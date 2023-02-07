Read full article on original website
Falcons Get Hot Against Dinos
Carbon visited Cedar City on Friday night for another region matchup. The Dinos kept up with the Falcons in the first half, staying within one to two possessions at all times. Then, after the break, Canyon View got hot from outside and started sinking threes. The Dinos, on the other hand, struggled to shoot all night, going 10-36 (28%) from the field. It turned out to be a devastating combination as Canyon View went on to win 60-40.
Hernandez, Pirates Put Exclamation Mark on the Week
The Pirates had a tough test on Thursday in Monticello. Green River jumped out to a 19-10 lead, but struggled to maintain it. The pesky Buckaroos kept closing the gap inch by inch. Finally, in the fourth quarter, Monticello took over and went on to win 53-48. Green River did...
Spartans Chase Out Red Devils
Grand made its way to the Spartan Center on Friday night to face a salivating Emery team. The Spartans put up 100 points against the Red Devils the week prior, and Emery was ready to apply another beat down. It was an offensive clinic from the get go as the...
USU Eastern Earns 10th Conference Win
The USU Eastern Lady Eagles moved to 10-2 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play and earned a season-series sweep over the Snow College Badgers with a 64-53 win Saturday afternoon in Ephraim. “That was a great team effort on both ends of the floor,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton following...
Janice R. Davies
PRICE – Janice R. Davies, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Parkdale Health and Rehab in Price, Utah. Janice was born May 20, 1936, to Lorenzo Snow Roberts and Janice Manita Boren Roberts, in Richfield, Utah. She married Richard Edward (Ted) Davies on October 10, 1953, in Fillmore, Utah.
Utah Photographer to be Featured by the ECHS
For the month of February, the Emery County Historical Society is turning its attention to Utah photography. The society will be learning about the career of photographer George Edward Anderson, who was born in 1860 and passed away in 1928. The society explained that those that have photos of Emery...
The Helper Project to Memorialize Thomas Williams
During last week’s Helper City Council meeting, a representative of The Helper Project informed the council that it has been decided to complete a memorial for Thomas Elmo Williams. Williams, who passed away in March of 2022, was a staple to the Helper community in many ways. He was...
Emery Commissioners Busy With County Business
Chris Wood with the Utah Division of Wildlife presented a check in the amount of $2,610.71 to the Emery County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. This check was a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) for the 5,492 acres of land in Emery County owned by the department. This...
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Probate Case No. 223700035 (Seventh District Court, Emery County, Utah) Cal Kerwin Jensen, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 357, Cleveland, UT 84518, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Shane Clifford, Esq., at the following address: P.O. Box 214, Huntington, UT 84528; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Emery County, Utah, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH. SUZANNE P. MILLER aka SUZANNE V. MILLER aka VIRGINIA SUSAN MILLER, Plaintiff,. NICOLE KAJSA BROWN aka NICOLE KAJSA RAGAN; and ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY AT 123 SIXTH WEST, EAST CARBON, UT 84520, identified herein as DOES 1 through 100, inclusive, Defendants.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING – MUDDY CREEK IRRIGATION COMPANY
Muddy Creek Irrigation Company will be holding their annual meeting on February 18, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Emery Rec Center in Emery, UT. Published in the ETV Newspaper February 8 and February 15, 2023.
Castleview Treats Community to Free Ice Skating Day
Castleview Hospital once again provided the community the chance to get out and be active while spending time with loved ones. This was accomplished through the annual community ice skating day hosted at the Carbon County skate pond on Saturday. Those that attended were treated to free ice skate rentals...
REQUEST FOR BIDS – TRANSPORT/ GUIDED TOUR VEHICLE
Carbon County Recreation Department is accepting sealed bids for a new van or large SUV vehicle. Minimum criteria for the vehicle are as follows: Be able to carry a minimum of 8 passengers, storage room for coolers, cloth seats, carpet, and hands-free communication capability, automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive preferred. Sealed...
Nominees Announced for Emery County Justice Court Vacancy
The Emery County Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the judicial vacancy that will serve Emery County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Steven L. Stream, who retired in July, 2022. Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:. • Judge Jon Carpenter, J.D., the Carbon...
Carbon Corridor Contributes to Community’s Economic Vitality
The Carbon Corridor Public Art Grant Launches March 1, 2023. Carbon County recognizes the economic impact that the arts bring to a community. Public art contributes to a community’s identity, fosters community pride and a sense of belonging, and enhances the quality of life for its residents and visitors. That is why the Carbon Corridor, the destination marketing brand for Carbon County, has allocated some of its tourism dollars to help fund the new Public Art Grant Program.
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2023. WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m. GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m. A. WORKING SESSION. 1....
