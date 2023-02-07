Read full article on original website
Today at the Minnesota Capitol
In addition to the House voting on free school lunches and breakfasts this afternoon (330pm start) and the Senate likely confirming more Walz cabinet members today (11am start), committees are going full blast at the State Capitol:. There is what could be the final hearing (830am) before a Senate floor...
Walz Signs “100 Percent Carbon-Free by 2040” Bill into Law
A bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz requires 100 percent of the state’s electricity to be carbon-free by the year 2040. Walz says Minnesotans are not going to wait any longer:. “And I have to tell you when I hear people say “you’re moving too fast,” we...
Walz to sign clean energy bill
Governor Tim Walz is at a labor union in the Twin Cities this afternoon (Tues 2pm) to sign a bill that requires 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040. Republicans warn prices will skyrocket, but Democratic Senator Nick Frentz from North Mankato says the move is necessary to fight climate change:
MN House to vote on free school lunch/breakfast, $5M emergency aid to food shelves
The DFL-controlled Minnesota House votes later today (Thurs 330pm debate start) on making free school lunch and breakfast available to all Minnesota students. Minneapolis Democrat Sydney Jordan says:. “Schools are no longer receiving resources that they need for meals from the federal government like they did during the pandemic. Student...
MnDOT Reveal Winners Of “Name a Snowplow” Contest
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is revealing the winners of this year’s “Name a Snowplow” contest. Over 64-thousand people voted on names for eight new snowplows that’ll be used across the state. The winners include “Yer a Blizzard, Harry,” “Sleetwood Mac,” “Blizzo,” “Han Snowlo,” “Blader Tot Hotdish,” “Better Call Salt,” “Clearopathtra,” and “Scoop! There it is.”
Minnesota First U.S. State To Test All Newborns For CMV
Minnesota is the first state to test all newborns for CMV. Officials announced the move yesterday, which follows a year of work to set up a state protocol for testing at birth for the virus. The easily transmissible virus is the leading cause of infant hearing loss and congenital birth defects. CMV is being added to the list of more than 60 conditions that newborns are screened for in Minnesota.
Food Shelves Feeling the Pressure of Increased Demand
Last year alone there were 5.5 million visits to the state’s food shelves, nearly two million more than in 2021. The increased demand has been putting extreme pressure on food organizations around the state. Jason Viana with the Open Door Pantry in Eagan says we need to be doing more than helping put food on the table:
City-Owned Utilities Face Challenge Meeting ‘Carbon-Free’ Electricity Standard
City-owned utilities are trying to figure out how to meet Minnesota’s new carbon-free electricity standard by 2040. Willmar Municipal Utilities G-M John Harren says the law does not allow new nuclear facilities which could be vital after coal and natural gas plants are retired:. “So when the wind quits...
Some Minnesota Hospitals NOT complying with Hospital Price Transparency Rule
A new report by Patient-Rights-Advocate.org shows a large majority of hospitals are continuing to hide the cost of care from consumers, including 33 hospitals in Minnesota. Cynthia Fisher, founder, and Chairwoman of PRA says they are finding there are wide price variations in the same hospitals for identical services:. “No...
VINE Receives Grants
Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (MNRAAA) has awarded VINE Faith in Action three grants, totaling $285,287. The awards are funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act (OAA) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). “The MNRAAA grants help make it possible for VINE to serve caregivers,...
$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Southeast Minnesota
(St. Charles, MN) — A winning 50 thousand dollar Powerball ticket has been sold in St. Charles. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The ticket was sold Monday night at the Whitewater Travel Plaza. The winning numbers are 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and a Powerball of 7.
