Read full article on original website
Allen Yarbrough
2d ago
very bad article. 👎 nothing makes sense here. there is a lot more to this not being explained. whoever posted this article clearly is not a reporter 🙄.
Reply(23)
77
bar
2d ago
Sounds like there's a whole lot more here than meets the eye. Is it possible certain groups are trying to push these people out. Sure it is.
Reply(4)
31
InTheMountains
2d ago
The Mallery’s were arrested for making complaints. The article lacks detail. Why were the arrested for making complaints? I can jump to the conclusion that the complaints wete false but what can they gain by making false claims other than maybe an insurance pay out.
Reply(17)
23
Related
Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam
A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act.
KDVR.com
Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors
FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy in El Paso County. A Black rancher claims he's been terrorized by his white neighbors. Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors. FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy...
Black El Paso County rancher faces felony charge after his own complaints of racism, intimidation
A Black rancher who alleges he and his wife have endured months of racially-motivated property crimes and intimidation in their rural Colorado community was arrested Monday by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Courtney Mallery, 41, now faces a felony charge of stalking the neighbors he has accused of carrying out a bias-based terror campaign on his property in Yoder, about 30 miles east of Colorado Springs. In an uncommon...
Black El Paso County ranchers reluctant to attend sheriff's proposed meeting
In an effort to address an article from a New Jersey-based publication that depicts an alleged racist intimidation campaign against a family of Black ranchers in El Paso County, Sheriff Joe Roybal on Tuesday proposed a meeting with Nicole and Courtney Mallery and other members of the Yoder community. “I...
This Scam Has Lost Colorado Residents More Than $24 Million
From phishing to fraud to T-shirt trickery, there is no shortage of scams in Colorado. However, one scam is costing Centennial State residents exponential amounts of money — and this time of year is when it's at its worst. According to new research from Social Catfish, Colorado is the...
Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam
Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
Repeat offenders are a major factor in Colorado's car theft epidemic, data shows
DENVER — Colorado’s record-breaking surge in car theft is being driven, at least in part, by repeat offenders who steal one vehicle after another, a 9Wants to Know analysis of state court data found. That’s no surprise to Lakewood police Cmdr. Mike Greenwell, head of the Metropolitan Auto...
oilcity.news
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
Gun rights lobbyist testifies against CDC child-gun death statistics
DENVER — At a hearing this week, legislative Democrats supporting gun control noted that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) says gun violence is the leading cause of death for American children. In refuting those statistics, Kevin LoRusso, a lobbyist with Colorado's most-prominent gun rights group Rocky Mountain Gun...
District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a staff member at a Colorado Springs high school for an alleged "inappropriate and aggressive" interaction. District 11 sent parents and guardians at Mitchell High School a message stating: We are investigating a recent situation at our school that involved an alleged inappropriate and aggressive interaction with The post District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge
CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
coloradosun.com
Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?
Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
CSPD: Stolen vehicle suspect had previous convictions
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after officers were notified about a stolen vehicle in the area of West Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street. On Wednesday, Feb. 7 at around 12:30 p.m., officers were recovering a stolen vehicle when they were notified of an unrelated stolen vehicle in […]
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull
Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
On the Lookout: Pueblo bank robber; McDonald’s menace; convenience store attempted robber
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- Friday, February 2, a robber walked into the Pueblo Bank & Trust off Jerry Murphy Road, demanding money from the clerk. The robbery happened during the noon hour. Pueblo Bank & Trust Robber (PPD) The male suspect's appearance was nothing note-worthy: white t-shirt over a grey hoodie, with a maroon-colored baseball The post On the Lookout: Pueblo bank robber; McDonald’s menace; convenience store attempted robber appeared first on KRDO.
Alleged swingers’ club sued, ordered to shut down in Centennial
The City of Centennial has sued the owners of a business it alleged is an "adult swingers' club" that is violating city zoning laws. The city aims to shut the club down.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Eastbound I-70 reopens from Aurora to Kansas border
AURORA, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened from Aurora to the Kansas state line Thursday morning. CDOT tweeted at 7:33 a.m., that eastbound lanes had reopened. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the interstate was closed earlier Thursday morning due to safety concerns from Exit 292 (Airpark Road) to Kansas.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Comments / 210