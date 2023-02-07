Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Lakers trade for their discount Myles Turner at an incredible price
The Los Angeles Lakers almost traded Russell Westbrook for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield before the 2022-23 season but ultimately decided it was not worth it. The team eventually traded Russell Westbrook in a three-team deal before the deadline and now managed to get a discount version of Turner at a miraculous price.
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Looking to Add This High Scoring Forward With Trade Deadline Nearing
They're not done making moves yet.
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
Jeanie Buss Reveals Lakers Trade Plans Until The NBA Deadline
Jeanie Buss reveals what the Lakers will do ahead of the trade deadline.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas
D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Grading the Knicks-Blazers Josh Hart-Cam Reddish trade
The Portland Trail Blazers took their first step towards retooling around Damian Lillard after trading away starting small forward Josh Hart to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailuk, Ryan Arcidiacono and a protected future first-round pick. For a team trying to remain competitive as they look to maximize the remaining years of Lillard’s career, this trade comes as a mild surprise.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
hoopsrumors.com
Buyout Rumors: Love, Ross, Beverley, Sixers
Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman doesn’t expect to have buyout talks with veteran big man Kevin Love, tweets Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Love has an expiring $28.9MM contract and was recently removed from coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s rotation after Dean Wade returned from injury. Love hasn’t played at all since logging 12 minutes in a January 24 game.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
FOX Sports
Lakers swap Russell Westbrook for D'Angelo Russell in three-team deal
The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz have agreed to a deal that will send D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers, Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker and a future second-round picks to the Timberwolves, and Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz, according to multiple reports.
FOX Sports
Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience
PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Dinwiddie has 25 in Brooklyn return, Nets beat Bulls 116-105
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his first game since returning to Brooklyn and the Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105 on Thursday night, hours after trading superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Joe Harris had 18 points, and Yuta Watanabe chipped in 14 points in...
FOX Sports
Why the Nets fumbled the Kevin Durant trade to Suns | THE HERD
Everyone woke up to the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns only shortly after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on the Arizona set of The Herd to talk about the ramifications of this trade for the Nets, who he believes made a big mistake not asking for more for KD.
FOX Sports
Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
Comments / 0