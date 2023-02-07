ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Exclusive: Run Lola Run Actor, Moritz Bleibtreu, Invests Into Bloomwell Group And Joins The Company's Mission To De-Stigmatize Cannabis

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Frankfurt-based medical cannabis holding company Bloomwell Group has closed a multi-million Euro funding round led by Artemis Growth Partners, an American investment fund specializing in impact investing across global cannabis markets. Also participating in this latest funding round are existing seed investor, Measure 8 Venture Partners, along with a German family office investing in medical cannabis for the first time, and award-winning, Germany-born film actor Moritz Bleibtreu. Existing Bloomwell investors committed new capital as reinvestment in support of the offering. The terms of the multi-million Euro financing are undisclosed.

As part of the transaction, Artemis co-founder and managing member William Muecke has joined the company's advisory board and will serve alongside Bloomwell’s current board representatives. Muecke was previously global co-head of healthcare services in the healthcare investment banking group at Goldman Sachs and Co.

This latest investment provides Bloomwell with a fully-funded business model and positions the company to continue to both increase current market share as well as prepare the business for expected upcoming federal legalization of adult-use cannabis in Germany.

"Although the potential of the cannabis plant is far from being fully understood, there is now sufficient evidence to justify legalization and expanding consumer access. The cannabis plant can help many people advance their wellness goals. We should stop pigeonholing a plant on the basis of decades of antiquated prejudices," stated Bleibtreu.

Bleibtreu is a well-known German actor and public personality who achieved fame for his roles in classic movies such as Run Lola Run, The Experiment, Lammbock – Alles in Handarbeit, Elementarteilchen and Der Baader Meinhof Komplex. Bleibtreu received a Germany Television Award (The Deutscher Fernsehpreis) last year for his performance in the series Faking Hitler.

