Paris murder suspect turns himself in
PARIS, Texas (KTEN) — The suspect in a fatal shooting has surrendered, Paris police said Wednesday. Dykalen Donnell Douglas had been sought in connection with the murder of Hirael Shawn Rios last Friday. Investigators said Douglas, 18, turned himself in at the Lamar County Sheriff's Office early Wednesday. Rios,...
Shavers Charged with Felony Assault
February 9, 2023 – TALAILA SHANNEA SHAVERS was arrested in Sulphur Springs after a brief chase and charged with a felony assault on a public servant. Officers were dispatched to an Spence St address on a report of a disturbance. Once on Spence, officers observed two individuals walking from the reported address. The suspects ignored commands to stop and talk to the officers. The pair continued to walk to a nearby street where police caught up with them. They continued to attempt to walk away, and were uncooperative with police. Shavers was eventually held by police and, during her attempt to break free, injured an officer.
UPDATE: Police Release Suspect Info In Paris Homicide
UPDATE A warrant has been issued for the suspect’s arrest. Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Cherry Friday afternoon at 1:57. Officers observed a 31-year-old white male lying in the street with a severe wound to his face. Witnesses stated that this person had been in a physical altercation with a known black male, and the black male retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and shot the victim in the face. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER by ambulance, and they later pronounced him deceased. The suspect is still at large, and the investigation continues.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Matthew Allen Comfort was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Deputies arrested Talaila Shannea Shavers in Hopkins County. Documents show they charged her with Resisting Search or Transport.
Comfort Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 9, 2023 – Matthew Allen Comfort is back once again in Hopkins County Jail. Deputies traveled to the TDCJ Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony, TX to retrieve the felon. A bench warrant was issued for Comfort for possession of controlled substances. Comfort and a female were both arrested...
Sulphur Springs PD Identifies Burglary Suspect
Sulphur Springs Police identified the suspect who forced entry into two climate-controlled storage buildings on WildCat Way. The Sulphur Springs PD’s Facebook page and the East Texas Radio.com website and Facebook pages showed a security photo of his face and vehicle. During the break-ins, the suspect stole guns, ammo, a crossbow, and other items. As a result, they issued a warrant for his arrest.
Paris police: Suspect at large after fatal shooting
PARIS, Texas (KTEN) — Paris police are looking for the suspect behind fatal gunfire on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1300 block of West Cherry Street around 2 p.m. where they found a 31-year-old man lying in the street. Witnesses told police that the rifle-toting suspect shot...
Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel
February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
Delivery driver hurt in Colbert crash
COLBERT, Okla. (KTEN) — A FedEx delivery van tipped over on U.S. 69/75 in Colbert on Wednesday afternoon. First responders had to make a hole in the windshield to get the driver out of the wreckage. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe...
Little Rock Resident Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 6, 2023 – 22 year-old Kimira Lashae Wallace was arrested at the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas and returned to Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution a Felony 3. This is not the first time Kimira Lashae Wallace has been in...
Sulphur Springs police ask for public’s help to find missing teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Quinton is 16 years old, with height 5′11″ and weight 144 lbs, according to a post from the Sulphur Springs Police Department. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.
De Kalb man dies after Saturday shooting
According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Demond Easter was shot multiple times by 37-year-old Derrelexis Betts during an argument at Easter’s home. Easter was transported by LifeNet to CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, where he died of his injuries. Police arrested Betts and booked him into Bi-State Jail.
Bowie County man fatally shot over argument
DE KALB, Texas – A man was killed after being shot multiple times over an argument in his home in De Kalb on Saturday evening. Derrelexis Betts, 37, of De Kalb, was arrested and charged with the murder of 44-year-old Demond Easter at the victim’s home west of downtown De Kalb, Texas.
Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads
In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
Mardi Gras In Paris Slated For March 3
The Annual Mardi Gras, sponsored by the Lamar County Human Resources Council, will be Mar 3 at the Love Civic Center in Paris. It will benefit Meals on Wheels, Horizon House Transitional Shelter, and other support programs. The event will feature a Cajun Dinner, Complimentary Adult Beverages, A Live Band, and live and silent auctions. The cost is $75 per person, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call (903) 784-2580.
Memories of Hugo, Oklahoma
My wife and I met and got married in Antlers, Oklahoma. Like many young people who married in that area, we starved out and had to move where there was more financial opportunity. One of our desperate struggles to stay afloat financially involved working at the Wells Lamont glove factory in Hugo, Oklahoma. Hugo is about 20 miles south of Antlers, and the commute alone cut into what little bit of money we made.
Paris-Lamar County COVID Update
Paris-Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report shows 0 fatalities and 76 active cases of the virus. Regarding testing, there were 13 positive PCR results and 22 positive antigens. However, actual numbers may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
MPISD – News
Mount Pleasant ISD Winter Guards continue winning the season. All four MPISD Winter Guard teams were back on the competition floor at Independence High School in Frisco on Saturday, February 4, for their second Winter Guard season competition at the North Texas Colorguard Association contest. Mount Pleasant ISD has a Winter Guard team at Mount Pleasant Junior High and three at Mount Pleasant High School, including the Varsity, JV A, and JV B teams.
Hopkins County Chamber Connection
The date is Apr. 8, 2024, and it’s happening in Sulphur Springs. We are talking about the next total solar eclipse that will be visible in the United States. Sulphur Springs is on the centerline for that eclipse. We expect that Hopkins County will double its population for that weekend, with people traveling literally from around the world to view the spectacular natural event. Sulphur Springs has one of the most extended viewing times in the nation, has historically clear weather on that date, and is close to international airports, so we are set up to be one of the feature destinations.
