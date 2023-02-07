WAUPACA, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son in a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles. Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary of Ryelee Manete-Powell’s death. Manete-Powell was fatally shot in Waupaca in 2020 when confronted with the theft of reptiles worth nearly $30,000. A first-degree homicide case is pending against Bill Zelenski, who owned the reptiles. Police say Powell handled a shotgun at one point and was present when her son was killed. Powell acknowledged that “irrational decisions” were made that day. She was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a firearm.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO