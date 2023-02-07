Read full article on original website
Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'
Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'
Owner of Rockford child care home accused of locking children inside tents
Michigan officials have suspended the license of a child care home in Rockford after complaints that the owner locks children inside tents during naptime using small padlocks.
Kalamazoo business owes couple $78K for canceled wedding, court rules
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo business owes a couple nearly $80,000, the Michigan Appeals Court ruled. The Entertainment District, of which Ryan Reedy is the principal member, is ordered to pay Caitlin Clancy and Michael Hedge $78,273 after their May 16, 2020, wedding was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
This Grand Rapids Coffee Shop for Parents is Perfect for your Next Playdate
Once you become a parent, it can feel impossible to get any time of your own. I mean, have you ever tried to take a shower with a toddler in your home? It's going to be a speed shower if you're lucky to finish before someone is at the bathroom door yelling for your help.
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
Kentwood Man Hit By Two Vehicles Died After One Fled The Scene
A man crossing the street in Kentwood was hit by a vehicle then moments later the man was hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene. The unfortunate accident happened on Tuesday, February 7 around 8:40 p.m. when an adult male attempted to cross the street on East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 41-year-old male from Grand Rapids.
Pedestrian hit by car, injured in Grand Rapids
A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids, police said.
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene
Shelter post hyping ‘demonic’ dog draws applicants
Shelter post hyping 'demonic' dog draws applicants
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
Police: Person hit, killed by Kentwood hit-and-run
A pedestrian was hit and killed by two cars in Kentwood Tuesday evening, police say.
GR priest who battled COVID announces retirement
A leader in the West Michigan Catholic community has announced his retirement.
City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp
City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp
'I've almost seen people get hit twice:' After fatal Beltline crash, employees say jaywalking is common
'I've almost seen people get hit twice:' After fatal Beltline crash, employees say jaywalking is common
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash
UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash
