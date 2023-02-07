ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'

Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'

Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Shelter post hyping ‘demonic’ dog draws applicants

Shelter post hyping 'demonic' dog draws applicants

A Facebook post by a Muskegon-area no-kill animal shelter urging someone to adopt a "neurotic," "ornery," "demonic" dog seems to have worked.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

In anticipation of the approach of Valentine's Day, the Globe published a front page photo of Diana Smith holding a sample of flowers offered at Peereboom's Greenhouse on 137th Avenue in Leighton Township.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
KENTWOOD, MI
