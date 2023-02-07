ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

President Biden to address Congress at the state of the union speech

By Corderro McMurry
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECjZm_0kf1xOnZ00

The President said he would send a message directly to the American public about his vision for the country and his political future.

Topics the President will go over, include: record-low unemployment, rebuilding the nation's infrastructure and lowering prescription drug prices, and making changes to address the challenges.

Such as rising tensions with China after the U.S. shot down its surveillance balloon.

Facing a divided congress, the President will call for bipartisanship.

He's going to talk about how we can finish the job and keep getting things done over the next 2 years,” Kate Bedingfeld said, the White House Communication Director.

Arkansas Governor and former Trump administration press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will have a republican response following President Biden's address.

And a Trump 2024 campaign source confirms the former President will release a video response right after President Biden's state of the union address concludes.

According to NBC news, guests will sit with the first lady and second gentleman, including Tire Nichols's parents, scientists looking into fusion research, abortion rights advocates and gun safety advocates.

The state of the union begins at 8:00 p.m. on Feb.7.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech

China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
WASHINGTON STATE
WKBN

Five questions for Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The speech comes at a critical point for Biden. Republicans now control the House, the glow from Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in the midterms is fading and the first moves in the 2024 campaign are already being made. Here are some of […]
CBS Miami

7 key moments and takeaways from Biden's 2023 State of the Union address

Washington — President Biden took a victory lap Tuesday to celebrate Democrats' legislative accomplishments while pledging to find common ground with Republicans in his second State of the Union address, speaking before a divided Congress for the first time since the GOP took control of the House.Addressing lawmakers and the nation over the course an hour and 12 minutes from the House chamber, Mr. Biden sought to emphasize the potential for cooperation with the GOP while touting recent economic improvements and highlighting some of Republicans' least popular policy proposals. The address served as a blueprint for his opening argument in his...
GEORGIA STATE
wznd.com

President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
Calhoun Journal

ALGOP Chairman Responds to Biden State of the Union Address

Birmingham, AL – Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address:. “I wish the Biden Administration was more concerned about our economy and the challenges facing the American people. Families across the country are struggling to pay for basic necessities like food, gas, and utilities. Wages haven’t kept up with the Democrat’s record breaking inflation rates, caused by the reckless spending coming out of Washington, DC.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy