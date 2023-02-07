Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Boys soccer: East Hall, GHS get shutouts in Copa 985
RABBITTOWN, Ga. — East Hall scored three goals in a five minute span to blow open a close match for a 4-0 win over Flowery Branch on Tuesday in a Copa 985 league match at East Hall Stadium. It was the second consecutive shutout for the Vikings (2-1) who...
accesswdun.com
Tennis: Branch swept by Mill Creek
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Both the Flowery Branch boys and girls tennis teams fell 5-0 to Mill Creek on Wednesday in action at Flowery Branch Courts. For the boys, Brayden Jackson, Logan Magnuson, and Josh Warren all dropped straight-set matches as the Hawks’ group of David Izadi, Colbi Hayes, and Chris Jin lost just 8 games. In doubles, the Falcons’ teams of Logan Huntsman and Ty Weatherly and Reid Barnes and Eli King also lost in straight sets.
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Banks knocks off No. 10 Storm; Union Co. ties for 1st in 8-2A; GVille, NoFo win big; Bluff falls to Madison Co.
HOMER, Ga. — Banks County overcame 11 3-pointers by No. 10 Providence Christian and used a huge second-half rally to pull off an 80-77 upset win on both teams’ Region 8-2A and regular season finales Tuesday night. The Storm (21-4, 8-2 Region 8-2A) started fast, taking a 22-15...
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Black scores school-record 40 in Chestatee win; NoFo, Bluff, Branch, Gville, EHall, Lakeview all take region wins
ATHENS, Ga. — Riley Black poured in a career-high and school-record 40 points to lead the Chestatee girls to a 57-40 win over Cedar Shoals on Tuesday in both teams’ regular-season finales. Black scored 21 in the first half as the Lady War Eagles (18-7) led 24-13 at...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville completes Georgia Economic Placemaking Collaborative
The City of Gainesville was recognized at the 2023 Cities United Summit as a graduate of the Georgia Economic Placemaking Collaborative program by the Georgia Municipal Association and the Georgia Cities Foundation. Nearly 1,000 government leaders, public servants and legislative stakeholders convened in Atlanta on Jan. 20-23 for the event,...
accesswdun.com
Girls soccer: Dovie scores late to lift Bluff past Jackson County; Greiner's 4 goals boost Branch to win
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Amelia Dovie scored with just 90 seconds left in regulation to give Cherokee Bluff a thrilling 3-2 win over Jackson County in a battle of 2022 playoff teams. The winning score was created by a Jackson County turnover and Genesis Gamez beat a defender and...
accesswdun.com
William David Bromley
On February 5, 2023, William David Bromley of Clarksville, GA died after a two-year battle with bladder cancer. David was 67. He was born and raised in West Palm Beach, FL and loved the ocean. David was predeceased by his father William David Bromley, Sr. and his mother Janet Keith...
accesswdun.com
UGA revamping Stegeman seating for men's basketball
ATHENS, Ga. — Student seating, season ticket locations and the team benches will be adjusted at Stegeman Coliseum to enhance the game day experience prior to the 2023-24 Georgia men’s basketball season, Josh Brooks, the UGA Athletic Association’s J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, announced on Tuesday.
accesswdun.com
Charles Howard Webster
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Charles Howard Webster, age 85 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Mr. Webster was born in Alamo, Georgia a son of the late Elza Franklin Webster and the late Ruby Elizabeth Pace Webster. Mr. Webster was a member of Jackson County Baptist Church where he served as head of the Deacon Board and was a retired Building Contractor. Mr. Webster enjoyed farming and gardening and most enjoyed giving away the fruits of his labors to friends and family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Webster is preceded by a brother, Frank Webster and a great grandson, Rylan Thompson.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Braves superfan named PA announcer finalist
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s no question that Cary Clayborn is a diehard Atlanta Braves fan. He has collected a box full of memorabilia dating back more than 40-years. “This is actually a Braves Illustrated yearbook from 1982,” Clayborn said. And a couple of weeks ago...
accesswdun.com
BRAG comes to Gainesville for 2023 bicycle tour
Bicycle Ride Across Georgia announced its route for the upcoming 43rd Annual Big Brag event in June. The event will follow a Lake and Libations theme where the route will begin its seven-day, 400-mile journey in the North Georgia mountains and end in Augusta. “We’re going to go through a...
accesswdun.com
Charles Edwin Hudgins, Jr.
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Charles Edwin Hudgins Jr, age 52, of Maysville, Georgia who entered rest Tuesday February 7, 2023. Mr. Hudgins was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia the son of Joyce C. Bentley Brewer and the late Charles Edwin Hudgins Sr. Mr. Hudgins worked...
accesswdun.com
William Harold Smith
Mr. William Harold Smith, age 80, of Flowery Branch, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Louise Smith Flowery Branch; sons, Lee (Angela) Smith of Sugar Hill and Robert Smith of Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Andrew Smith, Donavan Workman, Mycah Fraser, Megan Oubre and Lauren Oubre; great-grandchildren, Will Fraser, Chase Fraser, Adeline Fraser and Brodie Fraser; sister, Barbara Owens of Ft. Pierce, Florida; and brother, Don Smith of Melbourne, Florida.
texashsfootball.com
Georgia Bulldogs Target Atascocita Standout
Every recruiting cycle, the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs offers a pair of scholarships to running backs. This spring, Atascocita four-star standout Tory Blaylock received an offer from the prestigious gridiron program. A native of Humble, Blaylock is only a sophomore and is already fielding scholarships from local programs Houston, Texas Tech, and UT, as well as powerhouses Notre Dame and Tennessee. Blaylock originally made the recruitment radar after former Dallas Cowboys DeMarco Murray personally recruited Blaylock for his alma mater at Oklahoma.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking possibility of snow in north Georgia for weekend
ATLANTA - There is a lot of buzz on social media in Georgia about the possibility of some winter weather this weekend. The FOX 5 Storm Team is currently tracking a complex weather system that will bring mostly rain, but keeping on the possibility there could be a changeover in some areas early Sunday morning.
accesswdun.com
Teko Turner
Mr. Teko Turner, 42, of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Emory Hospital Atlanta. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Pastor Daniel Edwards will officiate. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow in a cemetery to be determined.
accesswdun.com
Barbara J. Skelton
Barbara J. Skelton, age 82, of Cornelia, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Ms. Skelton was born on May 19, 1940 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Elbert Floyd and Callie Lois Shedd Skelton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Williams, Elizabeth Terry, Frances Jarrard, Ethel Kimbrell; brothers, Bobby Skelton, and Leslie Skelton. Ms. Skelton was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Gainesville. She had retired as a self employed house painter. Barbara was a loving, self sacrificing mother and devout friend. She will be remembered for her strong will with a feisty spirit.
Georgia Bulldogs news: 4-Star in-state QB gets offer, Buckeyes felt UGA was ‘fat and lazy’, more
Heading into the middle of the week here are all the Georgia Bulldogs news updates you need to get caught up on the stories surrounding the Dawgs. Kirby Smart is looking to keep the cabinet stocked with quality quarterbacks, offering four-star in-state signal-caller Jake Merklinger out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga. Currently, Merklinger is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2024, and the No. 81 overall player per 247 Sports.
accesswdun.com
James Edwin "Jimmy" Adams
James Edwin "Jimmy" Adams, age 69 of Gainesville entered heaven Wednesday February 8, 2023 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton Campus. Jimmy was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 5, 1953. Jimmy was raised in South Hall & retired from SKF Manufacturing. He loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening and loved to deer hunt. The stories from deer camp will be remembered forever. He upgraded regular dad jokes to his own elite brand of Jimmy jokes such as, if you were to say, "I'm hungry," he would say "nice to meet you hungry, I'm Jimmy!" He also was a devout Georgia Fan. He loved his Bulldog's and was so glad they won the two championships. He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Mae Adams. Jimmy will forever be missed, his heartfelt prayers were the highlight of many dinners.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
