Juice House Co. Joins The Ferry Building Marketplace

By Lisa Hay
What Now San Francisco
 2 days ago
Juice House Co., a raw, organic juice bar, opened in San Francisco’s Ferry Building Marketplace on Friday, February 3, 2023, marking its first location in the city.

Juice House Co. founder, Tiana Duvauchelle, first opened Yoga House in 2012 as a tribute to her love and passion for Yoga and to share the practice with her local community. In 2016, Tianna felt like she had more to offer her neighborhood – the dimension of Food Yoga. Food Yoga is a completely new approach to holistic living, feeding our bodies with the most pure form of energy: organic fruits, veggies, nuts and grains. Juice House Co. was built as a medium of offering food in its purest form through Tiana’s creative expression of love and devotion to all beings, everywhere.

Juice House Co.’s Ferry Building location will feature offerings of fresh, raw, 100% organic cold-pressed juice, including the “Green Machine” (celery, cucumber, kale, chard, parsley, spinach, apple, lemon, ginger); “Kale Yeah” (pineapple, cucumber, kale, cilantro, lemon); and “Popeye Power” (celery, cucumber, spinach, parsley, lemon). Juice House Co. will also serve a selection of Kombucha, Nut Mylks and Cold Brew Coffee. The Juice House Co. Ferry Building location will also offer a variety of 1-day to 3-day cleanses for patrons looking to detoxify.

“To be a part of one of our favorite San Francisco destinations is truly a dream come true!” says Juice House Co. founder, Tiana Duvauchelle in a statement. “Juice House Co. is so excited to be a part of the community of Ferry Building merchants, and we look forward to sharing our unique offerings with locals and visitors alike.”

The Ferry Building is excited to help Juice House Co. expand to the city with their new location in the Marketplace and to help amplify their goal of positively impacting lives through the power of food energy,

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tiana and the Juice House Co. team to the Ferry Building,” says Jane Connors, General Manager of the Ferry Building. “It is a perfect addition to our unique offerings, and look forward to the healthy and delicious options it brings to the table.”

Juice House Co. will be located at Suite 38A, which is located across from Boulette’s. The storefront will be open Monday-Friday from 7:30am – 5:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am – 4pm.



What Now San Francisco

What Now San Francisco

