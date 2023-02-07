Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Forget the Galaxy S23 — Samsung's new Galaxy A phone may be good enough
Samsung's Galaxy S23 will get all the attention this week, but new Galaxy A phones are on the way, and they figure to be good bargain buys if you don't need flagship features.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max
While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
TrustedReviews
Here’s how you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the cheap
The Samsung Galaxy S23 has seen a massive discount over at Mobile Phones Direct, and it’s perfect for spreading out the cost of the phone. Samsung recently announced its latest batch of Galaxy S handsets, and we’ve found a fantastic deal on the flagship model. You can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra handset from Mobile Phones Direct with a £699 upfront fee and a monthly payment of £25 over two years.
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
Galaxy S23 could be using an enhanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 range could use a modified version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. For Samsung’s next flagship phone line, it’s been widely reported that the company will skip its usual approach of splitting the chip provision. This means that every region will use the off-the-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra wallet cases in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model in Samsung’s S23 series. It houses a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. All this costs a pretty penny. So you'll need a case to keep the phone safe. And while there are tons of S23 Ultra cases on the market, such as heavy-duty cases, a wallet case is excellent for anyone looking to ditch their wallet.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 for just $140 is too good a deal to pass up
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet.
CNET
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Take a Closer Look at Samsung's Giant New Phone
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's new top-of-the-line phone. It starts at $1,200 and launches on Feb. 17. It has a 6.8-inch screen, making it one of the biggest phones you can buy. But the real draw is its camera, which consists of a new 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras.
Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
$150 Google Pixel Buds Pro are back — grab yours before they sell out again
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the best gesture controls on the earbud market, a lightweight design that you'll forget is in your ear, and that iconic Google design, the Pixel Buds Pro are ready to help you tune out the world. Seamless multipoint audio and Fast Pair help it earn its usual price tag, but for $150, these become an absolute steal.
WhatsApp status updates are getting a major revamp
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ephemeral updates or "stories" have become a crucial part of almost every major social networking or messaging app. WhatsApp is no different, and it rolled out the ability to share 24-hour viewable status updates in the form of text, photos, GIFs, or videos a few years ago. The Meta-owned messaging service is now further improving status updates in a big way with additions like voice status, the ability to react to a status, link previews, and more. This is the first massive update for status updates on WhatsApp since their initial rollout.
Android 14 could bring app cloning to Pixel phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Dual-SIM connectivity has become a common feature in almost all Android phones. This allows you to have different personal and business social media and messaging accounts to keep your personal and work lives separate. However, many Android apps like WhatsApp don't support multiple accounts, which could force you to rely on workarounds like using a third-party cloning app from the Play Store. Samsung and other Android smartphone makers offer a built-in app cloning functionality in their skins to avoid this problem. Google is seemingly taking a cue from them and could provide native app cloning on Pixels with Android 14.
How to watch today’s Google Search AI event
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Midway through the Live from Paris launch, the YouTube stream of the show stopped working. It now appears to say the video is private, and there's no alternative stream to watch the show. We hope Google will upload a full video of the show after the event so you'll be able to head back through it to catch up on the latest, but it's currently unclear when it'll be fixed.
Google unveils Bard AI as its response to ChatGPT for conversational search
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has made artificial intelligence a core part of its identity — at I/O 2017 six years ago, CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company was transitioning to an AI-first approach, and groundbreaking technologies from DeepMind have since backed up that claim. But the competition has started to catch up, most notably with OpenAI's ChatGPT offering more conversational and thorough answers than a Knowledge Graph Card could ever hope to provide. Today, Google has taken its first major steps towards bringing Search into the new era of AI by opening up access to its conversational Bard chatbot.
OnePlus 11 review: The right way to compromise
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For the past couple of years, it's seemed like OnePlus has been lost in the woods. After some incredible flagships that paired impressive specs with affordable pricing, the OnePlus 9 seemed to highlight the end of something special. With a controversial update to Android 12 and a botched merger with Oppo's ColorOS, the enthusiast-focused company many fell in love with seemed to be all but gone, something only cemented by the wildly overpriced OnePlus 10 Pro just one year ago.
