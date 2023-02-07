Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Person of Interest in Appleton Homicide Involved in Sheboygan Crash
Two area stories converged into one as the man the Appleton Police Department named a “Person of Interest” in a recent homicide was the man involved in a serious crash in Sheboygan. Yia Lor was named a person of interest in the death of 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
27-year-old man arrested following confrontation with deputy | By Washington Co. Sheriff
February 9, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – Early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at 3:21 a.m. a deputy was parked in a turn-around on Interstate 41 near CTH K when an individual, later identified as a 27-year-old Sheboygan man, drove past the deputy. The driver stopped and...
seehafernews.com
Man Wanted by Police Causes Three Vehicle Crash in Sheboygan
A man that was wanted by police caused a three-vehicle crash in Sheboygan Tuesday morning. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, an officer had spotted an individual in a vehicle just before 11:00 a.m. that they knew was wanted. The officer pulled over the vehicle on North 13th Street near...
seehafernews.com
University Police Arrest Man Who Was Banging on UW Green Bay Campus Doors
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay Police arrested a man that was reported to be under the influence and pounding on doors. Officers responded to James Temp Hall at around 8:00 Tuesday evening to check on the individual. Police were able to locate 18-year-old Joel Xaiver Robinson-Sellers, a student at...
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville armed robbery suspect arrested in Iowa
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville police say a suspect in an armed robbery on Wednesday has been arrested in Iowa. Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy from Marion, Wis. He was taken into custody in Polk County, Iowa, just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Police aren’t identifying him due to his age.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
wearegreenbay.com
Student arrested after police find handgun, ammunition in backpack at Neenah High School
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One student at Neenah High School was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after authorities found an unloaded handgun and ammunition in his backpack. According to a release, a School Resource Officer received a call that a student may have stolen a firearm and was...
WBAY Green Bay
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man arrested in Nebraska chase
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was arrested in Nebraska after a high-speed chase. The suspect was identified as Marvin Adams, 44. On Feb. 6, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Adams after a chase on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. At about 9:30 a.m., a trooper spotted Adams...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin mom sent to prison for role in teen son’s death
WAUPACA, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son in a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles. Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary of Ryelee Manete-Powell’s death. Manete-Powell was fatally shot in Waupaca in 2020 when confronted with the theft of reptiles worth nearly $30,000. A first-degree homicide case is pending against Bill Zelenski, who owned the reptiles. Police say Powell handled a shotgun at one point and was present when her son was killed. Powell acknowledged that “irrational decisions” were made that day. She was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a firearm.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Drug Delivery Case
A Manitowoc man convicted of delivering drugs has been sentenced. 27-year-old Kyle A. Mesna previously was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Judge Mark Rohrer has ordered him to spend 2 years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.
whby.com
Plans to put College Avenue in downtown Appleton on a “road diet” continue
APPLETON, Wis–Plans for putting College Avenue in Appleton on a “road diet” move along. The city is considering reducing the lanes of traffic on the Ave from four to two, with a center turn lane and bike lanes, between Memorial Drive and Drew Street. Community Development Director...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh School to Have Increased Security After Student Allegedly Brings Gun to School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There will be increased police presence at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh on Tuesday, after a student allegedly brought a gun to school Monday. The Oshkosh Police Department says a school resource officer was advised on Monday that a student had brought a gun...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
seehafernews.com
City of Two Rivers Names New City Clerk/Human Resources Director
The City of Two Rivers has appointed a new City Clerk and Human Resources Director. Amanda Baryenbruch has served for the past two years as Deputy City Clerk for the City of Manitowoc. Prior to that, she served as Administrative Support Specialist in the Clerk’s Office for Manitowoc. Amanda...
