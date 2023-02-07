ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
The Independent

‘Beautiful person’: Goalkeeper dies in Turkey earthquake collapse

Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, a Turkish goalkeeper, has died after Monday’s earthquake, his club Yeni Malatyaspor have confirmed.The 28-year-old, who had played six times for the Turkish second division club since joining in 2021, had been missing since two major seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.The club confirmed his passing on social media on Tuesday, describing Turkaslan as a “beautiful person”.“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” Yeni Malatyaspor said on Twitter.“We will not forget you, beautiful person.”The official death count is now close to 9,000, with...
People

Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent

Atsu was reportedly rescued from a collapsed building on Monday, but his agent said he still remains missing as of Wednesday Christian Atsu, a soccer player from Ghana, has still not been located following Syria and Turkey's devastating earthquakes, according to his agent Nana Sechere. The Ghanaian Football Association said Tuesday that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building and was in "stable" condition. But on Wednesday, Sechere said that his client's location is currently unknown and he has yet to personally confirm that Atsu,...
The Independent

Christian Atsu’s whereabouts remain unknown following earthquake in Turkey

The whereabouts of former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu remain unknown despite reports he was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building following earthquakes in Turkey.On Tuesday, his Super Lig club Hatayspor and the Ghana Football Association claimed the 31-year-old Ghana international had been rescued from the devastation which has killed more than 11,000 people.However, Atsu and the club’s sporting director Taner Savut have yet to be located according to Hatayspor manager Volkan Demirel and club doctor Gurbey Kahveci.“There is no news about Atsu and Taner Savut yet. Wouldn’t I share this if they were in the hospital? I...

