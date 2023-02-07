ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Today at the Minnesota Capitol

In addition to the House voting on free school lunches and breakfasts this afternoon (330pm start) and the Senate likely confirming more Walz cabinet members today (11am start), committees are going full blast at the State Capitol:. There is what could be the final hearing (830am) before a Senate floor...
MINNESOTA STATE
Walz Signs “100 Percent Carbon-Free by 2040” Bill into Law

A bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz requires 100 percent of the state’s electricity to be carbon-free by the year 2040. Walz says Minnesotans are not going to wait any longer:. “And I have to tell you when I hear people say “you’re moving too fast,” we...
MINNESOTA STATE
Walz to sign clean energy bill

Governor Tim Walz is at a labor union in the Twin Cities this afternoon (Tues 2pm) to sign a bill that requires 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040. Republicans warn prices will skyrocket, but Democratic Senator Nick Frentz from North Mankato says the move is necessary to fight climate change:
MINNESOTA STATE
MnDOT Reveal Winners Of “Name a Snowplow” Contest

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is revealing the winners of this year’s “Name a Snowplow” contest. Over 64-thousand people voted on names for eight new snowplows that’ll be used across the state. The winners include “Yer a Blizzard, Harry,” “Sleetwood Mac,” “Blizzo,” “Han Snowlo,” “Blader Tot Hotdish,” “Better Call Salt,” “Clearopathtra,” and “Scoop! There it is.”
Minnesota First U.S. State To Test All Newborns For CMV

Minnesota is the first state to test all newborns for CMV. Officials announced the move yesterday, which follows a year of work to set up a state protocol for testing at birth for the virus. The easily transmissible virus is the leading cause of infant hearing loss and congenital birth defects. CMV is being added to the list of more than 60 conditions that newborns are screened for in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Food Shelves Feeling the Pressure of Increased Demand

Last year alone there were 5.5 million visits to the state’s food shelves, nearly two million more than in 2021. The increased demand has been putting extreme pressure on food organizations around the state. Jason Viana with the Open Door Pantry in Eagan says we need to be doing more than helping put food on the table:
EAGAN, MN
VINE Receives Grants

Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (MNRAAA) has awarded VINE Faith in Action three grants, totaling $285,287. The awards are funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act (OAA) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). “The MNRAAA grants help make it possible for VINE to serve caregivers,...
MINNESOTA STATE
$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Southeast Minnesota

(St. Charles, MN) — A winning 50 thousand dollar Powerball ticket has been sold in St. Charles. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The ticket was sold Monday night at the Whitewater Travel Plaza. The winning numbers are 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and a Powerball of 7.
SAINT CHARLES, MN

