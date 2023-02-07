EXCLUSIVE: Moovly Integrates ChatGPT To Create AI-Based Video Content

Moovly Media Inc MVVYF disclosed a leap in video creation technology, integrating its platform with OpenAI GPT-3 to bring customers cutting-edge AI capabilities.

What Happened? ChatGPT uses natural language processing and GPT-3 technology to generate texts from user input and can also create scripts for video content within Moovly.

The initial integration within Moovly applies these capabilities for video script generation, enabling smart, AI-based automated video content creation, and is the first step to building an end-to-end automatic video generation solution.

Why Does It Matter? In combination with Moovly's existing AI-based, integrated solutions from Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, it will become possible to create affordable professional quality content "from idea to final video" in a matter of minutes:

Auto-selection of script-based illustrating images, keywords, and video clips

Automated voice-over generation of the GPT-generated script

Automatically preselect suitable background music

Auto-population of specifically designed templates to produce videos fully automatically.

Moovly CTO Geert Coppens commented: "The architecture of the Moovly's platform and its powerful API makes it a perfect fit for integration with revolutionary AI tools like ChatGPT. The combination of the text generation capabilities of the ChatGPT technology with the already available AI-based Moovly tools, such as Text-to-Speech conversion, subtitle generation and translation capabilities, is yet another example of Moovly adding incredible value through integrations as we continue to build the world's leading online content creation platform."

Price Action: MVVYF shares closed at $11.00 on Monday.