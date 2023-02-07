Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mount Vernon cheerleaders in Florida to compete in the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship
The squad traveled to Florida where they'll be competing in the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship for the first time in the team's history.
Father of Kayla Green speaks out for first time as Mount Vernon cheerleaders ready for nationals
Marlan Green spoke with News 12's Veronica Jean Seltzer before the cheer team his daughter captained heads to nationals for the first time in program history.
New track field and skate park to open this weekend at Mount Vernon’s Memorial Field
A new track field will open Feb. 18. with walking and running activities every day from 6-10 a.m. and 5-8 p.m., except during special events.
Another cold start in NJ before record challenging temperatures on Friday
Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says thankfully, the rain is light during the game on Super Bowl Sunday.
$1 Million Powerball Winners: 3 Tickets Sold In NY, Including 2 In Nassau County
Five Powerball tickets, including three in New York, matched all five numbers to win $1 million. Two of the NY winners are on Long Island, both in Nassau County:. Barefoot Peddler at 37 Glen Cove Rd. in Greenvale. Farmingdale Petroleum at 400 South Oyster Bay Rd. in Hickville. The other...
Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State. $1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County.
Ex-George Santos staff member discusses decision to resign
The 22-year-old says he first met Santos in 2020 at a fundraiser on Long Island.
Winners! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky number seven! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for the Monday drawing in New York, lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. They […]
caribbeantoday.com
New York Caribbean American Legislators Celebrate Black History Month
NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke says it is unfortunate that she is celebrating Black History Month during “a moment of unprecedented assault on truth by those desperate to rewrite America’s history in this troubling time of banned books and council curriculums.”
News 12
Sources: Mount Vernon HS temporarily placed into lockdown
Sources say Mount Vernon High School was placed into lockdown Thursday. An official source close to the incident says the lockdown happened around 3 p.m. after a parent allegedly saw a young person with a knife inside the school. The source says parents got into arguments with security, leading police...
DMV opens at The Source in White Plains
The new office replaces a temporary office in Tarrytown created after the location at White Plains Mall closed.
Family attorneys release photo of Gabby Petito with bloody face
Attorneys for Gabby Petito's family say the photo was taken just weeks before her killing.
cityandstateny.com
‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers
Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
Headlines: Mount Vernon murder, Tuxedo Park police officer arrested, former officer charged with stealing
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Barnes & Noble Returning To Hartsdale After 11-Year Absence
Barnes & Noble is returning to a busy Westchester town after leaving in 2012. According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, residents were disappointed and missed the beloved bookstore on Central Avene in Hartsdale, a hamlet of Greenburgh. Feiner said the company has signed a lease at the Dalewood Shopping...
News 12
Police: Gang of thieves is stealing women’s identities and writing fake checks
Law enforcement officials say that an alleged criminal gang accused of stealing identities across the country for years has struck again in New Jersey. The latest incident was at the TD Bank in Old Bridge. Officials say that this has become a pattern in Central Jersey specifically. They say that an unidentified woman is accused of writing a bad check. She is also accused of stealing a woman’s purse while in Tinton Falls and then using the check at the TD Bank in Old Bridge.
Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area
Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County Police Make Arrest in Mt. Kisco Hit-And-Run
Westchester County Police have charged an unlicensed driver in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Mount Kisco that left a pedestrian seriously injured last week. Israel Cazanga, 63, of Moore Avenue was taken into custody yesterday following an investigation by detectives assigned to the Mount Kisco Precinct. Cazanga was charged...
South Brunswick police seek public’s help to identify man who made threats at 2 Wawa stores
South Brunswick police say a man went into two Wawa stores and threatened to shoot them up.
Clarkstown holds controversial public hearing over proposed redistricting plan
The proposal would put Republican Frank Borelli and Democrat Patrick Carroll in the same district - meaning the two would have to run for the same seat.
