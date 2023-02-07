Read full article on original website
Check your Powerball tickets – prize worth $2 million still not claimed
Coming in second place is not such a bad deal if you’re a Powerball lottery player. That’s because the second prize in a recent drawing yielded one lucky Texas ticket holder an impressive $2 million.
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $754 Million Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $754 million.
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million sold
A Powerball lottery ticket was sold at a Fontana convenience store in Southern California on Monday night. The five-digit ticket, but without the Powerball number was worth $3 million 987 249 as announced by the California Lottery.
Winner! One winning ticket for $754M Powerball jackpot
A winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot has been sold.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Cumberland Farms
One lucky lottery player became several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer this week after winning a $1 million prize from a ticket bought at a Cumberland Farms location in Massachusetts. The seven-figure award was won from the “$1,000,000 Cash” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at the Cumberland...
A lucky Powerball winner could nab $747 million Monday, reaping 5th largest game jackpot
The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million for Monday's drawing — the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Powerball. If a player wins the prize — which would have a $403.1 million cash value — it would also be the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
Powerball winning numbers for Monday's $613M jackpot
Check your ticket! Monday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $613 million. That means the cash option is $329 million.
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Powerball on Tuesday said one ticket matched its Monday drawing, winning the game's fifth largest jackpot in history totaling $754.6 million.
Washington State Powerball Winner Claims $747 Million Jackpot: The Second Largest Prize in Powerball History
Washington state has a new Powerball winner after a single ticket was sold for the massive $747 million jackpot on February 6th, 2023. This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the largest in over two years.
Feeling Lucky? Buy A South Dakota or Minnesota Powerball Ticket
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is climbing at $747 million. This makes this total the fifth largest prize in Powerball Jackpot history. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, right now no one really can. Why? Let's just say it's been a while since someone has won the Powerball Jackpot.
Winning lottery ticket for $747m Powerball jackpot sold in Washington state
Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747m Powerball jackpot.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6m.The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5 per cent annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2m. Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball...
