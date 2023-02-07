ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Horry County deputies seize crack cocaine, $4,700 and guns during search; 43-year-old man arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County deputies seized more than 100 grams of crack cocaine, more than $4,700 and several guns while carrying out a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation, conducted on behalf of the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, also led to the arrest of Anthony Lamont Neeley, 43. Authorities […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach couple hospitalized in Georgia hit-and-run

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A couple from Myrtle Beach is in the hospital after being struck by a car while walking in Georgia. Savannah police officers responded to the Liberty Street on Montgomery Street intersection Monday night around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for leading police on a chase through the Grand Strand that reached 135 mph on Tuesday is in custody. Just after midnight on Tuesday, officers in North Myrtle Beach responded to a vehicle “that had been traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street” and crashed into a lifeguard stand at Main Street and Ocean Blvd. and fled.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Savannah police looking to identify vehicle that struck two pedestrians

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is asking for the public’s help to find information on a vehicle that fled after striking two pedestrians at Liberty and Montgomery Streets on Feb. 6. Officers responded to the intersection around 8:30 p.m. and discovered a 75-year-old woman,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WMBF

Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted by Horry County police on theft charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man wanted on multiple theft charges. Zackery Faircloth is approximately 6-foot-4 and weighs about 250 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos. He is wanted on warrants for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The State Port Pilot

Local residents witness shoot-down of balloon

As recovery efforts continue offshore near Myrtle Beach, S.C., the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday that made national and international headlines was a spectacle witnessed along much of the Brunswick County coast. Many videos and still images of the balloon and its fate were posted by locals...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
counton2.com

Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Fight between juveniles turns deadly in Mullins, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A fight between two juveniles turned deadly in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Mullins Police Department said a “physical altercation” turned deadly in the area of Mayers Street. A suspect is still at large, according to police. Anyone with information is...
MULLINS, SC

