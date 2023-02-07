Read full article on original website
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
How to Use Coffee Grounds to Make Your Plants Thrive
If you’ve been trying to tackle houseplant pests organically and want to learn how to compost, you might want to dig into the idea of recycling coffee grounds for plants. According to Doug Oster, garden book author and co-host of The Organic Gardener radio show, “It is one of those ingredients—it is easy to get, it breaks down quickly.” And like all living matter, he laughingly adds, it will compost.
Why putting a coffee filter in your flower pots is always a good idea
Plants turn a house into a home and enliven a space with their beauty and greenery. Being a plant parent isn’t exactly hard, but it does take time and care. Any time we can cut down on plant maintenance and save time, we’re game. So when we learned how putting coffee filters in your flower pots can help in many ways, we just had to share.
Should I cut back plants after a freeze? The gardening rule for the winter months that might surprise you
When the temperature outside plunges below freezing, certain plants in your garden can suffer. In my own garden, there have been a few casualties already this year, leaving unattractive dead foliage in pots and raised beds thanks to sub-zero temperatures. The question is, is it wise to cut back these...
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
9 things you’re hoarding, which you should throw away right now
Even the most organized of housekeepers can hang onto things they shouldn’t. Here are 9 things most people are guilty of hoarding, and why you should get rid of them.
Drivers blown away by proper use for a button you’ll find in every car – and it’ll help you save money
DRIVERS have been left stunned by a video showing a useful hack for keeping your car cool and saving fuel. TikTok star "Megan's Bubble" regularly posts hints and tips on the social media site across a range of subjects including cars. However this car-related hack has already been watched by...
Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP
You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
This Backsplash Mistake Will Make Your Kitchen Look Dated
The kitchen is THE place to be, and while you probably want it to feel welcoming and perfect, sometimes one little design element can throw everything off.
3 things you should declutter right now, according to the experts
If you have excess clutter and don’t know where to begin, these are the 3 things that you need to declutter right now.
Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid
If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
