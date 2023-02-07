Read full article on original website
Related
Teenager who snuck into Dover funfair with friends was crushed to death by the ride's mechanical arm
Mackenzie Croxford-Cook, 14, died last August after sneaking into a travelling fairground in Pencester Gardens in Dover with friends before it had opened to the public.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC
Bix crash: Man killed was 'wonderful human'
The brother of a man killed in a car crash has said his family were "so immensely proud of the wonderful human being he was". Sammy Phillips, 19, and a 22-year-old friend, were the occupants of a BMW when it crashed on Friday. It crashed into a tree on the...
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
‘Extremely traumatic’: Officers react after girl mauled to death by shark while jetskiing with friends
A teenage girl has sadly died after being mauled to death by a shark in Western Australia.The 16-year-old is believed to have been jetskiing with her friends south of Perth. Spotting a pool of dolphins, she dived into the Swan River in North Fremantle. The girl was attacked by a shark whilst she was swimming, the first fatal attack in the Swan River since 1923.Emergency services were rushed to the scene, where she was pulled out of the water with severe leg injuries. Despite the attempts of several paramedics to save her, the teenager died.Police have not issued specifics of...
Men injured giraffe with bottle and posted video on Snapchat after breaking into zoo
Two men have avoided prison after breaking into a zoo and injuring a giraffe before posting a video about it on Snapchat.The pair threw a bucket and bottle of disinfectant into the enclosure, with the bottle hitting the giraffe on the neck. One of the giraffes suffered an injury to its leg with two long gashes after knocking against the doors of its enclosure in distress.Items were also found in the tiger, penguin and cheetah enclosures, with the pair having thrown them causing distress to the animals.Bradley Green and Nathan Daniels, both from Fareham, Hampshire, admitted breaking into Marwell Zoo,...
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite
Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Upworthy
Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
Family's fury as woman dies after being forced to wait in ambulance for 15 hours
The family of a 70-year-old woman who died after being forced to wait in an ambulance for '15 hours' are 'angry' and 'want some answers'. Marie Shenton died at Torbay Hospital, South Devon after the lengthy wait time. "To die the way she did, it wasn't humane. You wouldn't let...
Father shook his baby to death ‘with force of car crash’ then tried to blame child’s mother
A father who shook his eight-week-old baby boy to death before trying to blame the child’s mother has been jailed for life.Oliver Mailey, 26, was given a minimum 16-year term in prison on Wednesday for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey, following his “violent and horrific” attack.Doctors who gave evidence during his ten-day trial at Preston Crown Court said he caused the baby’s death by shaking him with the “force of a car crash”.The jury was told Mailey had left Abel-Jax with broken ribs and a bleed on the brain ten days before the fatal assault by carrying out a...
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Farmer Who Appeared in Documentary About Farming Killed By His Own Cow
In a tragic albeit ironic accident, a farmer who appeared in a documentary about farming was killed by his own cow. Now, the man’s death, who starred in a BBC documentary known as This Farming Life about the challenges of farming in Scotland, is being investigated by authorities. According...
The 20-year-old female folk singer who was mauled to death by Coyotes
Taylor Mitchell, was a 19-year-old budding musician from Toronto, Ontario, who was on a tour to promote her debut album. The talented young singer had just released her debut Album to critical acclaim and had been nominated for Young Performer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.
How could mummified body of schizophrenic woman Laura Winham, 38, lie unnoticed for four years?
Laura Winham's heartbroken family reluctantly kept away from her Surrey home because her schizophrenia had caused her to believe they would harm her.
Woman reveals she was left terrified after a spider bite saw her hand 'double its size'
Anya Cantrell, 20, Southampton, was initially unbothered when she found a bite mark on her hand, but as time went on it worsened until she had to have an emergency operation.
Mum left devastated after stranger leaves 'nasty' note on car for parking in pram-only spot
A mum has shared her heartbreak after a stranger took it upon themselves to leave a 'nasty' note after she parked in a pram-only spot. The parking incident took place in 2021 when the mum-of-three, whose youngest child was just over a year old, was out shopping with her family.
Man arrested after woman, 6 children found living in wine cellar
Austrian police said Monday they arrested a 54-year-old man after he attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they found him living illegally in a private wine cellar in northeastern Austria with a woman and six young children.Police in the Austrian province of Lower Austria were still trying to determine the identity of six children, who were from 7 months to 5 years old.Neighbors in Obritz, a small town near the Czech border, alerted local authorities last week that there was a family living illegally in a local wine cellar."Residents sometimes heard children's voices in the basement," the town's...
Enraged camel turns on taunting man, tramples him to death in shocking video
Footage captured the shocking moment an angry camel fatally trampled a man who punched it at a children’s camp in Russia. “The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” local media reported regarding the deadly incident, which occurred last month at the Beryozka recreation centre in Omsk, Siberia, per East2West news. The fiasco occurred after a watchman named Yury, 51, struck the dromedary while attempting to move it, causing it to become enraged and attack him, local media reported. In the disturbing footage, the guard can be seen walking up to the double-humped Bactrian camel — which can weigh over 1,100 pounds — and...
Comments / 0