The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried

A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday.Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.The search for the child is now a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and awaits extradition. Alysia Adams, 31, is jailed...
CYRIL, OK
iheart.com

Criminals: Man Tries Backflip During Sobriety Test.

An Ohio man was arrested after doing a backflip in front of officers to prove that he was sober. Here is the moment Tanner Watson did the flip to prove that he wasn’t under the influence . . . but the police weren't buying it. Burglars Are Caught Because...
FLORIDA STATE
WausauPilot

Third suspect arrested in Florida in connection with alleged central Wisconsin kidnapping

A third suspect has been arrested in Florida in an alleged human smuggling and kidnapping plot involving a man living in Marathon County. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Fla., were charged in July with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The federal indictment alleges that on June 9, 2022, they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Now, the man’s “employer,” Abasita Engracia-Gonzalez, also known as “Mary,” is also in custody.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Deputy resigns after ‘botched’ response to call about mother and two kids who froze to death in Michigan field

A sheriff’s deputy has resigned following his “incomplete” search for a mother and her children later found frozen to death in a Michigan field. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday that the officer quit on 22 January following an investigation into the department’s response to reports made by residents and loved ones of 35-year-old Monica Cannady. Cannady and two of her children, aged three and nine, died from hypothermia on 15 January nearly three days after they were reported wandering in the area. The mother-of-three was experiencing a mental health episode and believed police were out to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh trial shown crime scene photos of bloody dog kennels after murders

Photos of the bloody crime scene where Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul and wife Maggie were brutally shot to death have been revealed at the legal scion’s murder trial.The photos were introduced into evidence on Friday as SLED forensic analyst Melinda Worley testified during the third day at Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina.The images show blood on the ground and a bullet hole in a window of the dog kennel area where defendant Mr Murdaugh’s 22-year-old son Paul was shot at the family’s estate in Islandton. Ms Worley said arrived at Murdaugh property at 12.07am on 8 June...
ISLANDTON, SC
CBC News

Man located after going missing from custody for 2nd time

A man who was found not criminally responsible in a series of armed robberies has been located after going missing from custody near the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)'s Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West location, Toronto police say. Earlier Tuesday, police said the man was last seen...

