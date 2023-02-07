Insiders Buying AmeriServ Financial And 2 Other Penny Stocks

The Dow Jones dropped by over 100 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Context Therapeutics

The Trade: Context Therapeutics Inc. CNTX CEO Martin Lehr bought a total of 5,040 shares at an average price of $0.97. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.9 thousand.

CNTX CEO Martin Lehr bought a total of 5,040 shares at an average price of $0.97. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.9 thousand. What's Happening: Context Therapeutics announced its clinical trial collaborator, Stemline Therapeutics, received approval from the FDA for ORSERDU in ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated breast cancer.

Context Therapeutics announced its clinical trial collaborator, Stemline Therapeutics, received approval from the FDA for ORSERDU in ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated breast cancer. What Context Therapeutics Does: Context Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of women living with cancer.

AmeriServ Financial

The Trade : AmeriServ Financial, Inc. ASRV President & CEO ASRV & Bank Jeffrey Stopko acquired a total 3,116 shares at an average price of $4.06. The insider spent around $12.64 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : AmeriServ Financial reported a drop in quarterly earnings. What AmeriServ Financial Does: AmeriServ Financial Inc is a bank holding company.

: AmeriServ Financial reported a drop in quarterly earnings. What AmeriServ Financial Does: AmeriServ Financial Inc is a bank holding company.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

The Trade : Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. LBSR Director, COB, Secretary, Treasurer Pete O'Heeron acquired a total of 80,564 shares at an average price of $0.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10.15 thousand.

What's Happening : The company's stock gained 25% over the past six months. What Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Does: Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company.

: The company's stock gained 25% over the past six months. What Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Does: Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company.

