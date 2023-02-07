ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

seehafernews.com

Person of Interest in Appleton Homicide Involved in Sheboygan Crash

Two area stories converged into one as the man the Appleton Police Department named a “Person of Interest” in a recent homicide was the man involved in a serious crash in Sheboygan. Yia Lor was named a person of interest in the death of 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads,...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Wanted by Police Causes Three Vehicle Crash in Sheboygan

A man that was wanted by police caused a three-vehicle crash in Sheboygan Tuesday morning. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, an officer had spotted an individual in a vehicle just before 11:00 a.m. that they knew was wanted. The officer pulled over the vehicle on North 13th Street near...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

University Police Arrest Man Who Was Banging on UW Green Bay Campus Doors

The University of Wisconsin Green Bay Police arrested a man that was reported to be under the influence and pounding on doors. Officers responded to James Temp Hall at around 8:00 Tuesday evening to check on the individual. Police were able to locate 18-year-old Joel Xaiver Robinson-Sellers, a student at...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Clintonville armed robbery suspect arrested in Iowa

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville police say a suspect in an armed robbery on Wednesday has been arrested in Iowa. Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy from Marion, Wis. He was taken into custody in Polk County, Iowa, just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Police aren’t identifying him due to his age.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span

(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
MISHICOT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man arrested in Nebraska chase

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was arrested in Nebraska after a high-speed chase. The suspect was identified as Marvin Adams, 44. On Feb. 6, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Adams after a chase on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. At about 9:30 a.m., a trooper spotted Adams...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Wisconsin mom sent to prison for role in teen son’s death

WAUPACA, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son in a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles. Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary of Ryelee Manete-Powell’s death. Manete-Powell was fatally shot in Waupaca in 2020 when confronted with the theft of reptiles worth nearly $30,000. A first-degree homicide case is pending against Bill Zelenski, who owned the reptiles. Police say Powell handled a shotgun at one point and was present when her son was killed. Powell acknowledged that “irrational decisions” were made that day. She was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a firearm.
WAUPACA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Drug Delivery Case

A Manitowoc man convicted of delivering drugs has been sentenced. 27-year-old Kyle A. Mesna previously was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Judge Mark Rohrer has ordered him to spend 2 years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Two Rivers Names New City Clerk/Human Resources Director

The City of Two Rivers has appointed a new City Clerk and Human Resources Director. Amanda Baryenbruch has served for the past two years as Deputy City Clerk for the City of Manitowoc. Prior to that, she served as Administrative Support Specialist in the Clerk’s Office for Manitowoc. Amanda...
TWO RIVERS, WI

