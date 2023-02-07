ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

PIX11

Winners! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky number seven! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for the Monday drawing in New York, lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. They […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeantoday.com

New York Caribbean American Legislators Celebrate Black History Month

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke says it is unfortunate that she is celebrating Black History Month during “a moment of unprecedented assault on truth by those desperate to rewrite America’s history in this troubling time of banned books and council curriculums.”
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Sources: Mount Vernon HS temporarily placed into lockdown

Sources say Mount Vernon High School was placed into lockdown Thursday. An official source close to the incident says the lockdown happened around 3 p.m. after a parent allegedly saw a young person with a knife inside the school. The source says parents got into arguments with security, leading police...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
cityandstateny.com

‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers

Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Barnes & Noble Returning To Hartsdale After 11-Year Absence

Barnes & Noble is returning to a busy Westchester town after leaving in 2012. According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, residents were disappointed and missed the beloved bookstore on Central Avene in Hartsdale, a hamlet of Greenburgh. Feiner said the company has signed a lease at the Dalewood Shopping...
HARTSDALE, NY
News 12

Police: Gang of thieves is stealing women’s identities and writing fake checks

Law enforcement officials say that an alleged criminal gang accused of stealing identities across the country for years has struck again in New Jersey. The latest incident was at the TD Bank in Old Bridge. Officials say that this has become a pattern in Central Jersey specifically. They say that an unidentified woman is accused of writing a bad check. She is also accused of stealing a woman’s purse while in Tinton Falls and then using the check at the TD Bank in Old Bridge.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area

Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
PEEKSKILL, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County Police Make Arrest in Mt. Kisco Hit-And-Run

Westchester County Police have charged an unlicensed driver in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Mount Kisco that left a pedestrian seriously injured last week. Israel Cazanga, 63, of Moore Avenue was taken into custody yesterday following an investigation by detectives assigned to the Mount Kisco Precinct. Cazanga was charged...
MOUNT KISCO, NY

