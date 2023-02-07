ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Grove, NC

Leopards cage the Wildcats

By Daron Barefoot Sports Reporter
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
Hobbton’s Ciara Bryant absorbs contact along the sideline, looking to make a drive toward the basket. Daron Barefoot|Sampson Independent

It was Senior Night at Hobbton High School on Friday night as the Lady Wildcats hosted county rival Lakewood in Carolina 1A Conference basketball action. What looked to be a giant Lady Leopards’ blowout in the first half quickly turned into a epic comeback from Hobbton in the second half. In the end, though, Lakewood reclaimed control and held on for the victory, winning 50-36 to spoil Senior Night.

Lakewood got off to a hot start, getting two-point baskets from Honestee Williams and Precious King and a three-pointer from Lashawnda Joyner. After some made free throws, the Lady Leopards led 9-0 at the 5:55 mark. Throughout the remainder of the quarter, Lakewood got scoring from several players but it was Williams who was lighting up the scoring column. She had 10 points on her own and at the end of the first period, the Lady Leopards led 18-5.

For Hobbton, it was one blunder after the other. Turnovers and missed shots hampered their offensive output as they quickly fell off pace. King chipped in a couple more baskets inside the key, pushing the lead to 22-5 at the 6:05 mark in the second quarter, which prompted a timeout. After the timeout, Lakewood continued to push the issue, getting five more points on a made three-pointer and a layup in the lane. The Lady Wildcats signaled for another timeout just two minutes later with 4:01 left before the half trailing, 27-5. Ciara Bryant finally got Hobbton on the board in the second quarter, flushing a three-pointer with about 1:20 to go in the half, but that was pretty much their one shining moment as Lakewood led at the break, 32-8.

Scoring wasn’t exactly being done at a blistering pace in the third quarter, especially for a Leopards team that put up 32 points in the first half. Rather than take the opportunity to completely put Hobbton away, the teams were fairly even in terms of scoring in the third quarter and the score was 40-15 at the end of the period.

With 6:14 left in the game, Lakewood’s Joyner took a hard fall along the sideline, attempting to save the ball from going out of bounds. After being down for several moments, Joyner was able to have a seat on the bench. When play resumed, the Lady Wildcats were slowly eating away at the deficit, getting back to within 40-24 with 5:06 left and a Lady Leopards timeout. Out of the break, Gracie Jones hit a three-pointer to make it even more interesting, further chipping away at the lead. Another Jones bucket made it 40-29 with 3:30 left. Williams, for Lakewood, finally stopped the little jolt from Hobbton, hitting a floater in the lane to make it 42-29. A few moments later, Bryant flushed a three-pointer for the Lady Wildcats, bringing the lead back to single digits at 43-34. Lakewood capitalized on a steal, though, going back the other way for a transition layup, making it 45-34. With that, Hobbton signaled for timeout with 1:32 left to play.

At the end of the night, though, there just wasn’t enough that could be done for the Lady Wildcats as Lakewood held on and claimed the victory, 50-36.

Scorers for Lakewood were Williams with a game-high 18 points followed by King with 14. Joyner had nine points, Karizma Freeman and Kimora Corbett had three apiece, Alexis Rhodes had two points, and Sariya Doss had one point.

For Hobbton, Jones finished with 13 points and Bryant had 11. Katie Britt and Graci Barefoot has five points apiece and Nicole Hernandez had two points.

With the win, the Lady Leopards are now 11-8 overall and 6-2 in conference play. They are slated to host Neuse Charter on Tuesday night.

For the Lady Wildcats, they are now 1-16 overall and 1-7 in league play. They are set to hit the road to Union on Tuesday night.

