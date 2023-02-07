ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Comments / 210

Allen Yarbrough
2d ago

very bad article. 👎 nothing makes sense here. there is a lot more to this not being explained. whoever posted this article clearly is not a reporter 🙄.

Reply(23)
77
bar
2d ago

Sounds like there's a whole lot more here than meets the eye. Is it possible certain groups are trying to push these people out. Sure it is.

Reply(4)
31
InTheMountains
2d ago

The Mallery’s were arrested for making complaints. The article lacks detail. Why were the arrested for making complaints? I can jump to the conclusion that the complaints wete false but what can they gain by making false claims other than maybe an insurance pay out.

Reply(17)
23
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam

A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act. 
ARVADA, CO
KDVR.com

Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors

FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy in El Paso County. A Black rancher claims he's been terrorized by his white neighbors. Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors. FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Black El Paso County rancher faces felony charge after his own complaints of racism, intimidation

A Black rancher who alleges he and his wife have endured months of racially-motivated property crimes and intimidation in their rural Colorado community was arrested Monday by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Courtney Mallery, 41, now faces a felony charge of stalking the neighbors he has accused of carrying out a bias-based terror campaign on his property in Yoder, about 30 miles east of Colorado Springs. In an uncommon...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam

Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
DENVER, CO
oilcity.news

Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance

CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
KRDO News Channel 13

District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a staff member at a Colorado Springs high school for an alleged "inappropriate and aggressive" interaction. District 11 sent parents and guardians at Mitchell High School a message stating: We are investigating a recent situation at our school that involved an alleged inappropriate and aggressive interaction with The post District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge

CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
CRAIG, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?

Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

CSPD: Stolen vehicle suspect had previous convictions

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after officers were notified about a stolen vehicle in the area of West Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street. On Wednesday, Feb. 7 at around 12:30 p.m., officers were recovering a stolen vehicle when they were notified of an unrelated stolen vehicle in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Police investigate report of armed man at rec center

Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
BOULDER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull

Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Pueblo bank robber; McDonald’s menace; convenience store attempted robber

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- Friday, February 2, a robber walked into the Pueblo Bank & Trust off Jerry Murphy Road, demanding money from the clerk. The robbery happened during the noon hour. Pueblo Bank & Trust Robber (PPD) The male suspect's appearance was nothing note-worthy: white t-shirt over a grey hoodie, with a maroon-colored baseball The post On the Lookout: Pueblo bank robber; McDonald’s menace; convenience store attempted robber appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Eastbound I-70 reopens from Aurora to Kansas border

AURORA, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened from Aurora to the Kansas state line Thursday morning. CDOT tweeted at 7:33 a.m., that eastbound lanes had reopened. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the interstate was closed earlier Thursday morning due to safety concerns from Exit 292 (Airpark Road) to Kansas.
AURORA, CO
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy