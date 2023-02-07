James Edwin "Jimmy" Adams, age 69 of Gainesville entered heaven Wednesday February 8, 2023 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton Campus. Jimmy was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 5, 1953. Jimmy was raised in South Hall & retired from SKF Manufacturing. He loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening and loved to deer hunt. The stories from deer camp will be remembered forever. He upgraded regular dad jokes to his own elite brand of Jimmy jokes such as, if you were to say, "I'm hungry," he would say "nice to meet you hungry, I'm Jimmy!" He also was a devout Georgia Fan. He loved his Bulldog's and was so glad they won the two championships. He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Mae Adams. Jimmy will forever be missed, his heartfelt prayers were the highlight of many dinners.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO