Grand Rapids, MI

Kentwood Man Hit By Two Vehicles Died After One Fled The Scene

A man crossing the street in Kentwood was hit by a vehicle then moments later the man was hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene. The unfortunate accident happened on Tuesday, February 7 around 8:40 p.m. when an adult male attempted to cross the street on East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 41-year-old male from Grand Rapids.
KENTWOOD, MI
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing

Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC

James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
