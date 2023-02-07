A sheriff’s deputy has resigned following his “incomplete” search for a mother and her children later found frozen to death in a Michigan field. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday that the officer quit on 22 January following an investigation into the department’s response to reports made by residents and loved ones of 35-year-old Monica Cannady. Cannady and two of her children, aged three and nine, died from hypothermia on 15 January nearly three days after they were reported wandering in the area. The mother-of-three was experiencing a mental health episode and believed police were out to...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO