Related
Shavers Charged with Felony Assault
February 9, 2023 – TALAILA SHANNEA SHAVERS was arrested in Sulphur Springs after a brief chase and charged with a felony assault on a public servant. Officers were dispatched to an Spence St address on a report of a disturbance. Once on Spence, officers observed two individuals walking from the reported address. The suspects ignored commands to stop and talk to the officers. The pair continued to walk to a nearby street where police caught up with them. They continued to attempt to walk away, and were uncooperative with police. Shavers was eventually held by police and, during her attempt to break free, injured an officer.
easttexasradio.com
Escaped Murder Suspect Found Dead in Sulphur Springs
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:12 p.m. officers responded to the Pacific Park restroom in reference to a welfare concern of an individual that had been in the restroom for a long period of time. After making entry, officers discovered a deceased individual that did not have any type of identification. The deceased was sent to the Dallas Medical Examiner to attempt to make positive identification. The Medical Examiner was able to identify the deceased by fingerprints, as escaped murder suspect Travero McElroy of Jackson, Mississippi. The cause of death is still pending but there is no foul play suspected at this time.
Officials searching for missing Sulphur Springs teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a missing teen. According to the SSPD, authorities are searching for 16-year-old Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Police say Copeland stands 5'11 and weighs 144 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.
KLTV
Sulphur Springs police ask for public’s help to find missing teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Quinton is 16 years old, with height 5′11″ and weight 144 lbs, according to a post from the Sulphur Springs Police Department. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.
easttexasradio.com
Accused Shelby County Murderer Arrested In Tyler
A Shelby County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Joaquin Wednesday morning is now in custody. Carlos Caporali Morales was taken into custody later in the day in Tyler. The victim was a 32-year-old woman. Four children were in the home, and a 10-year-old reported to a neighbor that something had happened to their mother.
inforney.com
Tyler police release name of homicide victim
The Tyler Police Department has released the name of a man found dead earlier this week. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, of Tyler, was found dead in a home on W. Mims Street. around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said. Rogers’ family has...
Comfort Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 9, 2023 – Matthew Allen Comfort is back once again in Hopkins County Jail. Deputies traveled to the TDCJ Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony, TX to retrieve the felon. A bench warrant was issued for Comfort for possession of controlled substances. Comfort and a female were both arrested...
easttexasradio.com
Van Zandt Grand Jury No-Bills Homeowner In Fatal Shooting
A Van Zandt County grand jury has declined to indict a Canton homeowner who shot and killed a man the homeowner said had intruded into his house. An investigation by Texas Rangers showed that 51-year-old Erik J. Hicks of Grand Saline, armed with a pistol, had forced his way into the home and confronted the homeowner, who retrieved his handgun and fatally shot him.
Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel
February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
Heartland drive-by shooting turns murder investigation; police say retaliation for drive-by shooting in Dallas
HEARTLAND, Texas — A drive-by shooting in Heartland has turned murder investigation after a woman critically injured succumbed to her injuries at a Dallas-area hospital on Monday. The Crandall Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, received notification from the hospital the victim had succumbed to her injuries after...
KLTV
Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home. On February 6 at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims where a homicide had been reported. A person was found dead inside the residence; they had been shot. Their name is being withheld until family can be notified, police say. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Matthew Allen Comfort was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Deputies arrested Talaila Shannea Shavers in Hopkins County. Documents show they charged her with Resisting Search or Transport.
Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam
If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
easttexasradio.com
UPDATE: Police Release Suspect Info In Paris Homicide
UPDATE A warrant has been issued for the suspect’s arrest. Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Cherry Friday afternoon at 1:57. Officers observed a 31-year-old white male lying in the street with a severe wound to his face. Witnesses stated that this person had been in a physical altercation with a known black male, and the black male retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and shot the victim in the face. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER by ambulance, and they later pronounced him deceased. The suspect is still at large, and the investigation continues.
KLTV
Van Zandt County grand jury won’t indict man who shot, killed house intruder
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In April 2022, a Canton homeowner shot and killed a man he claims unlawfully forced entry into his home. However, he will not face indictment for the incident. Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said a grand jury has decided there is not enough evidence...
Police: Dead man found behind construction site in Tyler identified as transient
TYLER, Texas — Police say they don't suspect foul play after a transient man was found dead behind a construction site in Tyler. The body was found in the 900 block of E. Grande Blvd in Tyler, according to police. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the call...
Little Rock Resident Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 6, 2023 – 22 year-old Kimira Lashae Wallace was arrested at the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas and returned to Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution a Felony 3. This is not the first time Kimira Lashae Wallace has been in...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report For 1-30-23 – 2-5-23
Marks, Cory, 53 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on 2-1-2023 for Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana < 2oz. and Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrants X 8. Anders, Christopher, 21 years of age, of Leesburg, was arrested on 2-3-2023 on a Franklin County Warrant for Illegal Dumping. Ely, Lyle, 28...
