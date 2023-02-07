ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Mecole Hardman status, UGA Pro Day, Todd Monken update, more

Heading toward the weekend there is a lot of Georgia Bulldogs news to share, starting with an update on a former Dawg in the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former Georgia standout Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for Super Bowl LVII. Hardman has been battling a pelvis injury that caused him to miss most of the second half of this NFL season. He aggravated the injury during the AFC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Report: Georgia football 2023 Pro Day date set

The offseason is moving right along for the Georgia Bulldogs, who have a number of players preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. Twelve of those players will be headed to Indianapolis later this month, and now we know when 13 of them could be back on the field in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants pass on OL Evan Neal in ESPN's 2022 NFL re-draft

Back in January, Bleacher Report conducted a re-draft of the 2022 NFL draft. In it, the Giants passed on offensive lineman Evan Neal with their second pick of the first round. This week, ESPN also conduct a 2022 re-draft and somewhat ironically, they came to the very same conclusion Bleacher Report had previously.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

College football recruiting rankings: Charles Kelly tops 25 best recruiters for 2023 class

Take a glance at college football's top 25 recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle and that group will coincide with the nation's top assistants on the trail, the guys who are adept at convincing high school talent to come their way. National championships are won in December and February in recruiting and proof is in the pudding. Over the last decade, every College Football Playoff champion has averaged a top-five signing class — per 247Sports' rankings — over the previous three cycles leading up to the title. TCU had a chance to buck that trend in January, but lost to Georgia, 65-7.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy