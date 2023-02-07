ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees

By Jordan Rosenfeld
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

When considering the perfect spot to spend your golden years , you'll likely take many factors into account: cost of living, weather, proximity to loved ones and maybe even your ability to pursue hobbies that are important to you. Nothing says comfortable retirement quite like living near your family or access to great restaurants, nightlife or outdoor activities. One piece of the retirement-planning puzzle that can easily be overlooked is taxes. Though you won't be paying income tax anymore, there are other taxes to consider that can deplete your nest egg way too quickly. So, it's important to know what your ideal retirement city's tax situation looks like.

In order to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees, GOBankingRates examined the 50 biggest U.S. cities in terms of population size, according to Zillow's December 2022 data, and scored them across five factors: estimated total taxes paid annually in retirement, the effective retirement tax rate in the state, the amount paid in property taxes annually, the estimated property tax rate and sales tax. Though many of the most tax-friendly cities owe their spot on the list to a 0% tax rate, a lack of retirement taxes didn't necessarily make a city "tax-friendly." For example, despite many cities having a 0% tax rate, such as Jacksonville, Florida, Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, to name a few, these cities are considered among the least tax-friendly due to a high sales tax and annual property taxes.

Whether your retirement is years down the road or just around the corner, it's important to know how taxes will affect your outlook. Starting with the most tax-friendly cities for retirees, learn the best and worst places to retire when it comes to taxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcvhz_0kf1v2ow00

1. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $311,325
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,646.26
  • Property tax rate: 0.85%
  • Sales tax: 7.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STX0M_0kf1v2ow00

2. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $232,844
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,118.88
  • Property tax rate: 0.91%
  • Sales tax: 8.00%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143vvt_0kf1v2ow00

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $444,189
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,198.16
  • Property tax rate: 0.72%
  • Sales tax: 8.38%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rprEV_0kf1v2ow00

4. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Annual retirement taxes: $289.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.41%
  • Home value: $232,664
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,093.98
  • Property tax rate: 0.90%
  • Sales tax: 6.00%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3CjI_0kf1v2ow00

5. Orlando, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $395,992
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,722.32
  • Property tax rate: 0.94%
  • Sales tax: 6.50%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yw0lh_0kf1v2ow00

6. Tampa, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $421,471
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,594.03
  • Property tax rate: 1.09%
  • Sales tax: 7.50%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tWIL_0kf1v2ow00

7. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $452,701
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,345.93
  • Property tax rate: 0.96%
  • Sales tax: 9.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCyBW_0kf1v2ow00

8. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $152,239
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,100.90
  • Property tax rate: 1.38%
  • Sales tax: 9.75%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w552F_0kf1v2ow00

9. Miami, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $599,543
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,115.34
  • Property tax rate: 1.02%
  • Sales tax: 7.00%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eAKw_0kf1v2ow00

10. Atlanta, Georgia

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $440,627
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,758.77
  • Property tax rate: 1.08%
  • Sales tax: 8.90%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSSZa_0kf1v2ow00

11. Chicago, Illinois

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $305,255
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,212.52
  • Property tax rate: 1.38%
  • Sales tax: 10.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBwGR_0kf1v2ow00

12. Mesa, Arizona

  • Annual retirement taxes: $962
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%
  • Home value: $432,970
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,554.52
  • Property tax rate: 0.59%
  • Sales tax: 8.30%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGm8U_0kf1v2ow00

13. Phoenix, Arizona

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $1,015,662
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $8,937.83
  • Property tax rate: 0.59%
  • Sales tax: 8.60%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1F5F_0kf1v2ow00

14. Seattle, Washington

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $1,015,662
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $8,937.83
  • Property tax rate: 0.88%
  • Sales tax: 10.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUBl5_0kf1v2ow00

15. El Paso, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $197,796
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,133.94
  • Property tax rate: 2.09%
  • Sales tax: 7.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZGpy_0kf1v2ow00

16. Columbus, Ohio

  • Annual retirement taxes: $362
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.51%
  • Home value: $252,668
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,219.56
  • Property tax rate: 1.67%
  • Sales tax: 7.50%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QQnP_0kf1v2ow00

17. New York City, New York

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,047
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.47%
  • Home value: $758,315
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,625.72
  • Property tax rate: 0.61%
  • Sales tax: 8.00%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Os0pq_0kf1v2ow00

18. Fresno, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $377,825
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,455.86
  • Property tax rate: 0.65%
  • Sales tax: 7.98%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27V0HD_0kf1v2ow00

19. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,506
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.12%
  • Home value: $485,078
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,279.87
  • Property tax rate: 0.47%
  • Sales tax: 8.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDFpJ_0kf1v2ow00

20. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $230,500
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,117.10
  • Property tax rate: 2.22%
  • Sales tax: 7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OusSh_0kf1v2ow00

21. Tucson, Arizona

  • Annual retirement taxes: $962.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%
  • Home value: $326,755
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,507.06
  • Property tax rate: 1.07%
  • Sales tax: 8.70%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPd8A_0kf1v2ow00

22. Sacramento, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $504,323
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,429.40
  • Property tax rate: 0.68%
  • Sales tax: 8.75%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VAT4_0kf1v2ow00

23. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,338.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.88%
  • Home value: $195,437
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,876.20
  • Property tax rate: 0.96%
  • Sales tax: 8.63%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116qQa_0kf1v2ow00

24. San Antonio, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $295,096
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,256.04
  • Property tax rate: 2.12%
  • Sales tax: 8.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drfEO_0kf1v2ow00

25. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,338.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.88%
  • Home value: $188,917
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,002.52
  • Property tax rate: 1.06%
  • Sales tax: 8.52%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiWFQ_0kf1v2ow00

26. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,588.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.24%
  • Home value: $382,310
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,096.71
  • Property tax rate: 0.81%
  • Sales tax: 6.00%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G16Ui_0kf1v2ow00

27. Denver, Colorado

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,506.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.12%
  • Home value: $671,689
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,627.12
  • Property tax rate: 0.54%
  • Sales tax: 8.81%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ez6i1_0kf1v2ow00

28. Houston, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $271,255
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,265.99
  • Property tax rate: 2.31%
  • Sales tax: 8.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJDAQ_0kf1v2ow00

29. Dallas, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $339,824
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,408.16
  • Property tax rate: 2.18%
  • Sales tax: 8.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEgSg_0kf1v2ow00

30. San Diego, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $1,077,056
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,570.04
  • Property tax rate: 0.61%
  • Sales tax: 7.75%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dxkgo_0kf1v2ow00

31. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,540.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.17%
  • Home value: $225,000
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,587.50
  • Property tax rate: 1.15%
  • Sales tax: 7.00%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuZJz_0kf1v2ow00

32. Washington D.C.

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,987.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.80%
  • Home value: $811,968
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,735.05
  • Property tax rate: 0.46%
  • Sales tax: 6.00%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zm3O7_0kf1v2ow00

33. Baltimore, Maryland

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,693.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.38%
  • Home value: $203,443
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,339.59
  • Property tax rate: 1.15%
  • Sales tax: 6.00%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3UQM_0kf1v2ow00

34. Long Beach, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $874,519
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,684.37
  • Property tax rate: 0.65%
  • Sales tax: 10.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBO86_0kf1v2ow00

35. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $319,398
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,569.73
  • Property tax rate: 2.37%
  • Sales tax: 8.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TObXV_0kf1v2ow00

36. Detroit, Michigan

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,263.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.78%
  • Home value: $66,896
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,384.75
  • Property tax rate: 2.07%
  • Sales tax: 6.00%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWxMP_0kf1v2ow00

37. Los Angeles

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $1,042,650
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,777.23
  • Property tax rate: 0.65%
  • Sales tax: 9.50%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093qCh_0kf1v2ow00

38. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,832.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.58%
  • Home value: $448,289
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,631.14
  • Property tax rate: 0.81%
  • Sales tax: 7.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUdoc_0kf1v2ow00

39. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,481.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.08%
  • Home value: $226,047
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,870.80
  • Property tax rate: 1.27%
  • Sales tax: 8.86%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxlqW_0kf1v2ow00

40. Oakland, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $1,058,849
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,200.17
  • Property tax rate: 0.68%
  • Sales tax: 10.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KABKh_0kf1v2ow00

41. San Francisco, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $1,657,255
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,114.90
  • Property tax rate: 0.55%
  • Sales tax: 8.63%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJiGR_0kf1v2ow00

42. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,832.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.58%
  • Home value: $396,954
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,168.02
  • Property tax rate: 1.05%
  • Sales tax: 7.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMaSo_0kf1v2ow00

43. Austin, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: 0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $668,341
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $13,233.15
  • Property tax rate: 1.98%
  • Sales tax: 8.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gx7eX_0kf1v2ow00

44. San Jose, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $1,486,037
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,956.45
  • Property tax rate: 0.67%
  • Sales tax: 9.38%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yvcN_0kf1v2ow00

45. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Annual retirement taxes: $$2,037.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.87%
  • Home value: $753,428
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,876.74
  • Property tax rate: 0.78%
  • Sales tax: 6.25%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AutHm_0kf1v2ow00

46. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Annual retirement taxes: $2,548
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 3.59%
  • Home value: $310,969
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,518.85
  • Property tax rate: 0.81%
  • Sales tax: 7.75%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3fLw_0kf1v2ow00

47. Buffalo, New York

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,047.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.47%
  • Home value: $207,184
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,490.38
  • Property tax rate: 2.65%
  • Sales tax: 8.75%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16f0U1_0kf1v2ow00

48. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,955.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.75%
  • Home value: $178,704
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,002.97
  • Property tax rate: 2.24%
  • Sales tax: 5.50%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whifo_0kf1v2ow00

49. Portland, Oregon

  • Annual retirement taxes: $3,212.
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 4.52%
  • Home value: $593,438
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,875.04
  • Property tax rate: 0.99%
  • Sales tax: 0%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1kRJ_0kf1v2ow00

50. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Annual retirement taxes: $3,146.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 4.43%
  • Home value: $266,993
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,259.76
  • Property tax rate: 1.97%
  • Sales tax: 7.00%

Erica Corbin contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. by housing market according to Zillow's December 2022 data and ranked them to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees. Each city was scored on: (1) its estimated total amount paid in retirement taxes anually. This figure was calculated by state, assuming a single-filer turning 65 in 2022, receiving the national average annual amount in retirement benefits (sourced from the Social Security Administration's December 2022 Monthly Statistical Snapshot) and collecting the majority of their income from a retirement account (assuming retirement benefits account for 30% of total income, as estimated by the SSA Fact Sheet). (2) the effective retirement tax rate in each state, calculated as the percentage of total income paid in retirement taxes. (3) the average amount paid in property taxes annually, calculated by using Tax-Rates.org's Property Tax Calculator to apply the appropriate county, parish, or district's tax rates to the estimated 2022 median home value for each city (as sourced from Zillow's December 2022 Housing Data). (4) the estimated property tax rate in its county, parish, or district from Tax-Rates.org and (5) the sales tax rate in each city, according to Avalara. All 50 cities were then ranked according to their scores on the above 5 factors, with sales tax weighted at 0.5x the other factors.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees

