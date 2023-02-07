Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
Horry County deputies seize crack cocaine, $4,700 and guns during search; 43-year-old man arrested
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County deputies seized more than 100 grams of crack cocaine, more than $4,700 and several guns while carrying out a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation, conducted on behalf of the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, also led to the arrest of Anthony Lamont Neeley, 43. Authorities […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach couple hospitalized in Georgia hit-and-run
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A couple from Myrtle Beach is in the hospital after being struck by a car while walking in Georgia. Savannah police officers responded to the Liberty Street on Montgomery Street intersection Monday night around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
WMBF
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for leading police on a chase through the Grand Strand that reached 135 mph on Tuesday is in custody. Just after midnight on Tuesday, officers in North Myrtle Beach responded to a vehicle “that had been traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street” and crashed into a lifeguard stand at Main Street and Ocean Blvd. and fled.
WECT
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole sto a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash. The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.
PHOTOS: Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Navy vessel came ashore Thursday morning in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach. Photos show the vessel in the area of Boulineau’s supermarket. A crowd had gathered in the area. The vessel left at about 2 p.m. “This morning Service men and women from the US […]
WMBF
Crash blocks lanes along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area; 1 hurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544 due to a crash. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 8:45 a.m. Thursday to Highway 17 Bypass and Deerfield Avenue for a wreck involving two cars. One person was taken...
WMBF
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
Horry County man facing 2020 assault, 2022 attempted murder charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is facing an assault charge from 2020 and an attempted murder charge from 2022, according to incident reports obtained by News13. Malik Alan Crawford, of Loris, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, along the 200 block of Green Sea Road, the report reads. Crawford allegedly shot […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher. 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning. Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water...
WMBF
Deputies: Nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine seized in Horry County, arrest made
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was recently arrested after deputies said nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine was seized during an investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the drugs along with $4,700 in cash and multiple firearms. Anthony Nealey, 43, was then arrested as...
WMBF
Savannah police looking to identify vehicle that struck two pedestrians
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is asking for the public’s help to find information on a vehicle that fled after striking two pedestrians at Liberty and Montgomery Streets on Feb. 6. Officers responded to the intersection around 8:30 p.m. and discovered a 75-year-old woman,...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested, 3 wanted in Robeson County death investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested two people and are still searching for three others after a Pembroke man was found dead in a car on February 1. Timothy O. Jacobs was found dead in a car in a field just outside the Lumberton city limits...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
Man wanted by Horry County police on theft charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man wanted on multiple theft charges. Zackery Faircloth is approximately 6-foot-4 and weighs about 250 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos. He is wanted on warrants for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. Police […]
The State Port Pilot
Local residents witness shoot-down of balloon
As recovery efforts continue offshore near Myrtle Beach, S.C., the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday that made national and international headlines was a spectacle witnessed along much of the Brunswick County coast. Many videos and still images of the balloon and its fate were posted by locals...
WMBF
Day 13: Nonprofit joins search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies and volunteers continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Wednesday, the agency said Wisconsin-based nonprofit Wings...
WMBF
Incident report identifies man accused of robbing Little River bank
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provided the name of the man accused of robbing a bank in Little River. The report lists 38-year-old Thomas Patrick Sheils as the suspect in the case. Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the United Community Bank on Highway...
counton2.com
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
WMBF
Fight between juveniles turns deadly in Mullins, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A fight between two juveniles turned deadly in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Mullins Police Department said a “physical altercation” turned deadly in the area of Mayers Street. A suspect is still at large, according to police. Anyone with information is...
WMBF
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation that unfolded on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon. Allen Ramsey sent a video to WMBF News, showing a white car speeding past his wife’s car in the wrong direction along the highway. “I’ve never seen anything like...
