...
Carbon Smokes the Falcons
On Thursday, Carbon traveled to Cedar City to continue its region schedule. The Lady Dinos jumped on Canyon View early with 21 points in the first quarter to lead by nine. Carbon continued its attack and extended its lead to 17, 35-18, by halftime. The Dinos coasted in the second half and left with a 52-38 win.
PT3 Travels to Salina Competition
Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline team (PT3) traveled to Salina on Jan. 21 for a competition that was hosted at Salina High School. Both Easton Higgs and Luxx D’Ambrosio received three first place awards, while Ryanna Pantelakis and Jordyn Pearce each earned first, first and second place. PT3 continued scoring with Jaxx D’Ambrosio earning first, second and third, while Charlie Higgs took first, second and fifth.
Utah Photographer to be Featured by the ECHS
For the month of February, the Emery County Historical Society is turning its attention to Utah photography. The society will be learning about the career of photographer George Edward Anderson, who was born in 1860 and passed away in 1928. The society explained that those that have photos of Emery...
Janice R. Davies
PRICE – Janice R. Davies, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Parkdale Health and Rehab in Price, Utah. Janice was born May 20, 1936, to Lorenzo Snow Roberts and Janice Manita Boren Roberts, in Richfield, Utah. She married Richard Edward (Ted) Davies on October 10, 1953, in Fillmore, Utah.
Fun and Excitement Added to the Anticipation of the Emery High Prom
Another element of fun and excitement was added to the anticipation of the Emery High Prom, which will be on March 3. This was made possible by junior advisor teachers Brandi Tuttle, Courtnee Justice and Tisha Thornley, who organized an Emery High Prom dress exchange. The public was invited to...
Emery Commissioners Busy With County Business
Chris Wood with the Utah Division of Wildlife presented a check in the amount of $2,610.71 to the Emery County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. This check was a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) for the 5,492 acres of land in Emery County owned by the department. This...
CARBON CANAL COMPANY ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING – 2023
CARBON CANAL COMPANY will hold its annual stockholders’ meeting on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Event Center, 450 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price, Utah. The 2022 financial report, 2023 budget, and election of 3 directors are on the agenda. Proxies are available at the Carbon Canal Company Office (23 S. Carbon Avenue #10, Price, Utah). Proxies with original signatures only will be accepted prior to the meeting between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING – MUDDY CREEK IRRIGATION COMPANY
Muddy Creek Irrigation Company will be holding their annual meeting on February 18, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Emery Rec Center in Emery, UT. Published in the ETV Newspaper February 8 and February 15, 2023.
REQUEST FOR BIDS – TRANSPORT/ GUIDED TOUR VEHICLE
Carbon County Recreation Department is accepting sealed bids for a new van or large SUV vehicle. Minimum criteria for the vehicle are as follows: Be able to carry a minimum of 8 passengers, storage room for coolers, cloth seats, carpet, and hands-free communication capability, automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive preferred. Sealed...
Nominees Announced for Emery County Justice Court Vacancy
The Emery County Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the judicial vacancy that will serve Emery County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Steven L. Stream, who retired in July, 2022. Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:. • Judge Jon Carpenter, J.D., the Carbon...
Harmony Massage and Wellness Welcomed to Huntington
A ribbon cutting was hosted on Friday afternoon by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) for Harmony Massage and Wellness. The business recently opened in Huntington inside the Enchanted Rocks building located at 115 North Main Street. Business owner Heather Keith is a licensed massage therapist who offers a variety...
