ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner, SD

Warner's Jung named S.D. High School Volleyball Coach of the Year

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwXYO_0kf1x4EI00

Warner head volleyball coach Kari Jung is one of eight coaches who have received 2022 Fall Coach of the Year honors from the South Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Jung led the Monarchs to a 37-2 record and a repeat state Class B championship. The state title was Warner's eighth since 2007, all under Jung.

Other 2022 Fall South Dakota Coaches of the Year include Cami Bacon of Dell Rapids St. Mary, competitive cheer; Lynsey Andal of Beresford, competitive dance; Mark Anderson of Tea Area, girls soccer; Jeff Fierro of Rapid City Stevens, boys soccer; Jesse Coy of Rapid City Stevens, both girls and boys cross country and Lex Heathershaw of Wall, football.

Other nominees for the fall awards included:

Competitive Cheer: Val Ewing of Winner Area, Eve Langerock of Harrisburg, Diedra Nissen of Sioux Falls Jefferson and Quiana Pardee of Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

Competitive Dance: Carey Baczwaski of Dakota Valley, Ashley Hoffman of Brandon Valley, Misty Mousseaux-Begay of Lakota Tech and Amanda Stoeser of Pierre.

Girls Soccer: Merle Aske of Aberdeen Central, Cori Bonte of Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Eric Christensen of Harrisburg and Kelli Herman of Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Boys Soccer: Ryan Beier of Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Alex Nelson of Sioux Falls Lincoln, Ephron Poyer of Sioux Falls Christian and Nate Sales of St. Thomas More.

Girls Cross Country: Holly Evans of Chamberlain, Jessica Larson of Potter County, Luke VanderLeest of Sioux Falls Christian and Jeani Vincent of Arlington.

Boys Cross Country: Jeremy Elsom of Belle Fourche, Ralph Kroetch of Philip, Tom McGough of Miller and Joey Noyes of Hill City.

Football: Vince Benedetto of Sioux Falls Jefferson, Jordan Huska of Dell Rapids, Tom Salmen of Hitchcock-Tulare/Doland; Steve Steele of Pierre and Jacob Terry of Elk Point-Jefferson.

Volleyball: Ronette Costain of Harrisburg, Beth Donnelly of Sioux Falls Jefferson, Melissa Erickson of Elkton-Lake Benton, Erin Kuper of Elk Point-Jefferson and Jean O’Hara of Chester Area.

The 2021 fall winners included Mousseau-Begay, competitive cheer; Hoffman, competitive dance; Bonte, girls soccer; Dave Dannenbring of Yankton, boys soccer; Evans, girls cross country; McGough, boys cross country; Brandon White of Harrisburg, football; and Dennis Northrup of Garretson, volleyball.

The 2022 winners will be recognized at the annual awards banquet on Sunday, June 16 that will be held in conjunction with the SDHSCA Coaches Clinic at North Sioux City.

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

SD Media High School Basketball Polls – February 6, 2023

A week of very little change in the South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, the newest of which were released Monday, saw no changes in number one teams and Central South Dakota teams staying in the same places, with one exception. That is the Pierre Governor boys, who dropped...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND

Monday Scoreboard – February 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLCoyotes 3, Wild 2 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Baltic 76, Colman-Egan 56 Bridgewater-Emery 59, Scotland 28 Centerville 49, Chester 48 Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Arlington 32 Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 58 Hanson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 54 Herreid/Selby Area 71, Napoleon/G-S, […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown PD given an award from South Dakota National Guard

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) presented several awards during its annual Dining Out at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre on February 2nd. One of them went to the Watertown Police Department. The annual event brings together National Guard members from across the...
WATERTOWN, SD
kfgo.com

Concordia grad. named CEO of South Dakota health group

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KFGO KWAT) – The long search for a new president and CEO of Watertown-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System has finally come to an end. Prairie Lakes has announced John Allen will assume those duties on February 27. Allen comes to Prairie Lakes with 30 years of experience...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery Facebook post, Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured two $50,000 winners. If you bought a Powerball at the Don’s Sinclair in Pierre or the southern Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, you may be a lucky winner. If your ticket matches the winning numbers, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say

LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
NEBRASKA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota

We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Cold front moves into South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front will be moving into the region today, bringing with it a chance of snowfall. Most of us will see around an inch or less of fresh accumulation. There will be some locations in south central South Dakota that see closer to around 2 inches and some slightly higher isolated totals will be possible. Temperatures around Aberdeen and Pierre will be falling throughout the day.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kelo.com

Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

583
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy