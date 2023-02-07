Read full article on original website
Related
Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake
Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
Turkish club reveal goalkeeper died in earthquake but Christian Atsu rescued
Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following Monday’s earthquake in the country. The 28-year-old’s club, second division Yeni Malatyaspor, confirmed the news on Twitter. Turkaslan played six times after joining in 2021. “Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the...
‘Beautiful person’: Goalkeeper dies in Turkey earthquake collapse
Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, a Turkish goalkeeper, has died after Monday’s earthquake, his club Yeni Malatyaspor have confirmed.The 28-year-old, who had played six times for the Turkish second division club since joining in 2021, had been missing since two major seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.The club confirmed his passing on social media on Tuesday, describing Turkaslan as a “beautiful person”.“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” Yeni Malatyaspor said on Twitter.“We will not forget you, beautiful person.”The official death count is now close to 9,000, with...
Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent
Atsu was reportedly rescued from a collapsed building on Monday, but his agent said he still remains missing as of Wednesday Christian Atsu, a soccer player from Ghana, has still not been located following Syria and Turkey's devastating earthquakes, according to his agent Nana Sechere. The Ghanaian Football Association said Tuesday that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building and was in "stable" condition. But on Wednesday, Sechere said that his client's location is currently unknown and he has yet to personally confirm that Atsu,...
Christian Atsu Still Missing After Turkey Earthquakes, According To Agent And Manager
It had been reported on Tuesday that Atsu was in hospital after being rescued from the rubble, but the player's agent said on Wednesday that his whereabouts remain unknown.
Christian Atsu found alive after Turkey earthquake and recovering in hospital
More than 3,800 people have been killed and thousands more injured after the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria overnight, flattening neighbourhoods while families were asleep.
Christian Atsu’s whereabouts remain unknown following earthquake in Turkey
The whereabouts of former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu remain unknown despite reports he was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building following earthquakes in Turkey.On Tuesday, his Super Lig club Hatayspor and the Ghana Football Association claimed the 31-year-old Ghana international had been rescued from the devastation which has killed more than 11,000 people.However, Atsu and the club’s sporting director Taner Savut have yet to be located according to Hatayspor manager Volkan Demirel and club doctor Gurbey Kahveci.“There is no news about Atsu and Taner Savut yet. Wouldn’t I share this if they were in the hospital? I...
Comments / 0