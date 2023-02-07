ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

7 Flowers to Plant in February

While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
OREGON STATE
Reader's Digest

How to Use Coffee Grounds to Make Your Plants Thrive

If you’ve been trying to tackle houseplant pests organically and want to learn how to compost, you might want to dig into the idea of recycling coffee grounds for plants. According to Doug Oster, garden book author and co-host of The Organic Gardener radio show, “It is one of those ingredients—it is easy to get, it breaks down quickly.” And like all living matter, he laughingly adds, it will compost.
Simplemost

Why putting a coffee filter in your flower pots is always a good idea

Plants turn a house into a home and enliven a space with their beauty and greenery. Being a plant parent isn’t exactly hard, but it does take time and care. Any time we can cut down on plant maintenance and save time, we’re game. So when we learned how putting coffee filters in your flower pots can help in many ways, we just had to share.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
Popculture

Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.

Comments / 0

Community Policy